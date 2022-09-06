ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silsbee, TX

12newsnow.com

Cards off to best start after 1-0 win over Islanders

BEAUMONT, Texas — On a hot sunny, afternoon in Beaumont, Lamar University’s women’s soccer team opened their conference play with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. At 4-0-1, this is the best start for the Cardinals in their program history. Eva Karen would be the...
BEAUMONT, TX

