One seriously injured on I-94, six miles east of Tappen
As the driver of the semi was passing the motorcycle, the driver of the motorcycle swerved into the left lane and hit the right outside tire on the first axle of the semi-trailer.
North Dakota K9 teams come together to train new skills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs can learn some pretty amazing things. K9s from across the state are putting in the hours this week. They’re practicing new skills in a Midwest K9 Training Seminar in Bismarck so they can effectively protect their communities. During the training, handlers sent their K9...
Apartment evacuated following fire, displacing residents
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several people are without a place to stay following a fire at a Fargo apartment building. Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 crews were called to the 900 block of 43rd St. S. for the fire, near West Acres Mall. Firefighters say they found flames...
81-year-old Washburn man seriously injured in Bismarck crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — An 81-year-old man from Washburn was seriously injured after he drove across the median on State St. in Bismarck and struck a box truck head-on around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the 81-year-old was traveling south on State St. when the driver went across the median […]
81-year-old Washburn man in hospital after head-on collision
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A crash in Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon has left one man in the hospital for serious injuries. Officers say an 81-year-old man from Washburn was driving southbound on State Street when he crossed the median and struck a box truck head-on that was traveling north. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment.
City of Bismarck makes statement about downtown construction
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck released a statement on social media concerning the impact of road construction in downtown Bismarck. The city said they recognize the struggle that downtown businesses are facing. The construction on 4th street began on August 1 and is expected to last 6 weeks. According to the city, that project is still on schedule. They said the challenges they’ve faced have been both out of the contractor’s control, such as weather and supply chain disruptions, and within the contractor’s control like moving crews to other projects to try to work more efficiently.
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
BISMARCK, N.D. – This is a real fish story. This one has everything a good fish tale should have: a hook, a big catch, a cute kid, a professional fisherman and an ending that’s guaranteed to make you smile. Six-year-old Carter Bader was born to fish. “I like...
Skin Win Dermatology: Hair loss
Hair loss happens to men and women for all different reasons. Nathalie checks in with Dr. Hoffman of Skin Win Dermatology to learn more. To schedule an appointment with the team at Skin Win call 701- 800-5110. They have locations in Bismarck, Minot and Williston.
Church seeking help to preserve the building
Members of the First Presbyterian Church in Mandan meet in fellowship outside of the beautiful and historic building. Not only is the First Presbyterian Church a staple for Mandan, but also the wider community. “In downtown, the railroad workers were coming through the Bismarck, Mandan area. We had our Presbyterian pastor find not only our […]
BisMan Police – Facing Danger At Anytime – Day Or Night
The headline of this story can easily be renamed to a different city anywhere across the country. That's a fact. Think of me as overdramatic, fine, but I have the utmost respect for any man or woman that puts on a police uniform and walks out of the safety of their homes to go out and keep Bismarck and Mandan safe. We go about our lives not even aware of the many dangerous, potential situations police officers come across almost daily. Who knows who may be armed with any kind of weapon? A routine traffic stop, late at night in the middle of nowhere, or even during the day, tests the ability of one's training to be as safe as possible, and walk into the unknown. Yes, I am overdramatic, but it's all a reality.
Animal shelters across the state hold virtual fundraiser
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventeen animal shelters across the state are coming together for a virtual fundraiser to help animals in need. North Dakota Race for Rescues is a virtual 5k equivalent event that participants can complete any time anywhere. You can run, walk, bike, swim, kayak or other forms...
The 3rd ND Country Fest Artist Just Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
One in Custody After City Hall Threat
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Police arrested a man they say made violent threats today towards city hall. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation reported a text message from someone who intended to bring a gun to court during a hearing. Officers tracked down Derek Decker, who was scheduled to appear on criminal charges, while city leaders decided to shut down city hall. They pulled Decker over, and he admitted having a revolver in his vehicle.
Arrows will be flying at Arrowhead Plaza with new indoor archery range
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The arrow hits right on target for those looking for a new indoor archery range. Burnt Creek Archery will be located at Arrowhead Plaza, and will give Bismarck-Mandan a second archery venue. The facility will have 22 lanes, coaching and consulting, and multiple daily and yearly...
Class 9B & 11B Football Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time this football season, both the 9B and 11B football polls have a unanimous number one ranked team. In Class-9B it’s LaMoure-L-M and in Class-11B it’s Kindred. Other than those two top-ranked teams, only two schools are in the same position...
Paddle Trap receives grant for expanding winter outdoor dining
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Paddle Trap is known for its large outdoor patio and scenic views of the Missouri River during the summer. Now, through a grant by Main Street Tourism, guests of the restaurant will be able to enjoy the views year-round. Soon this sun-filled patio will eventually...
Bismarck man arrested after witness said he fired gun into air
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he shot a gun into the air within city limits. Police say Friday night 28-year-old Michael Smiley pulled a gun out during an argument with two other people who were trying to prevent him from drinking and driving. One witness said Smiley had driven over the witness’ foot. The witness said Smiley had also fired a gun into the air at the end of a driveway before saying he was going to “shoot it out with the cops.”
North Dakota 2022 severe weather recap
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With meteorological summer over, our severe weather chances are dwindling. But it was an active summer with multiple notable events. Here’s a look back at some of those. Severe thunderstorms began to impact North Dakota this year as early as April 23, when blizzard warnings...
Air quality expected to improve later this week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you went outside this week, you might have noticed that the sky was a little hazy or milky-colored. This is due to wildfires in the western part of the country and Canada. People with respiratory issues were cautioned on Tuesday to limit or avoid their...
Mandan Police hunt for thieves who left truck abandoned, vandalized
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is searching for the individuals who stole a truck in Mandan and left it vandalized and abandoned in August. According to Mandan Police, the truck was stolen from Mandan during the week of August 22, and located in its current state abandoned and severely vandalized at Kimball […]
