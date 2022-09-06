Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
US News and World Report
Russian Rockets Hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, Killing One - Governor
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said. The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Regional...
US News and World Report
Ukraine War: Major Developments Since Russia's Invasion
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have made lightning gains in the east of the country, inflicting one of Russia's worst military setbacks since the Feb. 24 invasion. These are some of the turning points and other major developments in Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two. THE INVASION. Russian President Vladimir...
US News and World Report
Russia Backs IAEA Call for Shelling Near Zaporizhzhia to Stop, Envoy Says
VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia backs a call by U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for an immediate stop to shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the nearby city of Enerhodar, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday. "We fully support the appeal and...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Has Retaken Settlements in Kharkiv Region - Russian-Installed Official
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine's advance in the Kharkiv region has been "very sharp and rapid" and Ukrainian forces have recaptured a number of settlements, the Russian-installed administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the region said in a live online broadcast. "The enemy is being delayed as much as possible, but several...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Hails Snowballing Offensive, Blames Russia for Blackouts
KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area. Ukrainian officials accused retreating Russian forces of launching...
US News and World Report
Russian Nationalists Rage After Stunning Setback in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian nationalists called angrily on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Russia's worst...
US News and World Report
Russia Gives up Key Northeast Towns as Ukrainian Forces Advance
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back...
US News and World Report
Russia Hits Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Region, Says Defence Ministry
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday. Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.
US News and World Report
Power Drops in Northeast Ukraine Region, Governor Says
(Reuters) - Power levels dropped in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Sunday and the region's governor urged residents to unplug electrical devices. "Electric tension has fallen in the network through the region," Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "I recommend disconnecting electrical devices as much as possible."
US News and World Report
Large-Scale Electricity Blackout in Ukraine's Second City Kharkiv -Reuters Witness
KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - The centre of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was plunged into darkness on Sunday evening by an electricity blackout, a Reuters reporter said. The cause and extent of the blackout in the northeastern city were not immediately clear. There were also unconfirmed social media reports of blackouts in other places and regions.
Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow’s troops out of swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast and south. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv’s western outskirts and killed at least one person. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism. Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv appeared to be without power Sunday night. Cars drove through darkened streets, and the few pedestrians used flashlights or mobile phones to light their way. Separately, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.
US News and World Report
9/11 Terror Attacks Reverberate as US Marks 21st Anniversary
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget," 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. The loss still felt immediate to Bonita Mentis, who wore a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 public hearings to resume this month as ex-Trump lawyer thinks indictment likely
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb says he thinks Donald Trump is in “serious legal water” as part of a broader investigation into January 6 and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and the search of Mar-a-Lago is just part of that.Speaking to CBS News, Mr Cobb said the likelihood of an indictment of Mr Trump is “very high” and he could be barred from running for the presidency again because of his actions during the Capitol riot. January 6 committee public hearings are set to resume this month.Meanwhile, Trump ally Representative Lauren Boebert decided to take on...
Yellen expects higher gas prices in winter, says Fed will 'need great skill' to avoid recession
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warned that gas prices will increase again in the winter and said the Federal Reserve will "need great skill" to avoid a recession amid economic sanctions targeting Russia amid the war in Ukraine. Yellen made her comments while appearing on...
Border Patrol Condemns West Texas Account’s Stephen Miller Retweets
The top official at U.S. Customs and Border Protection said late Saturday the agency will investigate a flurry of online activity from one of its regional Twitter accounts, after a person running the account shared tweets critical of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and liked a number of derogatory posts about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In a statement, agency commissioner Chris Magnus called the retweets and likes “unauthorized and inappropriate content,” saying they did not “reflect the values of this administration.” Hours earlier, Twitter users had noticed the @CBPWestTexas account retweeting several posts from Stephen Miller, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump, including one that railed against “Biden’s eradication of our border.” It had also liked at least two tweets that referred to Buttigieg as “Buttplug,” in a homophobic allusion to the secretary’s sexual orientation. “This must not happen again,” Magnus said in his statement.Looks like the person running @CBPWestTexas forgot to log off of the work account and started using it like their personal account. The "likes" are a dead giveaway—anti-Biden stuff, playground anti-gay insults against Buttigieg, etc...Will likely lead to disciplinary action. https://t.co/sc2KyA8ftE pic.twitter.com/Qgio9vvyKW— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) September 10, 2022 Read it at Associated Press
US News and World Report
Border Patrol Halts Tweets From Agency's West Texas Region
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has deactivated the agency's Twitter account for the West Texas region after it retweeted posts criticizing President Joe Biden's border policies and liked posts that made gay slurs against U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus posted...
US News and World Report
India Says It Uncovers Fraudulent Shell Companies With Chinese Links
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Sunday said they had arrested a man who had masterminded the creation of many shell companies linked to China and appointed dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses. The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government's Serious Fraud...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
US News and World Report
Judge Restores Oil Lease on Land Sacred to US, Canada Tribes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to reinstate a drilling lease that has been in dispute for decades on land near the Blackfeet Indian Reservation that is considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada. The 10-square-mile (25-square-kilometer) oil...
