The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals
At its Wednesday meeting, the Board of State Canvassers twice deadlocked on partisan 2-2 votes, thereby refusing to place either the Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) or Promote The Vote (PTV) proposed constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is just the latest example of a Michigan Republican Party that no longer supports democracy. […] The post Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan judge rules 1931 law criminalizing most abortions is unconstitutional
The 1931 law criminalizing most abortions in Michigan violates the tenets of the state Constitution, Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ruled Wednesday. The order is not the final say on abortion access in the state − opponents will certainly appeal to a higher court that has already undermined previous Gleicher rulings. But it is the first time a Michigan judge has weighed in on the constitutionality of abortion in the state since the U.S. Supreme...
Michigan Supreme Court orders certification of Promote the Vote proposal
The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the state's elections panel to certify a voting rights amendment for this fall's ballot, giving Michigan voters a chance to weigh in on a wide-ranging proposal that would establish at least nine days of early voting; require state funding for absentee ballot postage and drop boxes, and codify existing voter ID rules, among other changes. The court's order directs the Board of State Canvassers to certify the Promote...
Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board on Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so. The court sided Thursday with...
Michigan GOP official tells election workers to be 'spies'
A CNN exclusive report looks at how some GOP leaders in Wayne County, Michigan could be interfering in the election process. CNN’s Drew Griffin has more.
Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker
A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the U.S. Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide […] The post Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Michigan GOP leaders suggest election rule breaking at poll worker training session
CNN’s Drew Griffin reports.
Michigan gov. candidates Whitmer, Dixon to go head-to-head in October debate — here's what you need to know
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has agreed to debate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the race for Michigan’s top office next month.
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned. He has previously said the claims were “purely based on political prosecution.” The Kalamazoo attorney also said that “90% of the facts that (Nessel) lays out, that she calls facts in her petition, are either false or I have no knowledge of what she’s talking about.”
Meet Christina Bobb — former OAN presenter, 2020 election denier, and Trump's latest attorney to face legal trouble
Bobb, a former presenter for the far-right One America News network, is now embroiled in Trump's legal battle over the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.
Court: Michigan voters may decide on expanding voting access
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question will appear on the November ballot on whether Michigan should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters. The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow Michigan voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or a photo ID, and it would require nine days of in-person early voting. Khalilah Spencer, board president for Promote the Vote 2022, said in a statement following the court’s decision that the initiative “will help ensure that every Michigan voter’s voice is heard.”
