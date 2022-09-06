ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver hits 98 degrees to set new heat record

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The temperature reached 98 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 97 degrees set in 2020 .

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting three straight days of record heat in Denver and across the Front Range.

Here is a look at the forecasted highs for the next few days:

  • Wednesday: 99 degrees (record is 95 degrees set in 2013)
  • Thursday: 99 degrees (record is 94 degrees set in 1959)
30-degree temperature drop coming to Denver

The normal high temperature this time of year in Denver is 84 degrees.

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

