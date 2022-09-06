ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Spun

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Coaches From Week 1

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top-six performing coaches from Week 1 of the college football season. Each of these coaches helped notch impressive season-opening wins for their respective programs. Billy Napier — Florida head coach. Kirby Smart — Georgia head coach. Jim Knowles — Ohio State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Fox News

South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
Whiskey Riff

Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”

Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA
Louisiana State University
College Sports
University of Notre Dame
Football
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Loreal Sarkisian, the Wife of Texas Longhorns Coach, Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian has been drawing attention at every Texas Longhorns football game. But so is the first lady of Longhorns football and her style. Loreal Sarkisian joined the University of Texas at Austin as the newlywed wife of the new head coach in 2021. Steve Sarkisian’s wife is serving game day looks that fans are styling themselves after her. Her transition from an athlete to style goddess fascinates her followers, and more people want to know about her background. So we reveal all the details about Steve Sarkisian’s wife in this Loreal Sarkisian wiki.
AUSTIN, TX

