Alabama’s experience with hostile environments in 2021 has it set for Texas
Isolation became a reality for the world in 2020 with the Coronavirus pandemic. We were relegated to wearing masks, keeping a six-foot distance, and not being allowed to socialize with others in large masses. It almost hurt the college football season, but the sport survived despite no true road games....
Alabama’s cornerback competition continues against Longhorns
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is not ready to end the competition at cornerback yet. Four guys are battling for two starting jobs as the Crimson Tide plays Texas this weekend. The names are Kool-Aid McKinstry, Eli Ricks, Khyree Jackson, and Terrion Arnold. McKinstry has been consistent from spring practice through fall camp, but Ricks, Jackson, and Arnold have been battling it out. McKinstry and Arnold got the starting nod last week versus Utah State. Arnold got tested early, but both played well. Jackson had a highlight play on defense, and Ricks earned opportunities too. The Aggies did not consistently attack the Crimson Tide’s corners, but Texas will do it. Quinn Ewers, a freshman quarterback, is a ‘talented passer’ per Saban. Steve Sarkisian wants to isolate the cornerbacks and attack matchups.
Alabama TE Cameron Latu to make his return against Texas
After missing a majority of fall camp, Alabama tight end Cameron Latu is making his return to the team. Head coach Nick Saban shared during his Wednesday press conference that Latu is 100 percent after dealing with a knee issue during August and will suit up against Texas this Saturday.
Nick Saban to address ‘horns down’ penalty with team after tip from the media
Despite a few clashes on occasion, Nick Saban gained a helpful tip from the media during his Wednesday press conference that may have potentially saved Alabama a 15-yard penalty. During his conference, Saban was asked by a member of the local media if he had addressed the “horns down” hand...
WATCH: Alabama vs. Texas on the recruiting trail, Top recruits schedule visits to Alabama
Alabama football is set to take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Austin, and this matchup could have major implications on both programs’ recruiting efforts. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed these implications, Alabama targets scheduling visits and more on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed below.
WATCH: Nick Saban Wednesday Press Conference ahead of Texas
Nick Saban talked to the media Wednesday ahead of Alabama football’s matchup against Texas. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
Photo Gallery from Alabama football Tuesday practice ahead of Texas
Alabama football practiced in full pads Tuesday ahead of its game against the Texas Longhorn. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama athletics.
