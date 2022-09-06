Read full article on original website
Related
Grieving mother applauds transfer of juvenile judge in Prince George's Co.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — There’s been a shake-up at the Prince George’s County Courthouse in the wake of bitter complaints that the judge in charge of the juvenile court has been too easy on dangerous teen offenders. A new judge has been put in charge of the...
Prince George’s County aims to keep children off street, in recreation centers as curfew enforcement begins
Prince George's County is set to enforce a 30-day curfew for youth ages 16 & under beginning Friday night.
NBC Washington
Prince George's County Youth Curfew Enforcement to Begin Friday: How it Works
Prince George’s County is set to begin enforcing a curfew for children 16 and under Friday at 11:59 p.m. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the plan Monday and described it as an effort to keep kids safe while fighting rising crime rates. The teen curfew enforcement plan will be...
foxbaltimore.com
Prince George's Co. judge reassigned, deemed 'too lenient' with juvenile crime cases
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Multiple sources tell 7News there has been a shake-up in the Prince George's County Circuit following claims that a judge has been "too lenient" with juvenile cases. Judge Peter Killough, who has been handling all cases involving juveniles, was reassigned to a different docket....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
Prince George’s County police chase ends in crash
The Prince George's County Police Department pursued a vehicle from Walters Lane to Byers Street resulting in damages and injuries and to police officers, according to a report.
foxbaltimore.com
Prince George's Co. residents respond to Alsobrooks youth curfew law in effect Friday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Saturday night at a Capitol Heights 7-Eleven, sources tell 7News that boys with guns opened fire on each other. One 15-year-old was killed another critically wounded in the shootout which also injured two adults. It was just the latest violent crime involving...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County State's Attorney Braveboy responds to criticism
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says she will not engage in pointing fingers regarding the accountability of juveniles in Prince George's County. "I believe what you saw on Monday was pure politics," Braveboy said. Braveboy is referring to Monday's press conference held by County Executive Angela...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. detectives search for clues they hope will lead them to a killer
Prince George’s County, Maryland, homicide detectives returned to a Hyattsville neighborhood Tuesday, a day after a man was found shot to death. They approached passersby and handed them flyers, printed in English and Spanish, asking for information that would lead to an arrest and indictment in the death of Roberto Carlos Santos-Melendez, 44. There is a reward for $25,000.
WTOP
Not all police in Prince George’s Co. will be enforcing curfew
A lot has been made about the curfew that county leaders say Prince George’s County, Maryland, police will begin strictly enforcing again this weekend. But some of the county’s biggest municipal departments won’t be involved in it. “In Bowie we have the city charter that does not...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County pushes for harsher punishment for illegal off-road vehicles
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - A crackdown on illegal off-road vehicles could soon be coming to Prince George's County. ATV's have caused problems in the community for years and leaders are debating on how to take action and possible stiffer punishment for the drivers. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says law enforcement...
Bay Net
MISSING: Jeffery Thurman Adams, 71-Year-Old, Last Seen In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating missing person. He was last seen in the Leonardtown area on September 7th and may be operating a blue Dodge Ram truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
WTOP
Report aims to guide naming, renaming decisions in Prince George’s Co.
Prince George’s County, Maryland is no exception to the racial reckoning occurring in many parts of the country in recent years has led to a rethinking of whom buildings, schools, and roads are named after, and how those decisions are made. A report issued by the county’s Responsible Legacy...
WTOP
Metro to change names of 5 stations starting Sept. 11
Metro has announced that the names of five stations will change on signs and maps across the system starting Sept. 11. Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing. The secondary name of West Falls Church will change from VT/UVA to VT only. Customers will see instantaneous changes on the...
WJLA
Majority of Prince George's Co. students are not meeting academic expectations, data shows
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — For weeks, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson has been promising student performance for the last school year. When 7News reported a leaked score of 0% of 8th graders meeting expectations for math, she called that number premature. But the number that nearly mirrors the data 7News has, we've learned Goldson will share with the school board Thursday night.
Prince William Police looking for robbery suspects
According to police, the three suspects tried to leave with the items but were confronted by an employee at the front door. One of the suspects then allegedly sprayed the employee with pepper spray before the three left the area in a red Honda Accord with Maryland tags "2EK4356."
popville.com
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”
On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
fox5dc.com
78-year-old man shot, killed girlfriend after argument in Prince George’s County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police say a 78-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday morning after an argument in a Prince George's County home. Authorities say Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills faces multiple charges including second-degree murder after fatally shooting 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina. The...
Comments / 7