Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges
Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
Conversion therapy ban upheld by La Crosse council
The fight over conversion therapy in La Crosse may be done, as far as the city council is concerned. Others in the community, however, say the debate will go on. For the second time this year, the La Crosse city council passed an ordinance to outlaw therapy aimed at changing someone’s sexual identity.
17-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Onalaska
According to the criminal complaint, early Friday morning, Austin Bailey allegedly broke into a trailer located at 1025 Oak Street in Onalaska and tried to strangle a 15-year-old girl. The girl fought back, and Bailey pulled out a knife and began stabbing her.
Man breaks in, stabs sleeping girl in Onalaska
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 17-year-old is facing an attempted homicide charge after law enforcement officers say he attacked a 15-year-old girl in Onalaska. According to a criminal complaint, Austin Bailey stabbed a girl multiple times who had been asleep inside a mobile home Friday morning. Bailey left...
Man killed in Vernon County motorcycle crash
The driver, 35-year-old Kevin Flemming and his passenger, 31-year-old Amber Blake, both from Des Moines, were thrown from the motorcycle. Neither were wearing helmets, authorities said.
Crawford Co. officials identify suspect in power tool, construction equipment thefts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Crawford County have identified a man suspected of stealing multiple items worth thousands of dollars and also trafficking methamphetamine over the course of the past several months. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office stated that the suspect, 27-year-old Jake Groom, faces up to 20 felony...
1 person dead, another hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4 at 4:51 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van on State Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131 in the Town of Kickapoo.
One injured in Ontario crash
A two-vehicle collision occurred in Ontario on Monday, Aug. 29, at about 7 a.m. Matthew James Ouimet (pronounced Wee-May), 39, of Ontario was operating a mid-sized SUV, traveling north on S. Garden Street/Highway 131. Approaching the intersection of South Street/Highway 33, he did not see a westbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Jean Steward, 51, of Lincoln, Ark., according to his police statement. Ouimet continued north through the intersection and struck the Steward vehicle.
Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County
(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
Holmen village board member appears on list of elected officials with alleged ties to extremist group
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Holmen Village Board member Rodney Stanek appears on a database of individuals believed to have signed up or paid membership dues for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a role in the January 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
New cameras to monitor downtown La Crosse could be bought through fund-raiser
A campaign to bring more security cameras to downtown La Crosse is being launched. The City Vision organization wants to raise $50,000 to place new, high-quality cameras close to the river, according to group spokesman Mike Keil. “We’re proposing to add cameras along our riverfront,” Keil said Wednesday, “giving the...
Driver gets car stuck on edge of La Crosse’s Riverside Park levee
First responders were called to La Crosse's Riverside Park shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a car stuck on the levee. According to our News 8 Now crew on scene, La Crosse police and firefighters, assisted by Tri-State Ambulance, rescued one person from the car.
Onalaska suspect accused of choking and stabbing teenage girl at her home
A cash bond of $50,000 is set for a 17-year-old suspect who’s accused of trying to kill a 15-year-old girl in her Onalaska home last week. Austin Bailey is accused of attempted first-degree murder for trying to strangle the girl while she was sleeping last Friday. The victim woke up, and she says Bailey took out a knife and began stabbing her.
Winona Police Department Congratulates New Sergeants & Officers
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Officers Doug Inglett, Anthony Wurst and Wade Anderson were ceremoniously recognized for their promotions during a pining ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Doug Inglett has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted on June 25th. Anthony Wurst has served the department since 2012 and was promoted on July 23rd . Wade Anderson has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted September 3rd.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Mayor Mitch Reynolds on homeless plan, school district referendum, state’s $5 billion surplus
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joined La Crosse Talk PM on Monday. Among the topics discussed included the city council planning meeting, and where groups that help vulnerable populations are at at with the unsheltered situation in La Crosse, as cold weather approaches. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at...
Onalaska PD altering traffic flow around new Chick-fil-A
The restrictions will be in place Thursday, Friday and Saturday on South Kinney Coulee Road. The driveway leading to and from the Chick-fil-A location will be limited to right turns only.
Time is running out for the City of La Crosse to find a place to house the unsheltered ahead of winter
The City of La Crosse has roughly seven weeks to find a place to house its unsheltered population.
City council under pressure to find lodging for homeless as fall sets in
As summer turns to fall in La Crosse, city leaders are worried about where homeless people will go this winter. The city’s homelessness coordinator says they’re still working on plans for getting people to shelter when they have to leave Houska Park at the end of October. “I’d...
2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after crashing following a chase by law enforcement across county lines early Tuesday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall were in a vehicle that was being pursued by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when they crashed on County Highway A near Rainey Valley Road north of Arcadia at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.
