Read full article on original website
Related
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Molotov Cocktail and Drugs
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is the same as last week and slightly above the weekly average. On Friday morning, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst appeared on our Talk Back show and provided her report. She said four of the cases this week involved interpersonal violence.
Man arrested for assaulting MDT workers at Missoula homeless camp
A man was arrested for assaulting two Montana Department of Transportation workers at a homeless camp under the Reserve Street Bridge.
Twice Arrested and Released, Man Arrested Again for Assault
41-year-old Virinder Brar is in the Missoula County Jail on $5,000 bond after an altercation that occurred on September 7 at a local motel in which he allegedly threatened to ‘shoot a man and kill him’. Court documents indicate that Brar illegally occupied a room at a motel...
Woman Dies After Jumping Out of a Moving Vehicle Near Lolo
A woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning on Highway 93 South just outside Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provides details of the tragic incident. “At 4:16 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested following Missoula road rage incident
A man is being held pending several possible charges following a road rage incident that took place in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Traffic on Reserve St. in Missoula blocked due to motorcycle-vehicle crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials have opened one lane of traffic after a motorcycle versus vehicle crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Central and Reserve Street in Missoula. Missoula police and EMS services are on the scene. One lane on Reserve is currently blocked. Injuries...
NBCMontana
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
NBCMontana
Missoula officials search for missing teen
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for 17-year-old Danika Rose Sleeping Bear from Missoula. She is 5-foot-2, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sleeping Bear has been missing since Sept. 6. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Danika please contact the Missoula Police...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBCMontana
Officers investigate suspected DUI case after vehicle crashes off Polson bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are investigating a crash that sent a vehicle off a bridge in Polson at Riverside Park Wednesday evening. Tow trucks were able to remove the vehicle from the water's edge after it crashed at Highway 93 mile marker 61 in Polson. Officials said the vehicle...
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
Man Throws a Molotov Cocktail Inside a Missoula Restaurant
On September 6, 2022, at approximately 5:14 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a road rage incident that occurred on Old Grant Creek Road. When the officer arrived, he spoke with a male who remained at the scene. The male reported that he was waiting to pull out...
KULR8
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Over $7,000 in merchandise stolen from vendor at Sanders County Fair
PLAINS, Mont. - Over $7,000 in merchandise was stolen from a vendor booth at the Sanders County Fair. On Sept. 2, between 9:30 pm and 8:30 am, unknown suspects entered the Spin Em vendor booth and took 93 Tee shirts (L-XL), 123 Baseball caps, 8 sweatshirts, 2 Carhartt jackets, 4 Patriot jackets, 1 backpack and 1 duffel bag, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Get to Know a County: Mineral County
Get to Know a County: Mineral County On August 7th, 1914, the Montana Legislature created Mineral County, taking the western end of Missoula County and placing the seat at Superior. ...
"Agitated" black bear reported near M Trailhead Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., UMPD received a report of a bear in the area of lot U, near the M trailhead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
yourbigsky.com
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
Missoula Windstorm Knocks Out Power to Over 2,700 Homes
We spoke to Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after a severe windstorm knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Missoula area. “At about 4:30 p.m. the wind caused a power outage that impacted about 2,700 Northwestern Energy customers in the Mullan Road area in Missoula,” said Black. "Crews responded immediately and most of those customers had service by 6:10 p.m. There are additional outages in the Missoula area down through Hamilton that were caused by problems because of this wind. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you see a downed or damaged power line stay far away from it, and report it because safety is our priority. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible in a safe manner when there is an outage."
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3