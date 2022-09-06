ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

blackchronicle.com

Cardinal Community House Providing Homeless Help

The Cardinal Community House (517 SW Second St.) is providing sorely needed help for the homeless. Through a partnership between St. Anthony Hospital and Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City, the center is providing respite and resources that many may take for granted after hospitalization or an emergency room visit. These...
405magazine.com

Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City

Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
KOCO

Norman teacher recovering after hit in school drop-off line

NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman teacher is recovering after being hit in the drop-off line at school. Parents said it’s an important reminder to just slow down. It happened at Kennedy Elementary in Norman. Parents who spoke with KOCO 5 said it was a ‘chaotic’ scene and warned drivers to slow down because the school is also in a neighborhood.
KFOR

Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
KTUL

'A real struggle': Citizens cope with soaring electric bills in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Some folks in Edmond are shocked about how much their electric bill is costing them. On September 7, Fox 25 looked into why this is happening. During the hot summer months, most of your electric bill comes from how much you use your air conditioning unit. The city says some people are seeing bills from July, which was a time when you had to crank up the AC during the heatwave. Still, this doesn't change how frustrated some residents are.
Oklahoma Daily

Parking and Transportation Services oversells parking permits, potentially leaving thousands without spots

OU oversold commuter parking permits by 4,732 spots and housing parking permits by 1,115 spots for the 2022-23 academic year, leaving about 5,800 students without parking. OU sold 7,490 commuter parking permits this year, but the Norman campus currently has 2,758 commuter parking spaces, meaning there’s a 4,732 gap between permits sold and spaces available on campus. OU sold 3,189 housing parking permits but has 2,074 housing parking spaces — a 1,115 gap.
