FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orangefield, Woodville High Schools compete to be the week 4 Band of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the Orangefield High School band against the Woodville High School band. Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday. Watch #409Sports Friday evening at 6 p.m. on...
'It's an honor' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith could soon make history if appointed new Port Neches Police chief
Sergeant Cheri Griffith could become the department’s new police chief. If this happens, Griffith would be the first female police chief in Southeast Texas.
Cards off to best start after 1-0 win over Islanders
BEAUMONT, Texas — On a hot sunny, afternoon in Beaumont, Lamar University’s women’s soccer team opened their conference play with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. At 4-0-1, this is the best start for the Cardinals in their program history. Eva Karen would be the...
Property tax rates decrease while appraisal values increase
The city of Beaumont tax rate is currently at 0.705%. The new rate will be 0.695%.
