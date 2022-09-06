ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Prince George's County, MD
Government
WUSA9

Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. detectives search for clues they hope will lead them to a killer

Prince George’s County, Maryland, homicide detectives returned to a Hyattsville neighborhood Tuesday, a day after a man was found shot to death. They approached passersby and handed them flyers, printed in English and Spanish, asking for information that would lead to an arrest and indictment in the death of Roberto Carlos Santos-Melendez, 44. There is a reward for $25,000.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
DCist

‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community

Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Metro to change names of 5 stations starting Sept. 11

Metro has announced that the names of five stations will change on signs and maps across the system starting Sept. 11. Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing. The secondary name of West Falls Church will change from VT/UVA to VT only. Customers will see instantaneous changes on the...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WJLA

Majority of Prince George's Co. students are not meeting academic expectations, data shows

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — For weeks, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson has been promising student performance for the last school year. When 7News reported a leaked score of 0% of 8th graders meeting expectations for math, she called that number premature. But the number that nearly mirrors the data 7News has, we've learned Goldson will share with the school board Thursday night.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
popville.com

“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”

On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

