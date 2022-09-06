A Fresno elementary school, renamed for a prominent Armenian American newsman, hosted a celebration in honor of the campus’ new namesake on Wednesday. School and district officials were joined by community members to recognize the accomplishments of H. Roger Tatarian, a Fresno native and noted journalist who went on to oversee the United Press International news service. After retiring from UPI, Tatarian returned home, wrote a weekly column for The Fresno Bee, and spent 15 years teaching journalism at Fresno State. He died in 1995.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO