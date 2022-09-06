ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Herald

Trial date for murder suspect set

WILMINGTON — The trial for the man accused of murdering a Washington Court House area resident has been scheduled for December. The trial of 39-year-old Phillip Haley is docketed to start Monday, Dec. 12, with a five-day duration penciled in on the court’s calendar. A hearing was held...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two-day manhunt ends in Fayette Co. with the suspect’s arrest

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who led law enforcement in Fayette County on a two-day manhunt has been captured by U.S. Marshals. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, what started as a series of crimes eventually ended with the suspect behind bars. The Sheriff’s Office said the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Sheriff's office warns of fake ransom scam

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a new phone scam. The sheriff's office says scammers are calling people to solicit money by claiming they're holding a loved one for ransom. They say if you receive a call like this, hang up. Do not give...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
County
Clinton County, OH
City
Washington Township, OH
Clinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty Township, OH
City
Clinton, OH
City
Sabina, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Martinsville, OH
linknky.com

Police called after outdoor diners witness struggle between man, Covington officer

Outdoor diners began calling 911 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after witnessing a struggle between a Covington police officer and an unknown man, according to police. Covington Police Capt. Marcus Jordan told LINK nky that the individual was suspected of being on narcotics as the officer made contact with him at the corner of Court Street and Park Place. The individual began resisting arrest, Jordan said, and a struggle ensued.
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times Gazette

Dayton man gets 18 months for trafficking meth

A Dayton man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 48 months in prison total for two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine to be served in the Corrections Reception Center in Orient. Malik Robinson, 26, was sentenced to 24 months for the first count of aggravated trafficking...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Shots fired at car in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man says multiple shots were fired at his car from another vehicle in Fairfield Township on Sunday. Police responded around 12:50 p.m. to State Route 4 Bypass and Tylersville Road for a report of shots fired. Adam Lee Wenning told officers that a...
HAMILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnewsj.com

WPD WEEKLY WANTED

The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show. Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail. Springfield Township police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman accused of vandalizing cemetery, bank, buildings in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested for allegedly defacing a headstone, vandalizing a bank, and stealing from a neighbor. Kristina Bowling is facing charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and criminal damaging, according to the arrest report from the Oxford Police Department. Police said Bowling was caught...
OXFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy