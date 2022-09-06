ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Darren Bailey meets with Illinois sheriffs

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqerR_0hkZRXsR00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday.

The closed-door discussion focused on crime policies, including the SAFE-T Act. Bailey continued to hit Governor JB Pritzker on his criminal justice policies and his tendency to spend more money when working towards solutions.

Pritzker announced on Tuesday a new Illinois State Police headquarters in the Metro East. The announcement also came with $250 million to grants to prevent gun violence.

“That’s all we ever hear for solutions in Illinois, more money, more spending, that more money and that more spending never comes with more accountability and more transparency,” Bailey said.

Pritzker’s campaign said in statement that “his press conference today was yet another demostration of the hypocrisy and naivety that should disqualify him from leading our state.”

Bailey, along with the majority of Republicans in the state, vote against funding increases for law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 21

Sherry Ramey
2d ago

55 people shot. 9 dead over the weekend. When this happens to one of your family 👪 members. Make sure that you praise. PRITZKER/LIGHTFOOT/FOXX for their policies that does not keep children and families safe. Releasing incarcerated inmates back out onto the streets with no accountability of their crimes only to do it again and again is insane 😳 NO BAIL. NO JAIL. 55 people shot. 9 dead over the weekend proves that Illinois needs Policies Reform. Good luck feeding your family 👪 And putting gas in your car.Most of all start saving for funeral costs. Find those graduation pictures. You never know when you will need them. Save your children from crime violence. FIRE PRITZKER/LIGHTFOOT/FOXX. ENOUGH 🔥 ENOUGH.

Reply(3)
9
Chitownlady
2d ago

Think crime is bad now? Wait until the misnamed SAFE-T act where no cash bail after Jan 23 comes along. REPEAL the SAFE-T act. Vote Darren Bailey for Gov!

Reply
5
diane
2d ago

gee, I certainly hope Bailey told them about the proposal he wrote about dismantling their pension plan!!

Reply(3)
12
Related
hoiabc.com

Illinois Chamber of Commerce opposes workers’ rights amendment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois unions hope voters will support their effort to include a workers’ rights amendment in the state’s constitution. However, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and several other business groups oppose the idea. Chamber President and CEO Todd Maisch said Thursday that the proposal will give...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
hoiabc.com

Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Town hall focuses on Illinois’ high property taxes

(The Center Square) – Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments, review board blunders and the highest-in-the-nation number of taxing bodies as some of the reasons for Illinois’ high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
KFVS12

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Come January 1, 2023, the State of Illinois is set to eliminate the cash bail system. However, southern Illinois lawmakers and law enforcement say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act, will...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Frivolous Election FOIA Requests Hit County Clerks in West Central Illinois

Local election authorities across the state are fielding a wave of FOIA requests related to election integrity. KSDK reports that in recent weeks ramping up to the November General Election a variety of form letters and emails, most of them including the same language, have started arriving in county clerks’ inboxes around Illinois. The letters often come as open records requests filed under the state’s Freedom of Information Act law asking for information about election counting processes or other election processes that are not required to be tracked, some requests ask for data dating back as far back as 2017.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ne Springfield#Republicans#Politics State#Election State#Gop#Illinois State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
97ZOK

Be Charged With These Crimes in 2023 and Illinois Won’t Detain You

Does the Illinois Safe-T Act just give perks to criminals? Critics say, yes. Here's what you need to know about the state's new criminal justice reform law. Here's everything you need to know about the controversial new law that goes into effect on January 1, 2023. This criminal justice reform law is the elimination of cash bail for anyone charged with any of close to a dozen crimes that are now classified as,
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Former Gov. Pat Quinn Mulls Chicago Mayoral Run to ‘Rescue' City

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is already facing a large field of challengers in the upcoming mayoral election, but a familiar face may join that crowd as former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn says he is mulling a run. Quinn, who served as governor after the impeachment of Rod Blagojevich and who...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local election workers bombarded with legal threats about 2020 election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Secretary of State Office is ordering election officials to keep 2020 election documents past the standard 22-month threshold, in response to a flurry of identical Freedom of Information Act letters from election deniers threatening to bring legal action regarding the 2020 election. Matt...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy