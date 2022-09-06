State Will Try Again To Prime the Pump for Behavioral Health Services

Read full article on original website
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed DeadA.W. NavesManchester, NH
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
fallriverreporter.com
Operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts resolve allegations they turned away patients on Opioid Use Disorder meds
BOSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office reached an agreement with Next Step Healthcare, LLC, the operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts, to resolve allegations that Next Step violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by turning away patients who indicated they were prescribed medications for Opioid Use Disorder.
WCAX
Visa program will bring nondomestic doctors to rural New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Visa program is aimed at bringing more doctors to rural parts of New Hampshire. Congresswoman Annie Kuster got approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission or NBRC to approve J-1 Visas for physicians to work in New Hampshire. This is the same program New York...
New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States
Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
Dr. Tom Sherman Releases First Two Ads of Campaign
Today, Dr. Tom Sherman’s campaign for governor began airing its first two ads of the cycle on broadcast and cable statewide. Gov. Chris Sununu’s spokesman didn’t respond when asked about the new ads. “Crumbled” shows that Granite Staters cannot trust Chris Sununu to protect their freedoms after...
New Hampshire agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement following allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The state will take action to reduce phosphorus in its discharges from...
mynbc5.com
Where 2022 New Hampshire candidates stand on the issues: Compare, contrast in each race
NEW HAMPSHIRE — Leading up to the primary and general elections in New Hampshire in 2022, click into each race below to compare and contrast where candidates stand on the key issues of today. ON THE ISSUES. CANDIDATE PROFILES. U.S. Senate. John Berman (R) Don Bolduc (R) Bruce Fenton...
manchesterinklink.com
Director of Homeless Services resigns, a ‘major loss’ to the city after having a ‘positive impact’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday morning Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long urged Schonna Green not to go. “She told me she was going to resign and I told her not to,” says Long. “I told her that I think she’s a breath of fresh air for the city of Manchester, and that I didn’t want her to leave.”
wgbh.org
Get a COVID-19 booster with your flu shot? Local doctors warn once-a year shots may be too optimistic.
A day after White House health officials urged Americans to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot along with their flu shot, some local health practitioners warned that the federal messaging may be too optimistic. Cassandra Pierre, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center, says she is readying a plan...
3.5M free at-home COVID-19 tests to be made available to Massachusetts residents
An announcement was made Wednesday to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Massachusetts residents.
‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine
Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
WBUR
Why electricity prices are rising unevenly across New England
You may have noticed that your most recent electric bill is higher than usual — and if that change hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably coming this fall. These price spikes are occurring across New England, but bills are rising more in some places than others. Some ratepayers...
Op-Ed: Choice is on the Ballot Like Never Before
On Tuesday, Granite Staters will vote in the state Primary to select their political party nominees to face opponents in the General Election on November 8. For voters in Executive Council District 2, abortion rights are on the ballot both times because the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means state politicians now control the future of reproductive rights.
N.H. To Get $8.5M in E-Cigarette Firm Settlement
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announced today a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement would force JUUL to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire veterinarians say hundreds of dogs treated for mystery respiratory illness
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Manchester said they have now treated more than 500 dogs for an unusual respiratory illness. The veterinarians said there's still no specific diagnosis for the illness, which can cause dogs to become seriously ill quickly. The Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester said fewer dogs...
Committee OKs Revised Guidelines for YDC Settlement Awards; Victims’ Lawyer Says It’s ‘Not Fair’
CONCORD — The rules and guidelines for determining awards to abuse victims held as juveniles at the Youth Development Center were approved by the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee Tuesday. Attorney General John Formella withdrew his original proposal last month after lawmakers criticized the plan to distribute $100 million in...
WMUR.com
Four new COVID-19 deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by New Hampshire health officials over the long weekend. There have been 2,666 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic. State officials reported a total of 345,443 cases since the start of the pandemic.
WCAX
Primary Preview: The race for New Hampshire governor
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire incumbent Governor Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term, but the popular moderate Republican will first have to fend off a slew of fellow GOP members during next Tuesday’s primary. There’s only one Democrat who is running uncontested in his primary. That leaves...
Op-Ed: The Free Stater Game Plan, A Hidden Agenda Camouflaged as Conservatism
In the 1970’s, Murray Rothbard, the revolutionary economist, suggested libertarians use right wing populism to push their agenda. We have only to look at the recent Gunstock debacle for a glimpse on how this plays out. The Free Staters on the Belknap Delegation subverted others with conservative leanings on the all-GOP delegation to follow their lead in slashing the County nursing home budget and stacking the Gunstock Area Commission with fellow travelers sympathetic to their agenda, i.e., either leasing or privatizing the ski area.
