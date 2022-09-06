ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
3 Best Moves Red Wings Made During 2022 Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings had a very busy offseason, signing four contract extensions, making one trade, drafting nine players, and signing nine free agents to new contracts. They’ve made depth additions across the lineup for this coming season, and the team is set up for future success better than it has been in years.
Canadiens sign forward Kirby Dach to four-year contract

Dach was a restricted free agent after finishing up his entry-level contract that he played out with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a third overall pick for the team in 2019, so that contract never had to slide as he’s played with the team since his draft year. The Canadiens acquired Dach at the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for the New York Islanders first-round pick that the Habs got for trading Alexander Romanov and their own third-round pick.
Habs sign RFA Cayden Primeau to 3-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens signed restricted free-agent goaltender Cayden Primeau to a three-year, one-way pact Thursday with an average annual value of $890,000. Primeau, 23, was the last RFA remaining on the Habs' books. He will remain an RFA once his new pact expires. The Michigan native appeared in 12 contests...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Sandin, Kerfoot & Muzzin

News emanating from the Toronto Maple Leafs has been scarce recently. That makes for a very quiet lull in the action as the team’s 2022-23 training camp prepares to open. What are Maple Leafs’ fans to make of this space between team announcements?. In this edition of Maple...
Islanders Divisional Opponents Have Their Weaknesses

The Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be the best and most competitive in the NHL for the 2022-23 season. The Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, and Pittsburgh Penguins are all on the verge of competing for the Stanley Cup and look to remain near the top of the Eastern Conference. The Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils meanwhile look to take big steps forward, giving the division multiple playoff-caliber teams to start the season.
Mavericks, Knicks reportedly eyeing Bojan Bogdanovic

The Mavericks and Knicks are among the teams with interest in Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Twitter link), who states that Utah is looking for draft picks and players on expiring contracts in return. In addition to Dallas and New York, Gambadoro...
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect

Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
