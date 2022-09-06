Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama vs. Texas on the recruiting trail, Top recruits schedule visits to Alabama
Alabama football is set to take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Austin, and this matchup could have major implications on both programs’ recruiting efforts. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed these implications, Alabama targets scheduling visits and more on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed below.
wbrc.com
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban to address ‘horns down’ penalty with team after tip from the media
Despite a few clashes on occasion, Nick Saban gained a helpful tip from the media during his Wednesday press conference that may have potentially saved Alabama a 15-yard penalty. During his conference, Saban was asked by a member of the local media if he had addressed the “horns down” hand...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Wednesday Press Conference ahead of Texas
Nick Saban talked to the media Wednesday ahead of Alabama football’s matchup against Texas. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for
Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/07/alabama-longhorns-top-players-watch/">. Alabama football has its final practice Wednesday in preparation for Texas. The highly anticipated matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium features Steve Sarkisian against his former boss. Sarkisian told Longhorn reporters that Nick Saban gave him an opportunity...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas matchup
Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas. After getting work in on Monday, the Crimson Tide returned to action Tuesday. Alabama is ready for a highly anticipated matchup with the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 a.m., and Texas wants to show the nation it is back. The University of Alabama athletics department released footage from practice.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama TE Cameron Latu to make his return against Texas
After missing a majority of fall camp, Alabama tight end Cameron Latu is making his return to the team. Head coach Nick Saban shared during his Wednesday press conference that Latu is 100 percent after dealing with a knee issue during August and will suit up against Texas this Saturday.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s cornerback competition continues against Longhorns
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is not ready to end the competition at cornerback yet. Four guys are battling for two starting jobs as the Crimson Tide plays Texas this weekend. The names are Kool-Aid McKinstry, Eli Ricks, Khyree Jackson, and Terrion Arnold. McKinstry has been consistent from spring practice through fall camp, but Ricks, Jackson, and Arnold have been battling it out. McKinstry and Arnold got the starting nod last week versus Utah State. Arnold got tested early, but both played well. Jackson had a highlight play on defense, and Ricks earned opportunities too. The Aggies did not consistently attack the Crimson Tide’s corners, but Texas will do it. Quinn Ewers, a freshman quarterback, is a ‘talented passer’ per Saban. Steve Sarkisian wants to isolate the cornerbacks and attack matchups.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jase McClellan excited about returning home to play Texas
One running back is getting much attention for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and the Longhorns, and its junior Bijan Robinson. The veteran for Texas totaled 1,127 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns in 2021. He also caught four touchdowns last year. As a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, Robinson touched the...
Stephen A. Smith on Alabama-Texas, warns Matthew McConaughey can’t help: ‘A beatdown is coming’
There are plenty of subplots Saturday when No. 1 Alabama travels to Austin to face Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. A competitive game isn’t one of them, according to Stephen A. Smith. The “First Take” host, along with Paul Finebaum, debated whether the Tide-Longhorns matchup will be a competitive game.
Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘still amazed’ by this ‘tremendous weapon’ for the Crimson Tide
When it comes to Alabama football, there are plenty of weapons on the field. There is one, however, that still amazes head coach Nick Saban. Sure, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is at the top of his game, so is potential Heisman Trophy candidate Will Anderson. Saban, a stickler for...
wvtm13.com
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban on Texas RB Bijan Robinson: ‘He can do everything’
As Alabama prepares for its matchup with Texas, Nick Saban is conscious of all the challenges a Steve Sarkisian offense can present to a defense, but running back Bijan Robinson is someone who will demand a ton of attention no matter where he is on the field. Robinson is one...
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
wbrc.com
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The potential for bad weather is already playing havoc with high school football games Friday night. WBRC FOX6 News confirmed at least four schools in both school districts in Tuscaloosa County will play their games Thursday night. The potential issue here is the rain. School leaders...
Food Truck Thursday: Fat Charles BBQ
Despite their name, Fat Charles BBQ stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to talk all things tacos!
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
thebamabuzz.com
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
