How cool is this? Time Out is back with its list of “33 coolest streets in the world.” Let’s first look at how they came up with the list. 20,000 city dwellers around the world were surveyed and based it on food, fun, culture and community among other things. Once the survey was complete, editors and contributors to Time Out took over and narrowed the list down to 33. According to the site “From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianised backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans and everything else that makes urban life brilliant.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO