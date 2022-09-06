Less than three months after being named interim chief of police, Carla Neadeau has been sworn in as the first female chief of the Cherokee Indian Police Department. “It requires strong leadership to have a department and a police force that understands their role,” Principal Chief Richard Sneed told Tribal Council following the swearing-in Thursday, Sept. 1. “They understand that it’s a huge responsibility to be in law enforcement. They have the ability to take life, to take liberty, and it requires strong leadership but it also requires even-keeled leadership.”

