KWQC
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Mississipppi Valley Blues Society is set to bring in award-winning blues artists from around the U.S. to the Quad Cities next week for the organization’s annual Blues Fest celebration. Blues Fest is slated for Sept. 16-17 at LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport.
KWQC
Clinton’s Sawmill Museum to host ‘Demonstration Day’ Saturday
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Trade skills involving wood, metal, and fiber have shaped so many industries and even fabrics of the world throughout history. A museum in Clinton offers an opportunity to witness these historic trades being demonstrated. Dennis Hurd, President of the Quad City Woodturners, is part of Demonstration Day...
KWQC
Argrow’s House to host 5th annual gala at QC Botanical Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities. Dr. Kit Ford joined Paula to talk about the non-profit’s 5th year anniversary celebration slated for Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.
KWQC
Local animal shelter to host plant sale fundraiser on Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) -If you own a lot of indoor or outdoor plants, there is a way you might be able to help out a local animal shelter that is having an upcoming big plant sale fundraiser. Taylor Mangels from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control discusses QC...
KWQC
Moline Library to host shred day
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Public Library invites the community to take part in its shred day. The Moline Public Library’s Shred Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1 in the library’s parking lot, the library said in a media release. Bring personal documents...
Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday
MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo. The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.
KWQC
16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Area residents had an opportunity to fly back in time Thursday afternoon. The 16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival in Geneseo kicked off with groups of World War II-era Stearman Bi-planes landing at Gen-Airpark. “There are a lot of pilots that...
KWQC
Fall Beaux Arts Fair set for this weekend at Figge plaza
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For all things artistic in the Quad Cities, head down to the Figge this weekend as the bi-annual Beaux Arts Fair celebrates its 69th year. Julie Wall, Artist’s Vault, shares insight on what the fall show will have in store for attendees including creation stations meant to keep young artists busy and engaged.
KWQC
Cambridge antique shop to kick off autumn season this weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are ready for pumpkins, mums, and scarecrows along with shopping in a lovely rustic setting, here’s something you may want to check out. It’s Autumn Gathering in the Country this weekend, Sept. 10-11, at Songbird Lane Antiques, 16870 North 1100TH Avenue, Cambridge. Patrons are welcome to shop Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
KWQC
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
KWQC
Soule Bowl parking limited, free shuttle offered for Friday game
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - United Township High School will offer a shuttle from the high school parking lot to the Soule Bowl with construction blocking parking in the area. “Any vehicles blocking the roadway or new bike path will be towed at the owner’s expense,” the East Moline police said.
ourquadcities.com
Celebrating 20 years with the Bier Stube
We were joined by Bob Rebitzer and Margie Adams to look back on the Bier Stube’s History in the QCA.
Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations
For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
WQAD
Quad Cities celebrates Labor Day 2022
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline and Rock Island hosted two separate parades Monday, Sept. 6 in celebration of Labor Day. The Rock Island Parade included local school marching bands, live music, businesses and organizations as well as elected officials. The East Moline celebration included the same and a long line of union organizations. Both parades passed out candy and interacted with the crowd.
ourquadcities.com
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
Muscatine allowing deer bow hunting on two city property sites this season
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The deer bow hunting season will once again be held in Muscatine within city limits on approved private property, but this year, some hunters will be able to hunt on two city-owned property sites. The season will begin on Sept. 17 and mark the 15th year...
KWQC
West Hill Cakery
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Kira and Lucas Reed, owners of West Hill Cakery, 810 Park Avenue, Suite 13, Muscatine, features their business and shows off some of their products. The interview also highlights how the business can host theme parties and is planning an upcoming wine event and something for Halloween.
geneseorepublic.com
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
cbs2iowa.com
Muscatine's It Takes A Village Animal Rescue takes part in Adoption Weekend
Muscatine — Wednesday afternoon, It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resource and Best Friends Animal Society announced they are teaming up for another adoption campaign, Adoption Weekend, o encourage people to choose to adopt their next pet. Our local stray and feral cat population is out of control.",...
