D20 middle schoolers learning to reconnect outside of technology

By Jessica Gruenling
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Tuesday morning, 8th graders at Challenger Middle School got out of the classroom and disconnected from technology.

This group of Academy District 20 students spent most of their middle school experience online because of the pandemic and missed out on traditional field trips, so they spent the day going through team-building activities.

"I’m learning that sometimes you can’t do everything by yourself and you might need help from your friends," said Blake Maestas, a student at Challenger Middle School.

"I think it’s really important to build a community at the school," said Kevin Boska, a student at Challenger Middle School.

Starting their middle school career online changed the way these students learn and interact with others.

"This is that opportunity. Technology is put away. This is that opportunity to just connect with each other and have that personal connection and remember how to communicate," said Debbie Holt, the principal at Challenger Middle School.

Holt says she also hopes the skills they'll learn will help set students up for success as they head into high school.

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
