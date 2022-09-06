Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Officials say Tahoe Keys invasive weeds test is working
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Officials say the Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association test project to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin through the use of herbicides is proving successful. A foul odor with extensive algae and widespread discoloration in the Tahoe Keys...
Sierra Sun
Lake Tahoe renters have role in preparing for wildfire
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Whether you are a homeowner or a renter, living in a fire-prone landscape is a shared responsibility – everyone plays a role. As fire danger remains high, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team urges Lake Tahoe renters to prepare themselves and their families for wildfire with the Lake Tahoe Long-Term Renter’s Guide.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires burning south and west of the basin is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had unhealthy air quality Thursday morning according to https://fire.airnow.gov while the north and western shores are rated moderate and Truckee is in the green with good air quality.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Ongoing heat wave breaks records in South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The ongoing heat wave continues to break records at Lake Tahoe. Tuesday appears to have been the peak of the heat wave with high temperatures on both sides of the lake setting new standards. Tahoe City broke a heat record for the fourth consecutive...
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada air quality could reach hazardous levels due to Mosquito Fire, NDEP warns
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada's air quality is expected to reach 'very unhealthy' to 'hazardous' levels on Thursday due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire in northern California. The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection advises the public to monitor the air quality index here.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Sierra Sun
Law Review: Electric vehicle parking spot conundrum
Labor Day weekend in Truckee/Lake Tahoe is over. Take a deep breath. The Tesla caravan has rolled west, joining the alkaline-shined Burning Man jalopies. A confluence of debutantes and the dusty. A true California congregation, if ever there was one. The exodus of excess brings some semblance of normalcy back...
Sierra Sun
Ongoing heat wave breaks record for 4th straight day in Tahoe City
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The ongoing heat wave continues to break records at Lake Tahoe. Tuesday appears to have been the peak of the heat wave with high temperatures on both sides of the lake setting new standards. Tahoe City broke a heat record for the fourth consecutive day...
Sierra Sun
Local artists featured at Reno Tahoe International Art Show
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From north to south, the Lake Tahoe Basin is a hub for local creators, artists and designers. For the first time, Tahoe community members and visitors can experience a culmination of local and international artists’ work at the inaugural Reno Tahoe International Art Show, also known as the RTIA, taking place Sept. 9-11 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno.
Tahoe City shatters temperature record amid ‘historic heat wave’
As Tahoe City scorches, the entire state continues to endure "an extraordinary heat event."
atlantanews.net
California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents
SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
capradio.org
Northern California wildfires: Where to find updates on air quality, evacuations, and official information
To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. Evacuations have grown Thursday for the Mosquito Fire, which is now burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties after crossing the Middle Fork of the American River. The fire...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
California Wildfires Grow to 41K Acres As Temperatures Soar to New Records
Temperatures could continue to rise as Hurricane Kay simmers along the Pacific Coast.
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
nnbw.com
NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes
Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
Hurricane Kay Path, Tracker as California, Mexico Brace for Storm
"Kay is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maxima of 15 inches," NHC stated.
Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
California Power Outage Maps, Update as Thousands Affected in Heat Wave
Tuesday could see a peak demand of 51,144 megawatts, which would break a 16-year-old record for energy use in California.
