Read full article on original website
Related
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
KOCO
New partnership works to fight food insecurity in communities across OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new partnership is working to fight food insecurity in communities across Oklahoma City. They are doing this by giving away fruit trees. Despite the above-average temperatures that are fighting the fall-like feeling, fall activities are here, which means that the apple harvest is in full swing,
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma City library asks for help identifying portraits
The Metro Library in Oklahoma City is hoping to solve a mystery. Recently family of late Oklahoma City artist Teizo Yamagishi contacted the library system about some portraits discovered in storage. Listen above for an audio story.
blackchronicle.com
Cardinal Community House Providing Homeless Help
The Cardinal Community House (517 SW Second St.) is providing sorely needed help for the homeless. Through a partnership between St. Anthony Hospital and Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City, the center is providing respite and resources that many may take for granted after hospitalization or an emergency room visit. These...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC
So far, Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rentals in neighborhoods across the metro are causing complaints and licensing woes. The post Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
‘Sooner Stand Down’ working to help homeless veterans in OK
Organizers say 200 low-income veterans and veterans who are experiencing homelessness will receive help during the annual 'Sooner Stand Down' on Friday.
Library seeking help identifying portraits from legendary photographer
A library in Oklahoma City is preparing to showcase the work of a legendary photographer, and is asking for the public's help.
405magazine.com
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Norman teacher recovering after hit in school drop-off line
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman teacher is recovering after being hit in the drop-off line at school. Parents said it’s an important reminder to just slow down. It happened at Kennedy Elementary in Norman. Parents who spoke with KOCO 5 said it was a ‘chaotic’ scene and warned drivers to slow down because the school is also in a neighborhood.
KFOR
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
city-sentinel.com
OKDRS Vocational Rehabilitation relocates Shepherd Mall office serving jobseekers with disabilities
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) has relocated their Vocational Rehabilitation office from Shepherd Center at 2401 NW 23rd to its new location at 5005 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Suite 210, in Oklahoma City. The main phone number is 405-522-7945. Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) staff in this...
okcfox.com
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
OU fan brings hotel to near Norman campus just in time for football season
NORMAN, Okla. — A University of Oklahoma fan noticed a lack of hotels near campus in Norman, so he decided to change that. After a few years of work, the NOUN Hotel is set to open this season for OU fans and Normanites alike. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell toured...
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
One OKC attorney’s perspective on working pro bono
The clear signposts of her religious faith pointed directly to helping people who might need it.
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
KTUL
'A real struggle': Citizens cope with soaring electric bills in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Some folks in Edmond are shocked about how much their electric bill is costing them. On September 7, Fox 25 looked into why this is happening. During the hot summer months, most of your electric bill comes from how much you use your air conditioning unit. The city says some people are seeing bills from July, which was a time when you had to crank up the AC during the heatwave. Still, this doesn't change how frustrated some residents are.
As school Universal Free Lunch Program ends, obstacles return
After the universal free lunch program for schools instituted to help with pandemic recovery ends, obstacles for parents and kids increase. The post As school Universal Free Lunch Program ends, obstacles return appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
Oklahoma Daily
Parking and Transportation Services oversells parking permits, potentially leaving thousands without spots
OU oversold commuter parking permits by 4,732 spots and housing parking permits by 1,115 spots for the 2022-23 academic year, leaving about 5,800 students without parking. OU sold 7,490 commuter parking permits this year, but the Norman campus currently has 2,758 commuter parking spaces, meaning there’s a 4,732 gap between permits sold and spaces available on campus. OU sold 3,189 housing parking permits but has 2,074 housing parking spaces — a 1,115 gap.
Comments / 0