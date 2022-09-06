ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Furry Friend Friday: Rainy and Rusty

Meet Rainy and Rusty from the West Feliciana Parish Animal Shelter. These sisters are 4 month old German shepherd puppies. The are microchipped, spayed and up to date on their shots. They are ready for adoption. If you are interested you can head over to West Feliciana Parish Animal Shelter to meet these to lovely girls.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BR Fire recruits battle flames during Thursday training session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some training courses take place in comfortable, air-conditioned classrooms where it’s all too easy for attendees to close their eyes and drift off for a few minutes. And then there’s the training that’s required to be a firefighter with the Baton Rouge Fire...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen. According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week. The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRFD puts out late night fire at Hooper Pointe Apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a fire at the Hooper Pointe Apartments around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the apartment building,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week

BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

7 heart healthy, low-cholesterol snack ideas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent studies indicate that many locals are struggling to keep their health in check. According to a 2021 report from America’s Health Rankings, 37.6 percent of people in Louisiana are battling high cholesterol. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting on Windsor Dr. leaves 1 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday, Sept. 8, that left one man dead. Detectives said it happened on Windsor Drive near North Harco Drive after 7 p.m. Police have not yet released the name of the victim. Investigators said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Area United Way partners with LSU and SU for ‘fan-raiser’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As it gets closer to the historical game, Capital Area United Way has teamed up with Louisiana State University and Southern University for a community fundraiser. Capital Area United Way serve 10 parishes in the state of Louisiana. This fundraiser will be spearheaded by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: Accident cleared on I-10 East, delays continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So the good news is that it is Friday and the bad news is well, if you were trying to get across the Mississippi River Bridge into Baton Rouge this morning, you know all about it. According to @BR Traffic, “All lanes are open...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

GBR Food Bank, BR Water Co. lends helping hand to Jackson, Miss. residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the Red Stick is helping Jackson residents by donating water. The mayor’s office said the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank shipped 22 pallets of bottled water last Thursday to a Jackson food bank and three pallets of bottled water were given to the Outstanding Mature Girlz organization. Additionally, the Baton Rouge Water Company donated 2,500 gallons of water.
JACKSON, MS
brproud.com

List of traffic incidents Wednesday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Wednesday (September 7) storm made its way through the capital region, a number of traffic incidents occurred in the area. A list of each crash or closure is below, with the most recent situations listed first. Location of Crash: I-10 EAST AT...
BATON ROUGE, LA

