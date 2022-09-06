Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eaton Hall set to undergo complete renovationThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront FestivalDianna CarneyHull, MA
Related
One Massachusetts Town Makes The Best Small Town In the USA
Like the 80s song "Small Town" by "John Mellencamp" or that country song by "Justin Moore" - "Small Town USA." We all know a lot of people especially my age are not a fan of small towns because they claim there is nothing to do and they're "boring." Which I...
Watertown News
“Bar Rescue” Star Opens New Restaurant in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards
Crowds gathered at Arsenal Yards, onlookers held up cell phones, and people lined up to shake the hand of a celebrity on Thursday when Watertown got a taste of Hollywood. Jon Taffer, the start of Bar Rescue, stopped by Thursday morning for the grand opening of his new restaurant at Arsenal Yards — Taffer’s Tavern.
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
hot969boston.com
This Boston street was just named one of the coolest streets in the WORLD!
How cool is this? Time Out is back with its list of “33 coolest streets in the world.” Let’s first look at how they came up with the list. 20,000 city dwellers around the world were surveyed and based it on food, fun, culture and community among other things. Once the survey was complete, editors and contributors to Time Out took over and narrowed the list down to 33. According to the site “From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianised backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans and everything else that makes urban life brilliant.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October
'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
The Story of the Westport Newlyweds Who Got Stuck at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge
There are two types of people on the SouthCoast: those who stress out and curse at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge for closing and those who find the silver lining within the wait. On Saturday, Sept. 3, David and Rebecca Custadio tied the knot. They got married at St. Joseph's Church...
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
Join Cindy Fitzgibbon at the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS / SEPT. 18
Join WCVB Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon at the 2022 Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS!. - WCVB Channel 5 is a proud media partner of the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS -
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live Music
(BOSTON, MA) For one night only the entire marketplace outside of the Prudential Center's South Garden will become a foodies' dream, offering"more than 40food and drink tastings, including dishes from our restaurants and fresh counters, grilling stations, chef demonstrations, live music, cocktail bars, and more!"
goodmorninggloucester.com
After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)
I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!
(BRAINTREE, MA) Calling all Hello Kitty fans! The South Shore Plaza has announced they will be hosting the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Saturday, September 17th. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been traveling across the country, making stops from Texas to New York, and everywhere in between! The equally immersive and delicious food truck experience features a special menu of Hello Kitty themed food and drinks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Local toy company makes ‘Storrowed’-inspired toy, ornament
BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire comedian-turned action figure designer has released a toy inspired by one of Boston’s most “Storrowed” traditions: the annual influx of moving trucks getting stuck under the low Storrow Drive bridges. Nick Lavallee’s brand, Wicked Joyful, launched a tiny toy featuring a...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
WCVB
The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
seventeen.com
You Can Actually Visit the Hocus Pocus Filming Locations IRL
Almost 30 years after the original Hocus Pocus debuted in 1993, fans of the Halloween favorite will *finally* get to see the Sanderson sisters come to life once again when Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney Plus on September 30. Just like in the OG flick, the sequel will focus on witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) as they are summoned into modern times by a set of teens in Salem, Massachusetts. And with the sequel set in the same charming (and spooky) town, you may be asking yourself, "Where was Hocus Pocus filmed?"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bpdnews.com
All Flags at Boston Police Facilities will be Flown at Half-Staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022 to Honor Those Lost on 9/11
REMEMBRANCE: Along with State and City of Boston offices, all flags at Boston Police facilities will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed. We will always remember those lost and their families and continue to honor all of our brave first responders.
NECN
Will Your Brown Grass Ever Be Green Again? Don't Give Up Hope Just Yet
It was definitely not the year of the picture-perfect lush lawn. Heat waves, a drought and town water bans resulted in acres of dry, brown, dead grass. “I can't remember any other year, like this year,” said Peter Mezitt, president of Weston Nurseries in Massachusetts. "We had droughts in 2020 and in 2016, but this one was definitely worse because it also came with a lot of hot weather."
iheart.com
Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
universalhub.com
The bride probably didn't take a trolley, but she could have
In 1962, Edmund L. Mitchell captured a bride being escorted into church in Jamaica Plain as a couple of streetcars passed by. Anybody know what church is this close to the old Arborway line? Lindsay Popperson suggests St. Thomas Aquinas Parish on South Street; the current Google street view sure looks similar.
Comments / 0