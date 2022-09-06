ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

NBC12

Virginia War Memorial seeks student essays for Veterans Day contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Entries have opened up for the 2022 Virginia War Memorial essay contest. One winner will be selected among all Virginia middle school entries and one from high school entries. This annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school-age students. The two winners will...
NBC12

Former Highland Springs HS to become community center

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Some students have already begun classes at the former Highland Springs High School, but the school division has bigger plans for the 70-year-old facility. School leaders like Adrienne Cole Johnson say the goal is to be innovative by using the building that once held hundreds...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
cbs19news

Louisa Police Department launching Lights On program

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Louisa Police Department has announced that they are launching a program called Lights on. The Lights On program would be the first ever non-profit organization to take off in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The non-profit is an organization that will pay $250 to...
LOUISA, VA
NBC12

Former Gov. Gilmore to give keynote address at Patriot Day Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore will be the keynote speaker Monday at the annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial to remember and honor all the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Gilmore was governor during the terrorist attacks. Members of Virginia’s state government and other...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

‘Run Richmond’ to celebrate 400 years of Black history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several local organizations are partnering with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation to host a newly created cultural running event in Richmond in September. On Sept. 17, the “Run Richmond 16.19″ event will allow spectators and participants to commemorate over 400 years of Black history and reflect on the achievements and sacrifices that African Americans have made to the nation.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Patrick Henry High School student killed in Labor Day crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Patrick Henry High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a student was killed in a Labor Day crash. On Sept. 5, deputies were called to the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road for a crash. The sheriff’s office...
HANOVER, VA
NBC12

Bon Secours hosting hiring event Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event at all seven hospitals in central Virginia. The health care system is hosting open interviews on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226...
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Civica announces plans for $27.8M lab in Chesterfield

Nonprofit drugmaker Civica Rx is investing $27.8 million to establish a new 55,000-square-foot laboratory in Chesterfield County’s Meadowville Technology Park, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The expansion will add 51 jobs, according to a news release. The company will also host a scale-up manufacturing facility run by Virginia Commonwealth...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmonders remember last time Queen Elizabeth II visited Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since Queen Elizabeth II’s last visited the Commonwealth, and those who saw her that spring said it was an unforgettable moment. The Queen visited Virginia for the Jamestown Settlement’s 400th anniversary. “It was very...
VIRGINIA STATE
Boomer Magazine

Back to the Past at Westwood Fountain

Richmond-based food and travel writer Steve Cook carries us back in his time machine to a traditional fountain-slash-restaurant: Westwood Fountain in Richmond’s West End, serving classic homemade meals for breakfast and lunch. I hopped into the DeLorean this week and traveled about 50 years or so back to the...
RICHMOND, VA

