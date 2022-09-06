ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
COON VALLEY, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges

Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Conversion therapy ban upheld by La Crosse council

The fight over conversion therapy in La Crosse may be done, as far as the city council is concerned. Others in the community, however, say the debate will go on. For the second time this year, the La Crosse city council passed an ordinance to outlaw therapy aimed at changing someone’s sexual identity.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoddard, WI
County
La Crosse County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Business
La Crosse County, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse County, WI
Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
wiproud.com

Man breaks in, stabs sleeping girl in Onalaska

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 17-year-old is facing an attempted homicide charge after law enforcement officers say he attacked a 15-year-old girl in Onalaska. According to a criminal complaint, Austin Bailey stabbed a girl multiple times who had been asleep inside a mobile home Friday morning. Bailey left...
ONALASKA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, another hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4 at 4:51 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van on State Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131 in the Town of Kickapoo.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Ford Motor Company
thecountyline.net

One injured in Ontario crash

A two-vehicle collision occurred in Ontario on Monday, Aug. 29, at about 7 a.m. Matthew James Ouimet (pronounced Wee-May), 39, of Ontario was operating a mid-sized SUV, traveling north on S. Garden Street/Highway 131. Approaching the intersection of South Street/Highway 33, he did not see a westbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Jean Steward, 51, of Lincoln, Ark., according to his police statement. Ouimet continued north through the intersection and struck the Steward vehicle.
ONTARIO, WI
dailydodge.com

Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County

(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

New cameras to monitor downtown La Crosse could be bought through fund-raiser

A campaign to bring more security cameras to downtown La Crosse is being launched. The City Vision organization wants to raise $50,000 to place new, high-quality cameras close to the river, according to group spokesman Mike Keil. “We’re proposing to add cameras along our riverfront,” Keil said Wednesday, “giving the...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wizmnews.com

Onalaska suspect accused of choking and stabbing teenage girl at her home

A cash bond of $50,000 is set for a 17-year-old suspect who’s accused of trying to kill a 15-year-old girl in her Onalaska home last week. Austin Bailey is accused of attempted first-degree murder for trying to strangle the girl while she was sleeping last Friday. The victim woke up, and she says Bailey took out a knife and began stabbing her.
ONALASKA, WI
cityofwinona.com

Winona Police Department Congratulates New Sergeants & Officers

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Officers Doug Inglett, Anthony Wurst and Wade Anderson were ceremoniously recognized for their promotions during a pining ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Doug Inglett has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted on June 25th. Anthony Wurst has served the department since 2012 and was promoted on July 23rd . Wade Anderson has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted September 3rd.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after crashing following a chase by law enforcement across county lines early Tuesday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall were in a vehicle that was being pursued by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when they crashed on County Highway A near Rainey Valley Road north of Arcadia at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.
ARCADIA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy