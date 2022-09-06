ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Elias Rudolph Were Impressed by Ohio State's Defense in Week 1 and Buckeyes Offer 4-star OL Jordan Seaton

It’s not like four-star California 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa had never been to Columbus before. Before visiting for last weekend’s season opener, the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) product had visited Ohio State twice, once in the spring and another in the summer of 2021. But last weekend was different.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Rating News

Ohio State and Notre Dame was the most hyped matchup of Week 1 of the college football season. The game produced TV ratings to match that status. According to Show Buzz Daily, 10.5 million people tuned in to watch No. 2 Ohio State earn a 21-10 win over the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish in primetime on Saturday night.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Lebron’s son posts photos with OSU gear after visit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The son of one of the most celebrated athletes in Ohio’s history could become a Buckeye in the near future. Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star and Akron-native LeBron James, posted on his Instagram himself in the scarlet & grey jerseys of the Ohio State men’s basketball […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten

One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Arkansas State Game Poster

Brutus became the ultimate host to Howl the Red Wolf when welcoming him to the Horseshoe for the first-ever meeting between Ohio State and Arkansas State on the gridiron. Sam Harachis has done it again, proving that the sequel can be just as good, if not better, than the original. You can follow him on Instagram here to see more of his unique creations, including the "We Broke the U" tee featured on the Eleven Warriors Dry Goods website and the Notre Dame Game Poster from last week's season opener.
JONESBORO, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano explains decision to take out Josh Proctor vs. Notre Dame

Perry Eliano decided to pull safety Josh Proctor following the 1st defensive series against Notre Dame, and put in Lathan Ransom. He gave his reasoning for the decision. Eliano stated that the move was purely to calm Proctor down per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom played a lot of snaps after he decided to take Proctor out of the game. Proctor is the more experienced of the 2, as he is in his 5th year with Ohio State. Ransom is now in his 3rd year.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Image Of Brutus The Buckeye Going Viral

There are few mascots in college football more recognizable than Brutus the Buckeye. The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot is consistently on the largest platforms thanks to Ohio State's relevance in the college football world. That platform came with a price on Tuesday. For some reason, a deranged soul decided it...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

First Impressions of Ohio State's New Defense After a Solid Outing Versus Notre Dame

Ohio State's leadership said all the right things heading into the season opener versus Notre Dame, and after four quarters of football things look pretty much on track for the 2022 Buckeye football squad. Yes, it was a "gritty" win in a game that the Buckeyes had to win "ugly," at least, if your definition of "ugly" is a double-digit win over a Top-5 opponent that only scored 10 points all night.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Local business booms during Buckeye season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeye football is back and that means big business for shops and restaurants around Ohio Stadium, with some saying this was a record-breaking weekend. College Traditions spent Tuesday working to re-stock after the weekend, and Buckeye Donuts on N. High Street said businesses was non-stop for three days. “Busiest weekend we’ve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Big Delaware County battle in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — Big September sporting events in Delaware County are nothing new, as the Little Brown Jug draws upwards of 40,000 each year as part of the Delaware County Fair. It is usual for high school football to cause the same stir, and while there won’t be that many people in Sunbury Friday night, they’ll be packed into the brand new Big Walnut High School Stadium, which debuted last month.
SUNBURY, OH
The Lantern

Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus

New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
COLUMBUS, OH
outsidemagazine

Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
ZANESVILLE, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location

Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
COLUMBUS, OH

