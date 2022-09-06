The headline of this story can easily be renamed to a different city anywhere across the country. That's a fact. Think of me as overdramatic, fine, but I have the utmost respect for any man or woman that puts on a police uniform and walks out of the safety of their homes to go out and keep Bismarck and Mandan safe. We go about our lives not even aware of the many dangerous, potential situations police officers come across almost daily. Who knows who may be armed with any kind of weapon? A routine traffic stop, late at night in the middle of nowhere, or even during the day, tests the ability of one's training to be as safe as possible, and walk into the unknown. Yes, I am overdramatic, but it's all a reality.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO