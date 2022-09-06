Read full article on original website
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
Updated Omicron Booster Shots Are Now Available For Americans
Updated COVID Omicron boosters are here. The CDC and FDA OK'd the new formula last week. "I think they're coming because people want to keep them coming. I don't believe in them, but do what you gotta do," Arizona resident Jim Cave said."I already got the first one. I've gotten all my vaccines to date. I just want to keep everyone healthy," Arizona resident Melanie Crouch said.The emergency-authorized formula change targets the highly contagious Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. CDC data shows about 90% of U.S. COVID cases are BA.5. SEE MORE: The FDA Has Authorized New Omicron Booster ShotsAnyone at least 2 months past their last COVID-19 shot is eligible. Moderna's is authorized for those age 18 and older. For Pfizer and BioNTech's it's 12 and up. Health experts say it's to get ahead for the end of the year when more people are inside."Every year, beginning right after Thanksgiving, we have a terrible time with COVID, where we have the bulk of the hospitalizations and death. But these vaccines, we hope, are going to blunt whatever we might experience this winter," said UC Berkley Clinical Professor Emeritus Dr. John Swartzberg.Experts say we're entering a new phase where a COVID vaccination process will resemble something like a flu shot. The recommendations are each year that we get a flu shot. But what's in that flu shot will change each year. There's an expert committee that looks at that and determines what they think the most common strain will be. That's in communities. And it's not until halfway through the flu season that we know how good that vaccine is. We're in a similar situation here with this with this COVID booster. Much of the CDC's role is the small details of vaccinations: Labels on the vaccines or the colors of the caps so providers dont confuse them. One example-you may have noticed the old formula from Pfizer had purple caps on the vials. The new ones have gray. It comes as federal funding for buying and sending out the vaccines is running dry. Health and Human Services says over the next six months, they're transitioning to where Americans will pay for their COVID vaccinations. They have about 170 million doses to distribute before January 2023. That means, if you want to get a COVID booster, look to get it sooner rather than later.
Fighting Current and Future Coronaviruses With a Single Vaccine
Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have greatly reduced the risk of severe disease and death. However, SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate in unpredictable ways that can reduce the effectiveness of the current vaccines. The risk of a new coronavirus spilling over from animals to people also remains a serious concern.
Europe Approves Twice-Yearly Sunlenca for People With Resistant HIV
On August 22, the European Commission was the first to approve long-acting Sunlenca (lenacapavir) as a new option for heavily treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV who cannot otherwise construct an antiretroviral regimen that fully suppresses their virus. The authorization covers injectable Sunlenca and a tablet formulation used for an initial oral loading period.
New COVID Booster Concerns as Bivalent Vaccines Roll Out to the Public
Doctors are urging people to get the new bivalent boosters that were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, but there are some concerns when it comes to getting the right one. It appears Pfizer's updated booster looks a lot like the old one, same...
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
Philips Respironics Alerts Customers Worldwide of Updated Instructions and Labeling of Specific Sleep Therapy Masks That Contain Magnetic Headgear Clips Due to Potential Risk of Serious Injury
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Medical Devices. Reason for Announcement:. potential risk of serious injury. Company Name:. Royal...
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint
Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
Breakthrough COVID-19 Risk
People living with HIV appear more likely to get breakthrough COVID-19 and severe illness after vaccination, suggesting they might benefit from extra vaccine doses— even if they’re not considered to be moderately or severely immunocompromised. While most people with well-controlled HIV have a good response to COVID vaccines,...
Treatment: Lenacapavir on Track
Lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV capsid inhibitor, is back on track after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted a clinical hold on the drug. The injectable antiretroviral, administered every six months, has shown promise for both heavily treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant virus and those starting antiretroviral therapy for the first time. Lenacapavir is also being studied for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). In December 2021, the FDA put a clinical hold on lenacapavir due to concerns about the type of borosilicate glass vial used for the injectable formulation, which could result in tiny glass particles in the medication. But in May, the FDA lifted the hold and allowed clinical trials to resume, after Gilead Sciences presented a plan to switch to vials made from aluminosilicate glass. In late June, the company announced that it has resubmitted a New Drug Application for FDA approval of lenacapavir for people with highly resistant HIV, the group with the greatest need for new treatment options.
CDC Streamlines COVID-19 Guidance
Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.
FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link.
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert
One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
Folic acid supplements linked to more COVID-19 infections and deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking folic acid supplements could be a fatal decision during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers from UC Davis have found that people with a folic acid prescription are nearly three times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than others. At the...
Spanish Woman Is in Remission 15 Years After Stopping HIV Treatment
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, according to a case report presented last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she can’t be considered cured in the strictest...
