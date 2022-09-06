ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2022 MLB Odds: Albert Pujols Career Home Run Total Prediction

The magic number is down to five! Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is just five home runs away from 700 for his immaculate career. There is just one month of baseball remaining. Can one of history’s best hitters reach 700? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Albert Pujols career home run prediction and pick.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race

Fresh off a dominant 10-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Mets just regained their division lead over the Atlanta Braves, with the 87-51 Mets holding a mere 0.5 game advantage over the 86-51 Braves for the NL East lead. During such a pressure-packed situation, it’s always useful for players to have a […] The post Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown

If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
960 The Ref

Dodgers outslug Giants 6-3, Muncy homers twice

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Joey Gallo blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the second inning, Max Muncy added a pair of solo shots and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night. The NL West leaders reduced their magic number to seven...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Lewis Brinson
Person
John Brebbia
ClutchPoints

Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race

John Smoltz is a legend, especially in the eyes of Atlanta Braves fans, but the Hall of Famer did not hesitate in saying that the New York Mets are “the team to beat” in the National League during a recent appearance on the FLippin’ Bats Podcast. That is despite the roll the Braves are having […] The post Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Giants Dodgers
ClutchPoints

Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez

The NFL’s roster cut-down day came and went, as Blake Martinez wound up being listed on the New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. This did not last very long, as the Giants decided to release the veteran linebacker two days later, which reportedly was a mutual decision. Martinez is coming off […] The post Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1

New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

4 bold predictions for Philadelphia Eagles Week 1 matchup vs. Lions

There are few teams who have seen expectations rise as much as the Eagles have this offseason. The franchise exceeded expectations last year in the first season of Nick Sirianni’s head coaching tenure with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback. They managed to secure a record of 9-8 and squeeze into the playoffs, and following the solid year, the team upgraded the roster in a major way and attempted to cover all holes which popped up last season. As Philadelphia looks to put itself on the map with the true contenders this season, here are four Eagles Week 1 predictions to keep an eye on in their matchup with the Lions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

The concerning reason Anthony Rizzo was placed on IL, and it’s not his back

Not much has gone right for the New York Yankees since the All-Star break, and that continued on Tuesday when it was announced they were sending Anthony Rizzo to the injured list. Rizzo had been dealing with a back injury recently, so while it’s not entirely surprising, it is a bit of a letdown considering […] The post The concerning reason Anthony Rizzo was placed on IL, and it’s not his back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy