WGME
93-year-old Maine woman dies in Albion rollover crash
ALBION (WGME) -- A 93-year-old Maine woman died after her car went off the road and rolled over in Albion on Monday, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near 505 Unity Road around 10:40 a.m. Deputies say a car driven by 93-year-old Elva LaPointe of...
Man shot in Gardiner, police say
GARDINER, Maine — One man was injured after an incident in Gardiner on Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a man "bleeding from his facial area" around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the area of Water Street and Cherry Street, according to a news release from Gardiner Police Department.
More Fentanyl Off The Streets, Washington County Woman Arrested Thanks To Maine DEA
A woman from Washington County has been arrested on drug charges after authorities say they seized a significant amount of drugs from her home. Lisa Malone, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Baileyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and US Border Patrol executed a search warrant on Malone's home on Oxford St. in Baileyville.
wabi.tv
12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program. According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.
wabi.tv
Police investigating after man shot in Gardiner Wednesday morning
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Gardiner Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to the area of Water and Cherry streets around 11:40 for a report of a man bleeding from his face. Police said the injuries were possibly sustained on Green Street. The...
wabi.tv
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 8
ELLSWORTH – Speed and inadequate tires led to a rollover accident in Deer Isle Monday, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. The motorist, who was alone, was not injured, said Deputy Travis Frost. Steven Morey of Deer Isle had been driving on the North Deer Isle Road in...
wabi.tv
Unity woman killed in Albion crash
ALBION, Maine (WABI) - A 93-year-old Unity woman is dead after a crash in Albion. According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday morning after a car went off the road and into a ditch. We’re told witnesses tried to help the driver, Elva LaPointe, out of...
REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med
According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
WMTW
Police investigating shootings in two Maine cities
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating after a man was shot in Deering Oaks Park Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers provided emergency care until paramedics arrived to transport the man to Maine Medical Center. Police said Wednesday night the man's condition was unknown. Meanwhile, several subjects were...
foxbangor.com
St. Albans man sentenced for drug trafficking
BANGOR — A Saint Albans man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee, 40-year-old Jason Lee Lary was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
WGME
12-year-old charged with terrorizing after threat found on Maine school wall
BANGOR (WGME) -- A 12-year-old was charged with terrorizing on Wednesday after an alleged threat was found written on the wall of a Bangor school, according to the Bangor Daily News. Ad. Bangor Police told the BDN the threat of an act of violence that would occur on Sept. 7...
Ellsworth American
Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A
ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
Bangor student, 12, charged with terrorizing after threat found in school
BANGOR, Maine — A 12-year-old Bangor student has been charged with terrorizing after police say a threat was found at the Bangor Regional Program, Bangor police said in a release Wednesday. The Bangor Regional Program is a therapeutic day school within the Bangor School Department. The program "provides a...
wabi.tv
4 arrested in Somerset County drug bust
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after authorities say a significant amount of fentanyl was found in Somerset County. Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsboro; 31-year-old Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge; Dalvin Jose Peguero, 22, and Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, 25, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
lcnme.com
Driver Hospitalized Following Crash at Wiscasset Speedway
A Pro Stock driver was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland following a crash at the Wiscasset Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to a post on the Wiscasset Speedway LLC Facebook page. Pro Stock driver Ryan Deane, of Bangor, was transported to the hospital after suffering burns and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
wabi.tv
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night. A Penobscot County dispatcher tells TV5 that Lee Road north of Frost Street is closed at this time. People are asked to avoid that area if possible. We’ll have more information as it becomes available....
wabi.tv
275 new COVID cases, 4 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 275 new cases of the virus. Two residents from Waldo, and one resident each from Kennebec and Cumberland died with the virus. The Maine CDC says 169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 5 from Tuesday. 21...
wabi.tv
Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
