Whitfield County, GA

WDEF

Whitfield County Assessors freezing property evaluations

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County is pushing “pause” on property taxes this year while they consider their options. The Board of Assessors on Tuesday voted to set aside any changes to the tax digest for now and return to the valuations from last year. They will...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Flooding Relief Assistance

Governor Kemp officially requested emergency assistance for those affected by the flooding in Chattooga County from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). If FEMA determines that federal assistance is warranted, the request will be sent to the President of the United States for approval. If the President signs the federal...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone

The Pickens County Board of Commissioners, at the September 1 commissioner meeting, denied a request for a rezoning on Steve Tate Highway near the Big Canoe North Gate. Big Canoe Holdings Group, LLC requested a zoning change from neighborhood commercial (NC) to highway business (HB) for property on Steve Tate Highway. Mike Zeigler, representing Big Canoe Holdings, told commissioners the two-acre parcel (on the North Gate Station side of the road) would likely be used for climate-controlled storage, if approved.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
livability.com

New Initiatives Boost Job Prospects in Catoosa County, GA

Catoosa County organizations are working together to offer higher-paying jobs for residents. When it comes to the story of job growth in Catoosa County, GA, three carefully coordinated logos — a pair of open arms signifying the chamber of the commerce, gears illustrating the work of the Economic Development Authority, a mortarboard cap representing the new College and Career Academy — say it all.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
County
Whitfield County, GA
Whitfield County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WTVC

Cleveland clothing manufacturer closing, effecting over 100 workers

A Cleveland clothing manufacturer is closing it's doors, effecting over 100 workers, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hardwick Tactical Corporation in Cleveland will be permanently closing on September 30th, 2022. This will put 127 employees out of work. Hardwick Tactical gave the following statement:. "Hardwick Tactical,...
CLEVELAND, TN
allongeorgia.com

Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water

Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Smoky Mountain News

Tribe swears in police chief, adds new positions  

Less than three months after being named interim chief of police, Carla Neadeau has been sworn in as the first female chief of the Cherokee Indian Police Department. “It requires strong leadership to have a department and a police force that understands their role,” Principal Chief Richard Sneed told Tribal Council following the swearing-in Thursday, Sept. 1. “They understand that it’s a huge responsibility to be in law enforcement. They have the ability to take life, to take liberty, and it requires strong leadership but it also requires even-keeled leadership.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
WGAU

Flooding closes schools in north Ga

Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WTVC

State of Emergency declared in Georgia

Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

