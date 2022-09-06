ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

New COVID boosters and where to find them

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the United States Food and Drug Administration have approved the roll-out of an updated COVID-19 booster known as a bivalent booster.

This new booster is designed to offer protection from the original variant of COVID along with the Omicron variant of the virus.

The CDC is recommending that everyone eligible stay up to date by getting a booster at the very least two months after their last COVID-19 shot.

El Paso County and Pueblo County are encouraging residents to get these new bivalent boosters as they are rolled out throughout the state.

Click here to find your nearest vaccine clinic or provider in Pueblo . Also, see this detailed list of all Vaccine providers in Pueblo County .

Below is a map of all the vaccination providers in El Paso County, or you can go to the El Paso County Public Health site to see where the nearest vaccine clinic is to you.

