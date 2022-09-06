Read full article on original website
Related
Record-Herald
Trial date for murder suspect set
WILMINGTON — The trial for the man accused of murdering a Washington Court House area resident has been scheduled for December. The trial of 39-year-old Phillip Haley is docketed to start Monday, Dec. 12, with a five-day duration penciled in on the court’s calendar. A hearing was held...
Detectives receive over 25 tips from public to help identify ‘Peeping Tom’ suspect
BUTLER COUNTY — A man was arrested after peering into windows in Liberty Township, according to the Butler County Sherriff’s office. Kevin Michael Ayers was arrested on one count of Criminal Trespassing, Sheriff Richard K. Jones said. Ayers is a registered sex offender with previous convictions of voyeurism,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two-day manhunt ends in Fayette Co. with the suspect’s arrest
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who led law enforcement in Fayette County on a two-day manhunt has been captured by U.S. Marshals. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, what started as a series of crimes eventually ended with the suspect behind bars. The Sheriff’s Office said the...
WKRC
Sheriff's office warns of fake ransom scam
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a new phone scam. The sheriff's office says scammers are calling people to solicit money by claiming they're holding a loved one for ransom. They say if you receive a call like this, hang up. Do not give...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Repeat, felony offender receives maximum prison sentence
A man charged with one count of domestic violence and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday. Judge Michael A. Buckwalter of the Greene County Common Pleas Court sentenced Joe Eldridge to the maximum...
WLWT 5
Man who escapes police cruiser sets off search in Clermont County
Investigators are searching for a prisoner who escaped police custody after he was picked up on warrants by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Christian VanWinkle was able to get out of a Department of Natural Resources cruiser and run away on foot east of Batavia on Tuesday night. Clermont...
WLWT 5
Rash of car break-ins in Boone County has neighbors unsettled and police hot on the trail
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Early Wednesday morning more than four cars were broken into in Boone County, police said. The sheriff's office deputies say this investigation is still underway. Items taken include computers, an iPod and cash. One woman tells WLWT this isn't the first time. "You can tell...
linknky.com
Police called after outdoor diners witness struggle between man, Covington officer
Outdoor diners began calling 911 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after witnessing a struggle between a Covington police officer and an unknown man, according to police. Covington Police Capt. Marcus Jordan told LINK nky that the individual was suspected of being on narcotics as the officer made contact with him at the corner of Court Street and Park Place. The individual began resisting arrest, Jordan said, and a struggle ensued.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of vehicle break-ins facing more than 100 charges
KETTERING — A Clayton man is facing more than 100 charges connected to a string of vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins. Richard Cantrell, Jr. was indicted by Montgomery County grand jury on 116 charges Tuesday, including more than 30 counts of theft and 28 counts of petty theft. The...
Times Gazette
Dayton man gets 18 months for trafficking meth
A Dayton man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 48 months in prison total for two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine to be served in the Corrections Reception Center in Orient. Malik Robinson, 26, was sentenced to 24 months for the first count of aggravated trafficking...
Fox 19
Shots fired at car in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man says multiple shots were fired at his car from another vehicle in Fairfield Township on Sunday. Police responded around 12:50 p.m. to State Route 4 Bypass and Tylersville Road for a report of shots fired. Adam Lee Wenning told officers that a...
sciotopost.com
Update: U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Arrest Fayette County Wanted Man
FAYETTE – A series of crimes led Fayette County Sheriff deputies on a manhunt Tuesday evening in northwest Fayette County. The incident began on Wesley Chapel Road near the intersection of Reid Road at approximately 4:58 p.m. on September 6, 2022. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task force arrests 4 on federal drug charges
DAYTON — Four people have been arrested and face federal drug charges after a search warrant was executed on a house in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in Trotwood on Thursday. Multiple agencies were involved in the search including Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, the FBI Safe Streets...
wnewsj.com
WPD WEEKLY WANTED
The below information is provided by the Wilmington Police Department as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Wilmington Police Department Tip Line at 937-382-TIPS (8477) — an automated line in which the caller can remain anonymous.
Dayton woman sentenced to prison for overdose death of Riverside man
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Dayton woman has been sentenced to prison for the overdose death of a Riverside man. Whitney Taylor McCormick, 32, was sentenced to at least eight years in prison after being convicted on charges related to the overdose death of Clinton M. Williams, 39, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.
Fox 19
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A possible motive for a woman’s decision to plow into two pedestrians outside of the Spring Grove Village Kroger was revealed Thursday by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Taah’viya Chapman, 24, dropped off her boyfriend, Jawon Lunsford at the Kroger on Aug. 31. While inside...
Fox 19
Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show. Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail. Springfield Township police...
Fox 19
Woman accused of vandalizing cemetery, bank, buildings in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested for allegedly defacing a headstone, vandalizing a bank, and stealing from a neighbor. Kristina Bowling is facing charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and criminal damaging, according to the arrest report from the Oxford Police Department. Police said Bowling was caught...
Urbana motorcyclist killed after striking car
Dallas Bowles, 50, of Urbana was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the crash in the 8500 block of East U.S. 36 around 6 a.m., Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said.
WKRC
Prosecutor shows video of woman plowing minivan into 2 pedestrians, announces indictment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A grand jury indicted the woman accused of hitting two men with her vehicle in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them, on charges of aggravated murder, murder and endangering children. Taahviya Chapman could face life in prison if she's convicted. Chapman dropped Jawon Lunsford, her...
Comments / 0