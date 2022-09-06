Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Related
2022 MLB Odds: Albert Pujols Career Home Run Total Prediction
The magic number is down to five! Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is just five home runs away from 700 for his immaculate career. There is just one month of baseball remaining. Can one of history’s best hitters reach 700? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Albert Pujols career home run prediction and pick.
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t want to be sitting at home in my 30s’: Braves closer Kenley Jansen reveals epic Mariano Rivera goal
It’s easy to forget now, but Kenley Jansen is one of the best closers of his generation. The Atlanta Braves pitcher made a name for himself in Los Angeles as one of the most feared relievers in the game. His trademark wind-up has terrorized the National League for many years as part of two different teams.
MLB・
Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race
Fresh off a dominant 10-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the New York Mets just regained their division lead over the Atlanta Braves, with the 87-51 Mets holding a mere 0.5 game advantage over the 86-51 Braves for the NL East lead. During such a pressure-packed situation, it’s always useful for players to have a […] The post Francisco Lindor drops groundbreaking strategy Mets must employ to hold off Braves in division race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardinals break insane MLB 0-817 cold streak you won’t believe is real
Entering the bottom of the ninth leading by four runs, the Washington Nationals (and the rest of the MLB for that matter) can smell the sweet scent of victory. All Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan must do is get three outs, but facing the heart of the St. Louis Cardinals’ batting order led by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt isn’t the easiest of tasks.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown
If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers outslug Giants 6-3, Muncy homers twice
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Joey Gallo blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the second inning, Max Muncy added a pair of solo shots and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night. The NL West leaders reduced their magic number to seven...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals is now just a few days away. With Patrick Mahomes and company about to start a new year, let’s make some bold Chiefs Week 1 predictions before the Chiefs, Cardinals matchup kicks off. The 2022 NFL season is...
Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race
John Smoltz is a legend, especially in the eyes of Atlanta Braves fans, but the Hall of Famer did not hesitate in saying that the New York Mets are “the team to beat” in the National League during a recent appearance on the FLippin’ Bats Podcast. That is despite the roll the Braves are having […] The post Braves fans will find it hard to stomach John Smoltz’s big take on Mets amid NL East race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez
The NFL’s roster cut-down day came and went, as Blake Martinez wound up being listed on the New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. This did not last very long, as the Giants decided to release the veteran linebacker two days later, which reportedly was a mutual decision. Martinez is coming off […] The post Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1
New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers’ savage message to Packers’ NFC North rivals ahead of Week 1
Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the entire NFC North ahead of Week 1. Packers reporter Matt Schneidman reported that Rodgers called out Green Bay’s rivals on Wednesday. “All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Finally! It’s Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season! Of course, this also means that fantasy football is back! As a result, here are our Week 1 wide receiver start ’em sit ’em selections. Last year, fantasy football managers were rewarded with a lot of great wide...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 bold predictions for Philadelphia Eagles Week 1 matchup vs. Lions
There are few teams who have seen expectations rise as much as the Eagles have this offseason. The franchise exceeded expectations last year in the first season of Nick Sirianni’s head coaching tenure with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback. They managed to secure a record of 9-8 and squeeze into the playoffs, and following the solid year, the team upgraded the roster in a major way and attempted to cover all holes which popped up last season. As Philadelphia looks to put itself on the map with the true contenders this season, here are four Eagles Week 1 predictions to keep an eye on in their matchup with the Lions.
Derek Carr: 3 bold predictions for Raiders QB in season opener vs. Chargers
With a Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 game scheduled against the Chargers, many fans will dissect how Derek Carr fares in his QB clash against Justin Herbert. Carr has always been serviceable, but can he be spectacular against a high-octane Chargers team? Ahead of this Raiders-Chargers game, we’ll be making our Derek Carr Week 1 bold predictions.
The concerning reason Anthony Rizzo was placed on IL, and it’s not his back
Not much has gone right for the New York Yankees since the All-Star break, and that continued on Tuesday when it was announced they were sending Anthony Rizzo to the injured list. Rizzo had been dealing with a back injury recently, so while it’s not entirely surprising, it is a bit of a letdown considering […] The post The concerning reason Anthony Rizzo was placed on IL, and it’s not his back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0