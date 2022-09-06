ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

2 local schools take different approaches to keep cell phones out of classrooms

By Ben Jordan
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
The first day of school for many students in our area means it’s time to put their cell phones away.

Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows that 77 percent of schools across the country prohibit the non-academic use of cell phones in the classroom.

Let’s go ‘360’ to explain why two school districts have strict policies when it comes to prohibiting cell phones. Principals at Germantown High School and St. Catherine’s High School share how they came up with their policies and how they’re enforced. You’ll also hear from people who are at odds over the bans, but we start with a student.

“You’ve gotta go from like having your phone every day to like barely having your phone at all,” said high school senior Amiyah Patrick.

Studies show teens get a staggering seven hours of screen time on average each day, but most Wisconsin public school districts ban cell phone use in the classroom so students can focus on learning.

Patrick says she’s never allowed to even look at her phone at school and she thinks that’s a problem in the case of an emergency.

“We have things and emergencies to take care of outside of school, so if our phones are locked up, how are we going to get a hold of that emergency if we can’t have contact with our people outside of schools?” she said.

Akaisha Burney thinks students should be allowed to have their phones with them at all times in the classroom due to concerns over one type of emergency in particular.

"The mass shootings have been happening a lot more often,” she said. “I wouldn't say necessarily in our city, but who knows? But I think it's very important for them to be able to communicate with officers or even their parents, cousins, other kids in the school to let them know to get to safety or that they are safe."

Michael Arnold is the parent of a high school senior who thinks cell phones have no place in schools.

"It's a big distraction,” he said. “Whatever it takes to get them to do what they're supposed to do in school, so be it. I'm with it 100 percent."

The Germantown School District prohibited students from using cell phones during school hours back in 2008. Germantown High School Principal Joel Farren says that the ban eventually turned into a municipal fine for those who are caught.

"As a parent, I'm sure they want to have that communication with the student, I get that,” he said. “We've sort of looked at it as the overall benefit to academics.”

Principal Farren says it’s all about eliminating distractions, bullying, and academic dishonesty. That’s why the district requires students to keep their phones in their lockers.

"I talk to our new hires who come from other districts. One of the things they say is don't ever get rid of this policy,” he said.

School data shows the policy doesn’t always work. There were 149 cell phone violations last school year, which was the most in the last five years.

Principal Farren says a student’s first citation can come with a ticket of $250 for students who are 14 to 17 years old. A third citation costs a student nearly $500, but just 13 students actually had to pay a fine last school year due to a violation.

"We don't want it to just be about money, about punishment, but there has to be some level of consequence for it to be able to enforce the policy,” he said.

Down in Racine, St. Catherine’s High School takes a different approach. Principal Michael Arendt says the school purchased high-tech pouches for every student last winter to make sure they can’t access their phones in class.

"It was honestly like watching 460 kids go through withdrawals the first week,” Principal Arendt said.

He says when students enter the building, they have to put their phones in the pouch and it locks by tapping it against a magnet that can be found at every school entrance. Principal Arendt says an administrator is there to make sure it happens.

Principal Arendt says the decision was made after teachers struggled to keep students off their phones when they transitioned back to the building following a year of virtual learning during the pandemic.

"We're not trying to be punitive. We're really about getting students engaged back in the classroom,” he said.

Principal Arendt says there’s no going back after seeing the benefits.

"We've seen decreases in our failure rates, we've seen increases in academic performance from a grade perspective and our teachers love it because that's really one less thing that they have to police for the most part,” he said.

The Milwaukee Public Schools District declined to do an interview on this topic, but the district’s policy says students are prohibited from using cell phones during school hours. The policy goes on to say students who are caught with a phone will have it confiscated until administrators are able to speak with the student’s parent or guardian.

Comments / 4

Dani Rivera
2d ago

Whatever idiot allowed this policy in the first place needs a knock upside the head!!! There should be ZERO cell phones in ALL schools!!!!

DDGraham
2d ago

Many students don't have self control to focus on learning instead of their cell phones. School emergency should be in place with alarm system at a teacher's desk...like a bank teller or alarm attached to teacher's necklace/bracelet.

newsfromthestates.com

Uneasy start to the school year in politically charged Waukesha

School districts across the state are navigating the effects of a highly charged political atmosphere as they go back to class this year. In May, Wisconsin Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers were approaching school libraries with a list of books parents felt should be removed. The list was just one facet of a much wider coordinated effort.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UWM 'volunteers' for dining halls sought, staff email shows

MILWAUKEE - For the first time in 25 years, there's a new dining program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Students can eat any time and as many times as they'd like across the three dining halls. There's just one problem. The school doesn't have enough employees. On Friday, Sept. 2,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-7-22 fdl school board accepts administrator resignations

The Fond du Lac School District superintendent admits he was surprised to learn that four top administrators were stepping down. Meeting in special session Tuesday night the Fond du Lac School Board accepted the resignations of the directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, Stacey Bramstedt and Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and communications director Nicole Noonan. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says he thought he had a good working relationship with all of the administrators and doesn’t think the work environment in the school district was a problem. “I don’t believe so, but the important thing for me to understand as a leader is that I need to continue to be visible with our staff, to talk with our staff, learn more about what’s going on,” Fleig told WFDL news. Fleig says all of the administrators who are leaving did a great job, and he wishes them the best, but says the District needs to move on. Bramstedt and Moder have accepted jobs with CESA 6, Rettler has accepted a principal position at a Campbellsport Elementary School and Noonan is leaving to attend graduate school. Following a closed session the board came back into open session approving the hiring of several interim positions. Retired Wauwatosa Human Resources director Dean Nemoir has been hired as interim HR director, FDL High School assistant principal, Troy McDonald, is the interim Pupil Services director and Theisen Middle School assistant principal, Nick Shultis, has been hired interim principal at Evans Elementary. Allison Birschbach is moving from Chegwin Elementary to replace Shultis at Theisen. Retired Lomira School District superintendent Bob Lloyd was named assistant principal at Sabish Middle School.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UWM dining hall ‘volunteer’ plan criticism, university responds

MILWAUKEE - The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is defending its plan to ask faculty and staff to volunteer and fill staffing holes in residential dining halls. On Friday, Sept. 2, university administrators emailed faculty and staff announcing the new "Anytime Dining Plan" which provides students an opportunity to eat as often as they'd like at any of the three on-campus dining halls. UWM touted the plan, the first new option in 25 years, as a means to end food insecurity for students.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS groundbreaking at Washington High School

MILWAUKEE - Washington High School is slated to begin work on the replacement of the existing track and athletic field. Slated improvements are made possible by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, fundraising efforts of Common Ground, the MPS Foundation and numerous grants. Project highlights include:. Installation...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee intersection redesign plans scrapped, $100K owed

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Hundreds of Pewaukee taxpayers begged the city to stop plans for a busy intersection. They got their wish – at a cost. An hour after FOX6 News aired a report Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a controversial "R-cut" intersection, Pewaukee's Common Council voted to end the project before construction at Lindsay Road and County Highway F. Now, the city is left with a big bill from Waukesha County.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Local Collective changes policy after teenage shoplifting incidents

HARTFORD — The Local Collective announced on Wednesday that persons under 18 will no longer be able to shop in the store without adult supervision, after the store experienced its seventh shoplifting incident by teenagers this summer on Tuesday. “The last time it happened it kind of just sat...
HARTFORD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Bench dedicated in four-year-old girl's memory at Kenosha school

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kimberly and Brian Schneider were stunned when their daughter, Livy, passed away in March 2018, just one month and a day after her fourth birthday. “She was our firstborn,” Kimberly Schneider said. “She loved being outside, she loved the Disney princesses… God, she was just was everything to us.”
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
wwisradio.com

Search Underway to Find Racine Shooter

(Racine, WI) — Racine police are looking for a man they want to question about a shooting almost two weeks ago where five people were wounded. Thirty-eight-year-old Anthony Garcia has been identified as a “person of interest.” W-D-J-T/T-V reports that people living nearby say they were awakened almost two weeks ago by loud arguing and then 30-to-40 shots being fired. The victims were four men and a woman. Three of them were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. Police have never suggested a possible motive for the shooting.
RACINE, WI
