Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyStateline.com
End of an era: Rockford Pro/Am will no longer be held
End of an era: Rockford Pro/Am will no longer be …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Rockford hospital, schools team up to help young …. Construction can begin on Rockford’s...
MyStateline.com
Man injured in Rockford shooting on Arthur Ave
A 24-year-old man was brought to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Rockford. Boone County firefighters warn drivers after 9 serious …. Rare squirrel spotted on University of Illinois campus. Rockford to demolish iconic Davis Park building. Two cars roll in Winnebago Corners crash. Victim fighting for life after...
MyStateline.com
Rockford to demolish iconic Davis Park building
A Downtown Rockford landmark got the green light for demolition Tuesday night. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Rockford hospital, schools team up to help young …. Construction can begin on...
MyStateline.com
Woman shot in drive-by on Rockford's Sablewood Drive
A woman is recovering after getting shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Woman shot in drive-by on Rockford’s Sablewood Drive. Veterans ride bar-to-bar in support of fallen marines. Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their …. Tinker Swiss Cottage holding fundraiser this weekend. Collins Aerospace installs wind...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyStateline.com
Woman recovering after Rockford shooting
A woman is recovering after getting shot in Rockford Tuesday night. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Rockford hospital, schools team up to help young …. Construction can begin on Rockford’s...
MyStateline.com
Rockford University training the teachers of tomorrow
Rockford University is working to train the next generation of educators. The school's education programs are thriving, and the university wants to keep building on that momentum by introducing high school students to the profession.
MyStateline.com
Construction can begin on Rockford's Hard Rock Casino
State officials have given the go-ahead for construction to begin on the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford. Construction can begin on Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino. Veterans ride bar-to-bar in support of fallen marines. Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their …. Tinker Swiss Cottage holding fundraiser this weekend.
MyStateline.com
Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost to COVID-19
Frontline healthcare workers were recognized for putting others first during the COVID-19 pandemic. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Veterans ride bar-to-bar in support of fallen marines. Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their …. Tinker Swiss Cottage holding fundraiser this weekend. Collins Aerospace installs wind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyStateline.com
18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting
Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. Veterans ride bar-to-bar in support of fallen marines. Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their …. Tinker Swiss Cottage holding fundraiser this weekend. Collins Aerospace installs wind tunnel capable of …. Go Vote 815 hopes to...
MyStateline.com
Two cars roll in Winnebago Corners crash
First responders were called in after a violent crash in Winnebago Tuesday night. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Rockford hospital, schools team up to help young …. Construction can begin...
MyStateline.com
The Rockford Public Library invites you to their 150TH birthday
Happy birthday to the Rockford Public Library, 150 years is a big deal! Anne O’Keefe joins us to share all of the details of the big party and details about the new downtown library.
MyStateline.com
Boone County firefighters warn drivers after 9 serious crashes in 5 days
A handful of accidents in Boone County has prompted officials to warn drivers. Boone County firefighters warn drivers after 9 serious …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Rockford hospital, schools...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyStateline.com
Rockford-area contractor pleads guilty in home repair fraud case
A Rockton contractor entered a plea of guilty Tuesday in a Boone County home repair fraud case. Rockford-area contractor pleads guilty in home repair …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …. Freeport hospital hosts vigil for loved ones lost …. Beloit celebrates christening of ship named after …
MyStateline.com
Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere
A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp. Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere. Veterans ride bar-to-bar in support of fallen marines. Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their …
MyStateline.com
Three Rockford men arrested after fight at condemned house party
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford men were taken into custody Sunday after a fight at a large party. Officers were called to a condemned property in the 700 block of N. Church Street around 2:55 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. There were reports of armed subjects and people fighting.
MyStateline.com
Widespread fog Thursday morning
There are visibility issues out there again early Thursday morning. Right now no advisories are needed but places like Savanna and Sterling are down to two miles of visibility or under. Travel safely again through early Thursday morning. Once the sun rises and winds pick up over the next few hours we will see fog dissipate.
MyStateline.com
Areas of patchy dense fog Wednesday morning
Calm winds and higher humidity levels are driving some patchy dense fog in areas across the Stateline early Wednesday morning. As of 4am current visibility is under or at half a mile in Janesville and Freeport. Make sure to reduce speed, use your low beam lights, and leave plenty of room between you and the person in front of you. Fog will continue through the next few hours before lifting.
MyStateline.com
Rain showers and tumbling temperatures for the weekend
High pressure remains in control over the next several days helping to keep skies rain free through the end of the week. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the middle and upper 70s/low 80s, with Rockford’s high temperature reaching 81 degrees. Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 50s Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0