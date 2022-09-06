ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sierra Sun

Officials say Tahoe Keys invasive weeds test is working

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Officials say the Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association test project to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin through the use of herbicides is proving successful. A foul odor with extensive algae and widespread discoloration in the Tahoe Keys...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Lake Tahoe renters have role in preparing for wildfire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Whether you are a homeowner or a renter, living in a fire-prone landscape is a shared responsibility – everyone plays a role. As fire danger remains high, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team urges Lake Tahoe renters to prepare themselves and their families for wildfire with the Lake Tahoe Long-Term Renter’s Guide.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires burning south and west of the basin is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had unhealthy air quality Thursday morning according to https://fire.airnow.gov while the north and western shores are rated moderate and Truckee is in the green with good air quality.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Law Review: Electric vehicle parking spot conundrum

Labor Day weekend in Truckee/Lake Tahoe is over. Take a deep breath. The Tesla caravan has rolled west, joining the alkaline-shined Burning Man jalopies. A confluence of debutantes and the dusty. A true California congregation, if ever there was one. The exodus of excess brings some semblance of normalcy back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Local artists featured at Reno Tahoe International Art Show

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From north to south, the Lake Tahoe Basin is a hub for local creators, artists and designers. For the first time, Tahoe community members and visitors can experience a culmination of local and international artists’ work at the inaugural Reno Tahoe International Art Show, also known as the RTIA, taking place Sept. 9-11 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno.
RENO, NV
atlantanews.net

California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents

SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails

Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
LODI, CA
nnbw.com

NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes

Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
RENO, NV
FOX40

Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

