The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Red Wings Made During 2022 Offseason
The Detroit Red Wings had a very busy offseason, signing four contract extensions, making one trade, drafting nine players, and signing nine free agents to new contracts. They’ve made depth additions across the lineup for this coming season, and the team is set up for future success better than it has been in years.
Yardbarker
Canadiens sign forward Kirby Dach to four-year contract
Dach was a restricted free agent after finishing up his entry-level contract that he played out with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a third overall pick for the team in 2019, so that contract never had to slide as he’s played with the team since his draft year. The Canadiens acquired Dach at the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for the New York Islanders first-round pick that the Habs got for trading Alexander Romanov and their own third-round pick.
theScore
Habs sign RFA Cayden Primeau to 3-year contract
The Montreal Canadiens signed restricted free-agent goaltender Cayden Primeau to a three-year, one-way pact Thursday with an average annual value of $890,000. Primeau, 23, was the last RFA remaining on the Habs' books. He will remain an RFA once his new pact expires. The Michigan native appeared in 12 contests...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Sandin, Kerfoot & Muzzin
News emanating from the Toronto Maple Leafs has been scarce recently. That makes for a very quiet lull in the action as the team’s 2022-23 training camp prepares to open. What are Maple Leafs’ fans to make of this space between team announcements?. In this edition of Maple...
Golden Knights' Rookie Camp Roster, Schedule Revealed
The roster and schedule for the Vegas Golden Knights' rookie camp has been announced.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Divisional Opponents Have Their Weaknesses
The Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be the best and most competitive in the NHL for the 2022-23 season. The Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, and Pittsburgh Penguins are all on the verge of competing for the Stanley Cup and look to remain near the top of the Eastern Conference. The Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils meanwhile look to take big steps forward, giving the division multiple playoff-caliber teams to start the season.
3 New Star Trade Targets For New York Knicks To Monitor
The New York Knicks looked to be in the driver’s seat to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz this NBA offseason. They had the most assets to build a package around and seemed like a good fit. Alas, a trade never came to fruition. The Cleveland Cavaliers saw...
NBA・
Mavericks, Knicks reportedly eyeing Bojan Bogdanovic
The Mavericks and Knicks are among the teams with interest in Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Twitter link), who states that Utah is looking for draft picks and players on expiring contracts in return. In addition to Dallas and New York, Gambadoro...
Yet Another Yankees Shortstop Prospect Earns Promotion
New York has promoted each of their three top shortstop prospects within the last few days
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
New York Knicks Land Tobias Harris In Major Trade Scenario
Managing an NBA team requires a lot of balance. In fact, the entire job is a balancing act. Firstly, you’ve got to balance a roster. Having players with conflicting skill sets is rarely a recipe for success. You need star-level contributors, but you also need players that complement them.
NBA・
How Jeff Van Gundy Thinks the Knicks Could 'Shock the World' in NBA Playoffs
The former Knicks boss is cautiously optimistic about their 2023 playoff prospects.
Golf Digest
SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect
Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
