Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KCKPD officer charged with felonies in Wyandotte, Jackson counties

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is facing felony charges in both Wyandotte and Jackson Counties. During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said that Deotis Brown has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. Those are level 6 and level 7 person felonies, respectively.
KCTV 5

Wanted: Michael Washburn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation. The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities stated...
KMBC.com

Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
921news.com

Body Found in Fontana Kansas

On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
921news.com

Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found

On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
PARKER, KS

