ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

People incarcerated in Nashville using software to gain employment after release

By Hannah McDonald
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaOMA_0hkZUBoK00

People are released from jail every day without a job, an education or a place to live. Now, a new software in Davidson County's jails is helping inmates be more prepared.

A software developer at Tyler Technologies in Brentwood created the program, which is compatible with kiosks and tablets given to inmates in jail. It's connecting them with social care providers in behavioral health treatment, GED programs, housing and job opportunities.

"They can physically walk up to the kiosk, apply, have communication, schedule video interviews and have those needs waiting for them upon release," said Silas Deane III.

Silas Deane III visited 50 jails after he graduated from college. In most, he noticed there wasn't infrastructure in place to help inmates plan their re-entry into society.

"Many facilities that I visited would simply have — if they had anything at all — a handwritten list that stated these are a couple of organizations that might provide employment, transitional homes," said Silas Deane III.

All 1,835 inmates in the custody of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office now have access to the program called Community Readiness. It is available on kiosks inside the various correctional facilities.

For years, the sheriff's office has been helping inmates make a re-entry plan. This software gets the resources and their community partners in front of more inmates.

"When people come to jail, they're not usually in the best shape, so when we open the doors of the jail for release, we really want them prepared to re-enter society and be productive," said Paul Mulloy, programs director at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The software is available in more than 30 jails across the southeast. It will be available in 500 jails just a few years from now.

The software developer sees this as helping more than just today's inmates.

"We're trying to simply provide these individuals an opportunity for a future, for not only themselves, but also for generations to come behind them," said Deane.

Mulloy said if re-entry wasn't a focus, more incarcerated people would re-offend.

"We see it with some of the clients that don't want to participate in the programming. They come back sooner than the ones who are actively participating and placed with community partners around release. It's a stark difference," said Mulloy.

Comments / 2

Related
WSMV

Nashville leaders, community, discuss solutions to rising crime rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rising crime rate Nashville’s mayor says is being pushed by more car thefts, and stolen guns had city leaders talking about safety Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper joined Metro Police Chief John Drake at a meeting with a group called ‘The Village,’ which is a collaboration of more than a hundred groups focused on ending violence, addiction, and poverty.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Developer#Job Opportunities#Behavioral Health#Tyler Technologies#Community Readiness
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man gets 37 years in prison for stalking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend, officials say

MRMPHIS, Tenn. — Keatron L. Walls, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, has been sentenced to a total of 37 years in federal prison for four counts of kidnapping, one count of interstate stalking resulting in permanent disfigurement of a victim, and one count of using a firearm to commit interstate stalking, according to United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
FRANKLIN, TN
franklinis.com

Seniors Don’t Have to Manage Public Benefits Issues Alone

Seniors are among the most vulnerable members of our communities. Particularly for those who have mobility limitations or don’t have family members living nearby, some of the unavoidable tasks of everyday life can become overwhelming. As we celebrate Grandparents’ Day this Sept. 11, it’s a good time to turn...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WSMV

Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Dickson Co. family testifies against killer at parole hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County family on Wednesday relived a murder that happened nearly three decades ago. Karie Ann Newberry, 17, was killed in 1993 and her body was burned. The man who did it, James Spann, was sentenced to life in prison and had a parole hearing Wednesday.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy