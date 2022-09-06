ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

United Way kicks off ‘sweet’ fundraising campaign for fall 2022

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way of the Pine Belt Region kicked off its fall 2022 fundraising campaign in Laurel on Friday, Sept. 9. “We’ve officially kicked off our campaign for fundraising, and so we had just kind of a little breakfast this morning, invited our agencies and some of our volunteers and supporters and just got everybody fired up and ready to go out and campaign,” said United Way Executive Director Betsy Ivey.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel police delivers water donation to Jackson

Hub City’s littlest museum gets new home on the world wide web. Mississippi’s tiniest museum invited people to tour their new home today, but don’t worry; it still has its old one. New programs in Lamar Co. School District are a huge hit. Updated: 4 hours ago.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Downtown Hattiesburg Brews and Bites event

Hub City author visits hometown for ‘Lunch with Books’ at the library. A special guest stopped by the Hattiesburg Public Library to emphasize the importance of overcoming fear, finding creative outlets and combating stereotypes. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop off donations...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petal, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt kicks off bottled water drive for Jackson

According to Mayor Tony Ducker, the project will cover about 37 roads in Petal. Downtown Hattiesburg is gearing up for its second Brews and Bites event on Saturday, Sep. 10. Hub City author visits hometown for ‘Lunch with Books’ at the library. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders for Patriot’s Day

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Annie B’s Family Restaurant honored veterans, first responders and healthcare workers for Patriot Day on Friday, Sept. 9, by serving them a free lunch. “I appreciate them; we appreciate Covington County law enforcement, firefighters, EMT, everybody,” said Marie Raborn, general manager of Annie B’s....
COLLINS, MS
WDAM-TV

$1.5 million paving project approved in Petal

Downtown Hattiesburg is gearing up for its second Brews and Bites event on Saturday, Sep. 10. Hub City author visits hometown for ‘Lunch with Books’ at the library. A special guest stopped by the Hattiesburg Public Library to emphasize the importance of overcoming fear, finding creative outlets and combating stereotypes.
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City author visits hometown for ‘Lunch with Books’ at the library

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today, a special guest stopped by the Hattiesburg Public Library to emphasize the importance of overcoming fear, finding creative outlets and combating stereotypes. The library welcomed author, screenwriter and Hattiesburg native Jason Beverly, Ph.D., to speak at the ‘Lunch with Books’ session. Beverly’s books...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Run Derby#Compost#Wdam#The Petal Healing Garden#The Take Me Out#The Home Run Derby#Grand Central Outfitters#Dragon The Wagon Llc#Lockout Locksmith
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. cuts the ribbon on Family Health Mobile Clinic

The Helping Our Heroes awareness walk is scheduled for Sept. 24 at Hinton Park, but the organization needs more pledges. Waiting for a Cure Foundation offers support for breast cancer survivor. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT. |. Michelle Lott planted a seed for helping others through their...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Collins Rotary to host Recruiting Social, Sept. 9

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Rotary Club is looking for volunteers who want to serve their community. The club is hosting a Recruiting Social on Friday, Sep. 9, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church on S. Fourth Street in Collins. The event is free and open...
COLLINS, MS
WDAM-TV

IN THE PINE BELT: List of Water Donation Sites

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Pine Belt Area Bottled Water Drive For Jackson: Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop off...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDAM-TV

What’s new at the Hattiesburg Zoo?

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There is always something new going on at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We strive to offer a new experience for our guests each time they visit our Zoo,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which operates and manages the Hattiesburg Zoo. “The addition of new animals, species and programs to the Zoo is exciting and in keeping with our mission to further our guests’ appreciation, respect and knowledge of nature.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt church promotes mentorship in youth outreach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Youth leaders at one Hub City church said they are making sure to reach all parts of the community to make an impact. Calvin Bogan, a youth pastor at West Point Church, said he’s concerned about weekend headlines involving six juveniles arrested on multiple felonies - all between the ages of 12 and 15.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Water main break causes outage in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A contractor working on a 28th Avenue bridge construction project hit a 20-in water main, causing a water outage for some neighbors on Friday, September 9. Hattiesburg city officials said the break happened around 11:00 a.m. As a result, homes and businesses in the following areas will experience a water outage […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg says Hardy St. roundabout is almost complete

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic signs, cones and barrels are still scattered throughout the Hardy Street roundabout. The intersection may look unfinished, but Hattiesburg city officials said that’s soon to change. Lamar Rutland, Director of Engineering for the city, said workers would be back out there this week putting...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Police warn businesses of scam calls in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam targeting local businesses and their employees. According to HPD, employees at a business on Hardy Street and West 4th Street have received calls from an individual claiming to be the owner or manager of the establishment who instructed the employee to remove money from the safe or register and put it into a Bitcoin machine.
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy