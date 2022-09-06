ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

qrockonline.com

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Observer

Texas’ Summer from Hell

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin man reports mysterious high altitude balloon, part of a project abandoned by Google, floating over Austin and much of Texas and Oklahoma

A local "skywatcher" using a home-built PiAware "sky scanning" device mounted in his attic located a mysterious balloon Wednesday morning and alerted Austonia. The object was flying at 56,000 feet, more than 10,000 above the airspace where private and commercial jets typically fly.The skywatcher identified the object as a balloon from Project Loon, a former Google internet and telecom connectivity project that operated networks utilizing high altitude balloons. Google shut down the project early last year, and reports are that investment firm Softbank now owns it.Project Loon was likely a casualty of more cost effective satellite-based networks, like Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink project, which operates more than 3,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, supplying internet to a half-million subscribers.' FlightAware
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas man makes police driving simulators by hand

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - In a day and age when technology rules everything...sometimes it’s best to stick with the basics. For more than four decades, Walton “Bo” Ballew Jr., 78, of Gholson, has been helping police officers across the country avoid serious accidents. “I feel like I...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas to receive $42.8 million in JUUL settlement

HOUSTON — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The investigation, initially launched in 2020...
TEXAS STATE
