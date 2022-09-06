Read full article on original website
Weekend performances in Fairbanks discuss veteran struggles in the U.S.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Stephan Wolfert ended his military service in the 1990s. As he began the process of leaving, he found that he was having difficulty transitioning. Then he caught a performance of a classic Shakespeare play. “Shakespeare’s Richard III begins with a veteran walking out,” Wolfert said, “talking directly to the audience and saying ‘Now we’re at peace. Where do I fit in? I’m not fit for peace. I’m fit for war.’”
Two Rivers restores community, rebuilding homes and relations
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - It has been just over a year since Jamison Gallion was arrested for committing arson in the community of Two Rivers. Since his arrest and the final attack in August of 2021, Two Rivers has come together and grown to restore their community. The work to...
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
Service Corps pushed me out of my shell and inspired me to serve others
When I first learned about the opportunity for Service Corps, I was not sure I wanted to participate in such an intimate social experience. Service Corps is a program that sends teams to areas of need around the world where The Salvation Army is currently serving. The team assists local officers and leaders with ministry, maintenance and community outreach.
This UAF professor is looking for help collecting blueberries. She’s paying $50 per gallon.
A University of Alaska Fairbanks professor is asking the public to assist her in collecting wild blueberries for research, at a rate of $50 per gallon. Kriya Dunlap teaches biochemistry at UAF, and said the berries will help support continued student research projects into the health benefits of Alaska berries.
Fairbanks homicide suspect arrested at Canadian border, charged with murder
HAINES, Alaska (KTUU) - A man wanted by Fairbanks police was apprehended at the Alaska-Canada border near Haines and subsequently taken to Juneau, where he has been charged with first-degree murder. The Fairbanks Police Department said in a press release that 21-year-old Judson Sherrell, who became a suspect in a...
Fairbanks Grand Jury indicts Samantha Pearson for manslaughter in the death of Adam Sakkinen
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE September 2, 2022. A Fairbanks Grand Jury indicted Samantha Pearson on one count of manslaughter and one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance on September 1, 2022. Pearson is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which time the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
