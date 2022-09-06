ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 3

KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Molotov Cocktail and Drugs

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is the same as last week and slightly above the weekly average. On Friday morning, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst appeared on our Talk Back show and provided her report. She said four of the cases this week involved interpersonal violence.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Dies After Jumping Out of a Moving Vehicle Near Lolo

A woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning on Highway 93 South just outside Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provides details of the tragic incident. “At 4:16 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded...
LOLO, MT
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula officials search for missing teen

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for 17-year-old Danika Rose Sleeping Bear from Missoula. She is 5-foot-2, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sleeping Bear has been missing since Sept. 6. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Danika please contact the Missoula Police...
MISSOULA, MT
Person
Charles Brown
KSEN AM 1150

Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort

We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?

DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
DEER LODGE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Over $7,000 in merchandise stolen from vendor at Sanders County Fair

PLAINS, Mont. - Over $7,000 in merchandise was stolen from a vendor booth at the Sanders County Fair. On Sept. 2, between 9:30 pm and 8:30 am, unknown suspects entered the Spin Em vendor booth and took 93 Tee shirts (L-XL), 123 Baseball caps, 8 sweatshirts, 2 Carhartt jackets, 4 Patriot jackets, 1 backpack and 1 duffel bag, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alt 95.7

yourbigsky.com

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Windstorm Knocks Out Power to Over 2,700 Homes

We spoke to Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after a severe windstorm knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Missoula area. “At about 4:30 p.m. the wind caused a power outage that impacted about 2,700 Northwestern Energy customers in the Mullan Road area in Missoula,” said Black. "Crews responded immediately and most of those customers had service by 6:10 p.m. There are additional outages in the Missoula area down through Hamilton that were caused by problems because of this wind. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you see a downed or damaged power line stay far away from it, and report it because safety is our priority. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible in a safe manner when there is an outage."
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

