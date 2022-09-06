Steve Sarkisian has been drawing attention at every Texas Longhorns football game. But so is the first lady of Longhorns football and her style. Loreal Sarkisian joined the University of Texas at Austin as the newlywed wife of the new head coach in 2021. Steve Sarkisian’s wife is serving game day looks that fans are styling themselves after her. Her transition from an athlete to style goddess fascinates her followers, and more people want to know about her background. So we reveal all the details about Steve Sarkisian’s wife in this Loreal Sarkisian wiki.

