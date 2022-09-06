Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
GV Wire
Fresno Museum Was Once a Gleaming Luxury Store. Time Has Not Been Kind
Vivian Velasco Paz is ecstatic for Arte Américas receiving $7 million in state funding for upgrades. Walking through the cultural center, she found plenty of ways to spend the money. The building needs some major TLC. “We’d like to be more ADA compliant and open up this space (by...
GV Wire
Fresno Police Drop the Ball on Probe of Principal Striking Student
Even though Fresno police received a video in June depicting then-Wolters Elementary principal Brian Vollhardt striking a student, the case didn’t move to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office until Tuesday, officials said Thursday morning. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama attributed the delay to “system failures” within the...
GV Wire
Fresno School Celebrates ‘Reconciliation’ After Hard-Won Name Change
A Fresno elementary school, renamed for a prominent Armenian American newsman, hosted a celebration in honor of the campus’ new namesake on Wednesday. School and district officials were joined by community members to recognize the accomplishments of H. Roger Tatarian, a Fresno native and noted journalist who went on to oversee the United Press International news service. After retiring from UPI, Tatarian returned home, wrote a weekly column for The Fresno Bee, and spent 15 years teaching journalism at Fresno State. He died in 1995.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County job fair draws hundreds eager for opportunity
The Kings County job fair brought hundreds of job seekers looking for a brighter future to downtown Hanford Thursday. The job fair was held in the Civic Auditorium between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with people lining up outside as early as 8:30 a.m. Micheal Grothmann, dressed in a black...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – Bullard High, McCarthy Visit, Downtown Development & Restaurant Robots!
Bullard High’s cellphone ban going into effect on Oct. 3. House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy’s mid-term elections forecast;. The Fresno City Council killing a long-delayed downtown housing project;. and food-serving robots making an appearance at this year’s MADE Central California food expo. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every...
HEAT WAVE: Old Town Clovis Farmers Market canceled
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market has been canceled Friday due to the heat advisory in effect, the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T) officials announced Thursday. The organization made the decision for the safety of vendors and visitors. BOOT officials say Saturday’s Farmers Market on Pollasky is still on from […]
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
GV Wire
Today’s Flex Alert Starts Earlier, Ends Later. Please Conserve!
The managers of the state electrical grid are asking California residents to keep conserving energy for a couple of more days. With the record-breaking heat wave expected to conclude after Friday, residents are asked to follow the voluntary Flex Alert guidelines today and tomorrow. Thursday’s Flex Alert has been expanded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GV Wire
Fresno Taxpayers Are Paying for Esparza’s Criminal Extortion Defense
Fresno taxpayers will pay for the criminal defense of city council president Nelson Esparza, according to documents obtained by GV Wire. Meanwhile, the Fresno City Council’s maneuvers to cover up its decision to fund Esparza’s defense contradicts the advice of outside counsel hired by the council. An opinion...
GV Wire
Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?
California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
Historic heat wave sweeps Valley, but cooldown on the horizon
During the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond, Valley cities Fresno, Merced and Hanford saw record-breaking heat, setting new records for high maximum temperatures.
KMJ
Businesses In The Dark After Blown Transformer In Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A number of businesses were forced to close early due to a power outage in Southeast Fresno. According to Fresno Fire, a transformer blew out, causing an air conditioning unit at a shopping center to catch fire near Kings Canyon Rd. and Clovis Ave. Tuesday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GV Wire
Heat Wave Sets Temperature Record. Will Emergency Power Generators Be Enough?
September has seen a brutal string of days with temperatures topping 105 in the Fresno area, with Tuesday’s forecast high of 113 setting a new all-time record. The previous record of 111 was already matched on Sept. 2. Tuesday’s hot temperatures are expected to peak between 3 p.m. and...
Thomas Truck Tour chugging its way to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The beloved Thomas the Tank Engine now has a unique mobile-pop up experience that is touring the country and is coming to Fresno. The Thomas Truck Tour is rolling into town on Saturday, September 10 with exclusive Thomas & Friends merchandise as part of its tour. The bright blue Thomas Truck […]
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
GV Wire
Fresno Elections Office Omitted Candidate Statements Due to ‘Oversight’, Chief Says
Fresno County Clerk James Kus is apologizing for an “oversight” that prevented five federal and state candidates from getting their message out to voters. The statements were supposed to be in the voting guide for the June primary but were omitted in error. “The Department has conducted a...
Man robs Fresno convenience store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A convenience store was robbed on Thursday night in Fresno according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. of a robbery at the Cedar Food Market on the 4100 block of East Illinois. When officers arrived, according to the clerk an adult male had […]
What to do if you find an abandoned shopping cart?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An interesting pet peeve of mine is shopping carts not being returned to their proper locations. This can sometimes cause trouble with parking as well as make an employee’s job longer in order to retrieve the carts all over the parking lot. Then there is the ever-growing problem of stolen carts […]
legalexaminer.com
Weekend DUI Accident Claims Two Lives on Highway 99 in Fresno
On September 3, 2022, a DUI suspect was part of a frightening crash that claimed the lives of two people in eastern Fresno. The tragic accident took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue. The California Highway Patrol found that a...
ABC30's Dale Yurong and Jeff Sanford honored by Fresno County Board of Supervisors
CONGRATS! September 6 has been recognized as "Dale Yurong and Jeff Sanford Day." Dale has worked here at ABC30 for 39 years, and Jeff has been here for 28 years.
Comments / 1