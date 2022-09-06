Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Chiefs Frank Clark enters plea in gun case, sentenced
Kansas City Chiefs Frank Clark pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a gun-related arrest in June 2021. He was sentenced to probation and community service.
KCTV 5
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ariel’s mother is expressing her view on Britt Reid’s apology. She made a public post on Facebook telling Reid to “Shove your ‘Sorry’ up your ASS..........”. On Tuesday, Britt Reid changed his plea to guilty and released a statement through...
KCTV 5
KCKPD officer charged with felonies in Wyandotte, Jackson counties
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is facing felony charges in both Wyandotte and Jackson Counties. During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said that Deotis Brown has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. Those are level 6 and level 7 person felonies, respectively.
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a missing Lawrence man was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Wanted: Michael Washburn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation. The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities stated...
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
Deadly shooting shocks Excelsior Springs families, neighbors
The man accused in a deadly shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is now in police custody, but the community is still reeling from the news.
Kansas man frustrated after sports bet stunted by internet service provider
A Kansas man said he isn’t able to place a sports bet from his home in the sunflower state due to an IP address issue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police locate Jasper's stolen cannoli van
A van stolen last weekend from Jasper’s Ristorante in Kansas City was located Thursday by KCMO police.
1 critically injured in crash on Missouri 150 in Kansas City
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash at Missouri 150 and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City Tuesday morning.
martincitytelegraph.com
“Let’s save Dallas, Missouri!” – A cry for help from Watt’s Mill businesses
Kansas City Parks and Recreation has agreed to protect the historic millstone at Watt’s Mill after a cook-out fire caused severe damage. The department will install steel posts and a cable fence around the millstone. Signs will also be installed informing the public that fires are not allowed in the park.
An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a number of flashy endorsements: Oakley, Hy-Vee and State Farm just to name a few.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
New charity next to Belton police station hit twice by thieves before opening
The Family Resource Centers of Missouri pantry in Belton has been burglarized twice the past two weeks before it can even open its doors.
K-State’s Wabash Cannonball tradition could go away if KU chant continues
Kansas State's band director is calling for a vulgar KU chant to stop. He said the Wabash Cannonball tradition could end if it doesn't.
921news.com
Body Found in Fontana Kansas
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friends mourn loss of mother allegedly killed by husband in Excelsior Springs
Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greggory Dull will tell you a homicide in the city is a rare occurrence, with the last happening in 2014.
921news.com
Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found
On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
Man in serious condition after Independence shooting, suspect arrested
The Independence Police Department says a victim is in serious condition following a Wednesday evening shooting.
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
