Bustos presents checks supporting Rockford area organizations

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos made a stop in the stateline to help present checks that support two local organizations.

It was announced back in April that $300,000 would be going to help start a Rosecrance center in Freeport, which opened a couple of months ago. She also gave a check for $750,000 to the YMCA of Rock River. That funding will be used to start new programming focused on breaking the cycle of poverty in the stateline.

David Gomel. CEO of Rosecrance, said that the funding went a long way to making the center happen in Freeport.

“We would not have been able to open this beautiful clinic, and as we told the community leaders, we brought this building and we’re not going anywhere,” Gomel said. “This is a statement that we are here in Freeport and Stephenson County and will continue to serve the needs of the citizens in this area.”

The trip was part of Bustos’ final Heartland Tour across Northern and Central Illinois, as the 17th Congressional District will have a new face in November after Bustos announced that she was not running for reelection last year.

Former TV meteorologist Eric Sorensen won the Democratic primary and will face former Bustos foe Joy King, who is representing the Republican side.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

