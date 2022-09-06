Read full article on original website
Richmond clinic hopes to save lives with transgender self-defense kits
After noticing an increase in violence against the transgender community, one Richmond clinic is stepping in to help.
NBC12
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
NBC12
Virginia War Memorial seeks student essays for Veterans Day contest
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Entries have opened up for the 2022 Virginia War Memorial essay contest. One winner will be selected among all Virginia middle school entries and one from high school entries. This annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school-age students. The two winners will...
NBC12
Former Highland Springs HS to become community center
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Some students have already begun classes at the former Highland Springs High School, but the school division has bigger plans for the 70-year-old facility. School leaders like Adrienne Cole Johnson say the goal is to be innovative by using the building that once held hundreds...
cbs19news
Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
This Prince George teen is grateful to be alive. His message for other teens.
The special connection between father and son was nearly shattered on March 13 when Christian attempted to end his life.
Hanover parents react to new transgender bathroom policy on the first day of school
As school doors opened today at Hanover County Public Schools for the new academic year, they also opened for the first time with a new policy in place.
NBC12
Former Gov. Gilmore to give keynote address at Patriot Day Ceremony
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore will be the keynote speaker Monday at the annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial to remember and honor all the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Gilmore was governor during the terrorist attacks. Members of Virginia’s state government and other...
NBC12
‘Run Richmond’ to celebrate 400 years of Black history
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several local organizations are partnering with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation to host a newly created cultural running event in Richmond in September. On Sept. 17, the “Run Richmond 16.19″ event will allow spectators and participants to commemorate over 400 years of Black history and reflect on the achievements and sacrifices that African Americans have made to the nation.
NBC12
Patrick Henry High School student killed in Labor Day crash
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Patrick Henry High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a student was killed in a Labor Day crash. On Sept. 5, deputies were called to the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road for a crash. The sheriff’s office...
Non-profit prescription drug maker opening massive new facility in Chesterfield
A non-profit with a mission to reduce the price of prescription drugs is opening a testing facility in Chesterfield County as part of a multi-million effort to produce low-cost generic medications.
NBC12
Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
‘I am absolutely disgusted’: University of Richmond investigating ‘deeply disturbing’ campus incident
"It is reported that during the incident one student used racist language and engaged in threatening behavior. The delivery driver was seen with a firearm," an email from the university stated.
wvtf.org
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
Virginia Business
Civica announces plans for $27.8M lab in Chesterfield
Nonprofit drugmaker Civica Rx is investing $27.8 million to establish a new 55,000-square-foot laboratory in Chesterfield County’s Meadowville Technology Park, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The expansion will add 51 jobs, according to a news release. The company will also host a scale-up manufacturing facility run by Virginia Commonwealth...
Richmond councilor has no confidence in police chief
“What the hell did we need to have one in closed session? The public needs to know. They’re the ones asking the questions. They’re the ones calling me up at night asking what hell is going on."
NBC12
Richmonders remember last time Queen Elizabeth II visited Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since Queen Elizabeth II’s last visited the Commonwealth, and those who saw her that spring said it was an unforgettable moment. The Queen visited Virginia for the Jamestown Settlement’s 400th anniversary. “It was very...
Back to the Past at Westwood Fountain
Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook carries us back in his time machine to a traditional fountain-slash-restaurant: Westwood Fountain in Richmond’s West End, serving classic homemade meals for breakfast and lunch. I hopped into the DeLorean this week and traveled about 50 years or so back to the...
Could Whole Foods be coming to Midlothian Turnpike?
A new rezoning case up for consideration in Chesterfield has spurred rumors that the county may be getting a Whole Foods soon - but the developer has been careful not to reveal the identity of their intended tenant in filings with the county.
