Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama vs. Texas on the recruiting trail, Top recruits schedule visits to Alabama

Alabama football is set to take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Austin, and this matchup could have major implications on both programs’ recruiting efforts. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed these implications, Alabama targets scheduling visits and more on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed below.
AUSTIN, TX
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for

Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/07/alabama-longhorns-top-players-watch/">. Alabama football has its final practice Wednesday in preparation for Texas. The highly anticipated matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium features Steve Sarkisian against his former boss. Sarkisian told Longhorn reporters that Nick Saban gave him an opportunity...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas matchup

Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas. After getting work in on Monday, the Crimson Tide returned to action Tuesday. Alabama is ready for a highly anticipated matchup with the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 a.m., and Texas wants to show the nation it is back. The University of Alabama athletics department released footage from practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama TE Cameron Latu to make his return against Texas

After missing a majority of fall camp, Alabama tight end Cameron Latu is making his return to the team. Head coach Nick Saban shared during his Wednesday press conference that Latu is 100 percent after dealing with a knee issue during August and will suit up against Texas this Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama’s cornerback competition continues against Longhorns

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is not ready to end the competition at cornerback yet. Four guys are battling for two starting jobs as the Crimson Tide plays Texas this weekend. The names are Kool-Aid McKinstry, Eli Ricks, Khyree Jackson, and Terrion Arnold. McKinstry has been consistent from spring practice through fall camp, but Ricks, Jackson, and Arnold have been battling it out. McKinstry and Arnold got the starting nod last week versus Utah State. Arnold got tested early, but both played well. Jackson had a highlight play on defense, and Ricks earned opportunities too. The Aggies did not consistently attack the Crimson Tide’s corners, but Texas will do it. Quinn Ewers, a freshman quarterback, is a ‘talented passer’ per Saban. Steve Sarkisian wants to isolate the cornerbacks and attack matchups.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama RB Jase McClellan excited about returning home to play Texas

One running back is getting much attention for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and the Longhorns, and its junior Bijan Robinson. The veteran for Texas totaled 1,127 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns in 2021. He also caught four touchdowns last year. As a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, Robinson touched the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban on Texas RB Bijan Robinson: ‘He can do everything’

As Alabama prepares for its matchup with Texas, Nick Saban is conscious of all the challenges a Steve Sarkisian offense can present to a defense, but running back Bijan Robinson is someone who will demand a ton of attention no matter where he is on the field. Robinson is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
NORTHPORT, AL
thebamabuzz.com

9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

