ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Hundreds of Afghan refugees have been relocated to Vermont

By Maggie Cassidy
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfrdL_0hkZV5dQ00
One of the tables at the Nowruz (Persian New Year) celebration with many of the new Afghan residents who have settled in southern Vermont. Courtesy of Michelle Bos-Lun

BENNINGTON — Approximately 260 Afghan refugees have resettled around Vermont in the past year, and the state is open to receiving hundreds more from various countries through October 2023.

Around 150 Afghan adults and children have relocated to Chittenden County, Montpelier and Rutland since August of last year, when U.S. troops completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to the Vermont Agency of Human Services’ State Refugee Office . They came via the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, a resettlement agency contracted by the federal government.

Another estimated 110 Afghans have moved to Windham and Bennington counties, mainly in the towns of Brattleboro and Bennington.

The vast majority of those placed in southern Vermont were assisted by the resettlement agency Ethiopian Community Development Council, but nine people came through the Sponsor Circles program, which allows private citizens to sponsor Afghan refugees, said State Refugee Office Director Tracy Dolan.

These relocations align with the plans that the two resettlement agencies discussed with VTDigger in December.

It’s unclear how many of the refugees who’ve entered Vermont have left, since the state does not track their domestic migration.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Afghans now constitute one of the largest refugee populations in the world. The vast majority of Afghan refugees — 2.2 million — are living in Pakistan and Iran.

The UNHCR noted that some of the Afghans who’ve relocated served as translators or interpreters during the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. Due to their employment with the U.S. government, many faced serious threats to their safety.

During the next federal fiscal year, between October 2022 and September 2023, Dolan said the state can accept up to 500 more refugees from various countries, including Ukraine.

She said the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants plans to resettle 350 people, while the Ethiopian Community Development Council is planning on 150. The two agencies couldn’t immediately be reached for confirmation on Tuesday.

“The state is open for refugees and certainly eager,” Dolan said. “We want to do our part in helping people who are struggling globally, especially coming from dangerous places and extreme conflict. And we think that’s the right thing to do.”

Vermonters also benefit from welcoming refugees, she said, since refugees boost the state’s workforce with the experiences and skills they bring. She said the newcomers’ cultural contributions also enrich local communities.

Dolan said the projection of resettling as many as 500 refugees next fiscal year is based on various factors. They include the capacity of local school districts, the benefits that the state government can provide as well as the availability of employment and housing.

There are certainly plenty of available jobs, but affordable housing is especially tight in Vermont.

“Housing really is a limiting factor,” Dolan said of the refugee resettlement. “So far, we have been able to find housing for almost everyone.”

She said the state recognizes that some Vermonters are also struggling economically, and that officials are working to help everyone.

Refugees receive public assistance depending on whether their incomes qualify. These programs include Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The actual number of refugees who are resettled in Vermont also depends on the rate at which refugees enter the U.S., Dolan said.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Hundreds of Afghan refugees have been relocated to Vermont .

Comments / 16

Just Me
2d ago

Vermont can’t take care of all of its own people when it comes to housing! Genius. We should take in no one as long as we have even one Veteran sleeping on the streets! This state is turning into a socialist/progressive nightmare.

Reply
23
evil _one
2d ago

Being kind is one thing but wait a week the governor will tell landlords if they toss out their tennets and rent to the immigrants who move here he will pay them double the rent and put them on welfare for ever and pay all their expenses. Real vermonters always get the bill and shaft.

Reply
11
Michael Gijanto
2d ago

How do we have housing for them with so many native Vermonters living in hotels, cars or tents?

Reply(2)
20
Related
Axios Des Moines

No vax, no school for Afghan refugees in Des Moines

At least 23 Afghan children were unable to start school in the Des Moines metro last week because they were missing required immunizations, Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios Monday.The vaccinations prevent diseases like polio, measles and hepatitis B.Why it matters: Case management support services for Afghan refugees generally ends after three months.The situations underscore why more time is needed to help families assimilate, Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa (RACI) director Stephanie Moris told Axios yesterday.Catch up fast: The U.S. ended its involvement in a 20-year conflict in Afghanistan last year, leading to the Taliban seizing...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
County
Chittenden County, VT
City
Windham, VT
Chittenden County, VT
Government
City
Brattleboro, VT
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: Half of Americans say sending troops to Afghanistan was ‘a mistake’

Nearly half of Americans believe it was a mistake to send U.S. troops to Afghanistan, according to a poll released this week, one year after the disorderly American withdrawal. During the final weeks of the withdrawal, 13 American service members were killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack while helping...
POLITICS
Vice

Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare

Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Afghan Refugees#Foreign Policy#Afghans#The United Nations
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Dwayne

Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
The Independent

Famous author accused of faking own death and kidnapping son is extradited from US to Canada

A Indigenous Canadian author has been extradited home to face charges for allegedly faking her own death and kidnapping her son before entering the United States on a fake identity.On Wednesday, 48-year-old Dawn Walker was handed over to police in Surrey, British Colombia, by Homeland Security agents who drove her to the US-Canada border, The Star Phoenix reported. She is due to be transferred to police in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where she disappeared from on 22 July and faces charges for mischief and parental abduction in contravention of a custody order. The charges were filed against Ms Walker after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy