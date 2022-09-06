Read full article on original website
WDEF
Whitfield County Assessors freezing property evaluations
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County is pushing “pause” on property taxes this year while they consider their options. The Board of Assessors on Tuesday voted to set aside any changes to the tax digest for now and return to the valuations from last year. They will...
allongeorgia.com
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Flooding Relief Assistance
Governor Kemp officially requested emergency assistance for those affected by the flooding in Chattooga County from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). If FEMA determines that federal assistance is warranted, the request will be sent to the President of the United States for approval. If the President signs the federal...
smokesignalsnews.com
Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone
The Pickens County Board of Commissioners, at the September 1 commissioner meeting, denied a request for a rezoning on Steve Tate Highway near the Big Canoe North Gate. Big Canoe Holdings Group, LLC requested a zoning change from neighborhood commercial (NC) to highway business (HB) for property on Steve Tate Highway. Mike Zeigler, representing Big Canoe Holdings, told commissioners the two-acre parcel (on the North Gate Station side of the road) would likely be used for climate-controlled storage, if approved.
livability.com
New Initiatives Boost Job Prospects in Catoosa County, GA
Catoosa County organizations are working together to offer higher-paying jobs for residents. When it comes to the story of job growth in Catoosa County, GA, three carefully coordinated logos — a pair of open arms signifying the chamber of the commerce, gears illustrating the work of the Economic Development Authority, a mortarboard cap representing the new College and Career Academy — say it all.
WTVCFOX
Chattooga County residents share frustrations amid ongoing water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The struggle to get "back to normal" continues across North Georgia tonight. Many people in Chattooga and Floyd Counties still don't have water. What's even more frustrating for these residents, is that some who live right across the line from them do. We spoke to...
WTVCFOX
Summerville, Georgia residents struggle with water access similar to past crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The water crisis in Summerville, Georgia continues as residents struggle for access to clean water. But this isn't the first time, as two years ago residents found themselves in the same situation. Following severe flooding over the weekend, Summerville residents are wondering why their lives...
WTVCFOX
Georgia Governor tours Summerville as residents and businesses recover from flooding
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp visited Summerville Wednesday as residents and businesses continue to recover from damages caused by severe flooding. Governor Kemp is urging Georgians to be weather alert this weekend, because he says the state meteorologist says storms are expected to roll through again.
WTVC
Cleveland clothing manufacturer closing, effecting over 100 workers
A Cleveland clothing manufacturer is closing it's doors, effecting over 100 workers, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hardwick Tactical Corporation in Cleveland will be permanently closing on September 30th, 2022. This will put 127 employees out of work. Hardwick Tactical gave the following statement:. "Hardwick Tactical,...
allongeorgia.com
Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water
Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
Gov. Kemp tours part of Chattooga County as residents beg for help after flash floods
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Chattooga County residents are still without water several days after flash floods ravaged the area over the weekend. Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp toured several relief stations as help flows in on Wednesday. Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot was with Kemp...
Smoky Mountain News
Tribe swears in police chief, adds new positions
Less than three months after being named interim chief of police, Carla Neadeau has been sworn in as the first female chief of the Cherokee Indian Police Department. “It requires strong leadership to have a department and a police force that understands their role,” Principal Chief Richard Sneed told Tribal Council following the swearing-in Thursday, Sept. 1. “They understand that it’s a huge responsibility to be in law enforcement. They have the ability to take life, to take liberty, and it requires strong leadership but it also requires even-keeled leadership.”
WTVCFOX
Chattooga County flooding: What you should do if your home has water damage
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Chattooga County dealt with severe flooding over the weekend. Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. With several home owners dealing with water damage, we take a look at what can be done if this happens to...
WTVCFOX
Hundreds of apartments, marina part of zoning request for Chattanooga's Riverfront
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hundreds of new apartments and a marina could be coming to Chattanooga's Riverfront soon, according to a zoning request. The zoning request from a development group out of Nashville shows plans for residential units along with ground level retail space and a marina. There will be...
Farmer says part of property heavily damaged from weekend flooding in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — As heavy rain swept through North Georgia over the weekend, one of the hardest hit areas was Floyd County. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for Floyd and Chattooga counties as the areas received widespread flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 says parts of...
Flooding closes schools in north Ga
Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
WTVC
State of Emergency declared in Georgia
Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
BREAKING: House explosion reported in Cedartown
Note: This is a breaking news item. Facts may change as the story develops. Two people have been injured in
WDEF
Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area
CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
WTVCFOX
Ringgold cyclist arrested for allegedly committing battery at Chickamauga Battlefield
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — A Ringgold cyclist is facing charges for allegedly riding through an active work zone, pepper spraying a construction worker, and pointing a stun gun at him at Chickamauga Battlefield, the National Park Service says. National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded to a physical altercation...
