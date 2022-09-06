ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown News

“Bar Rescue” Star Opens New Restaurant in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards

Crowds gathered at Arsenal Yards, onlookers held up cell phones, and people lined up to shake the hand of a celebrity on Thursday when Watertown got a taste of Hollywood. Jon Taffer, the start of Bar Rescue, stopped by Thursday morning for the grand opening of his new restaurant at Arsenal Yards — Taffer’s Tavern.
WATERTOWN, MA
hot969boston.com

This Boston street was just named one of the coolest streets in the WORLD!

How cool is this? Time Out is back with its list of “33 coolest streets in the world.” Let’s first look at how they came up with the list. 20,000 city dwellers around the world were surveyed and based it on food, fun, culture and community among other things. Once the survey was complete, editors and contributors to Time Out took over and narrowed the list down to 33. According to the site “From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianised backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans and everything else that makes urban life brilliant.”
BOSTON, MA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October

'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
BOSTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)

I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
BEVERLY, MA
Dianna Carney

Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!

(BRAINTREE, MA) Calling all Hello Kitty fans! The South Shore Plaza has announced they will be hosting the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Saturday, September 17th. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been traveling across the country, making stops from Texas to New York, and everywhere in between! The equally immersive and delicious food truck experience features a special menu of Hello Kitty themed food and drinks.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Local toy company makes ‘Storrowed’-inspired toy, ornament

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire comedian-turned action figure designer has released a toy inspired by one of Boston’s most “Storrowed” traditions: the annual influx of moving trucks getting stuck under the low Storrow Drive bridges. Nick Lavallee’s brand, Wicked Joyful, launched a tiny toy featuring a...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
BRIMFIELD, MA
seventeen.com

You Can Actually Visit the Hocus Pocus Filming Locations IRL

Almost 30 years after the original Hocus Pocus debuted in 1993, fans of the Halloween favorite will *finally* get to see the Sanderson sisters come to life once again when Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney Plus on September 30. Just like in the OG flick, the sequel will focus on witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) as they are summoned into modern times by a set of teens in Salem, Massachusetts. And with the sequel set in the same charming (and spooky) town, you may be asking yourself, "Where was Hocus Pocus filmed?"
SALEM, MA
bpdnews.com

All Flags at Boston Police Facilities will be Flown at Half-Staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022 to Honor Those Lost on 9/11

REMEMBRANCE: Along with State and City of Boston offices, all flags at Boston Police facilities will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed. We will always remember those lost and their families and continue to honor all of our brave first responders.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Will Your Brown Grass Ever Be Green Again? Don't Give Up Hope Just Yet

It was definitely not the year of the picture-perfect lush lawn. Heat waves, a drought and town water bans resulted in acres of dry, brown, dead grass. “I can't remember any other year, like this year,” said Peter Mezitt, president of Weston Nurseries in Massachusetts. "We had droughts in 2020 and in 2016, but this one was definitely worse because it also came with a lot of hot weather."
WESTON, MA
universalhub.com

The bride probably didn't take a trolley, but she could have

In 1962, Edmund L. Mitchell captured a bride being escorted into church in Jamaica Plain as a couple of streetcars passed by. Anybody know what church is this close to the old Arborway line? Lindsay Popperson suggests St. Thomas Aquinas Parish on South Street; the current Google street view sure looks similar.
BOSTON, MA

