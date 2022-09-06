Read full article on original website
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
Furry Friend Friday: Rainy and Rusty
Meet Rainy and Rusty from the West Feliciana Parish Animal Shelter. These sisters are 4 month old German shepherd puppies. The are microchipped, spayed and up to date on their shots. They are ready for adoption. If you are interested you can head over to West Feliciana Parish Animal Shelter to meet these to lovely girls.
Hen “paying respect” in drive-thru line at Popeyes in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish woman noticed a potentially fowl situation while waiting in the drive-thru line at a local Popeyes. Angie Dronet Grunewald was in line around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, when someone came strutting into her view. A hen was seen trying to...
School Bus Pulling Up to Find a Massive Alligator in the Parking Lot is the Most Louisiana Thing Ever
This is one biology lesson that may be a little too close for comfort. On Tuesday, a school bus in Pierre Part, LA pulled up in the parking lot to find quite the surprise. A massive alligator is seen in a viral photo shared on Facebook by the Cajun Experiences R Us.
BR Fire recruits battle flames during Thursday training session
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some training courses take place in comfortable, air-conditioned classrooms where it’s all too easy for attendees to close their eyes and drift off for a few minutes. And then there’s the training that’s required to be a firefighter with the Baton Rouge Fire...
BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen. According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week. The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been...
Thieves stooping to new low; a fridge feeding the hungry is missing
BATON ROUGE - A fridge to help feed the community is missing—apparently stolen— and volunteers posted to Instagram asking if anyone could donate a new one. "That's not good," Kolby Warren, who lives nearby, said. Volunteers built a shed on the corner of Government and South 16th streets...
BRFD puts out late night fire at Hooper Pointe Apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a fire at the Hooper Pointe Apartments around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the apartment building,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Joe Gatto of ‘Impractical Jokers’ coming to Baton Rouge during solo comedy tour
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After stepping away from ‘Impractical Jokers’ earlier this year, Joe Gatto is scheduled to stop in Baton Rouge on his solo comedy tour this winter. His tour, Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy, will make a stop on Saturday, Dec. 10 at downtown...
Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week
BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
7 heart healthy, low-cholesterol snack ideas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent studies indicate that many locals are struggling to keep their health in check. According to a 2021 report from America’s Health Rankings, 37.6 percent of people in Louisiana are battling high cholesterol. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says...
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
Shooting on Windsor Dr. leaves 1 dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday, Sept. 8, that left one man dead. Detectives said it happened on Windsor Drive near North Harco Drive after 7 p.m. Police have not yet released the name of the victim. Investigators said...
Capital Area United Way partners with LSU and SU for ‘fan-raiser’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As it gets closer to the historical game, Capital Area United Way has teamed up with Louisiana State University and Southern University for a community fundraiser. Capital Area United Way serve 10 parishes in the state of Louisiana. This fundraiser will be spearheaded by...
WATCH: Accident cleared on I-10 East, delays continue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So the good news is that it is Friday and the bad news is well, if you were trying to get across the Mississippi River Bridge into Baton Rouge this morning, you know all about it. According to @BR Traffic, “All lanes are open...
GBR Food Bank, BR Water Co. lends helping hand to Jackson, Miss. residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the Red Stick is helping Jackson residents by donating water. The mayor’s office said the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank shipped 22 pallets of bottled water last Thursday to a Jackson food bank and three pallets of bottled water were given to the Outstanding Mature Girlz organization. Additionally, the Baton Rouge Water Company donated 2,500 gallons of water.
List of traffic incidents Wednesday evening
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Wednesday (September 7) storm made its way through the capital region, a number of traffic incidents occurred in the area. A list of each crash or closure is below, with the most recent situations listed first. Location of Crash: I-10 EAST AT...
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
What to plant in September: Warm-season veggies meet cool-season ones in the garden
When it comes to vegetable gardening, understanding the seasons and the proper time to plant various crops is so important to success. Although it certainly doesn’t feel like it, we are gradually transitioning from summer, and that affects what we plant now. Cool fronts may begin to make their...
In the habit of texting and driving? You may have to pay a $500 fine
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every day, nine people in the United States lose their lives in crashes that involve a distracted driver, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One source claims that texting and driving results in approximately 400 fatal wrecks annually. The...
