Andalusia Star News
Remember When: The Caton’s cabin of yesteryear
At Homecoming 2022-23, this year at Andalusia High School, the graduation classes of the three’s are being honored and celebrated based on the years students were graduated in 1953, 1963, 1973, 1983, 1993, 2003, and 2013. As I was perusing Memolusia annuals in the Heritage Room recently, I ran across some information featured in the 1983 yearbook. Let me share some stories about “Caton’s Cabin,” a popular place for students to gather.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia draws region foe Bullock County for homecoming
Alumni will be back in town this week as Andalusia (3-0, 1-0 4A Region 2) goes for its fourth straight win in a homecoming matchup with Bullock County (2-1, 0-1) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The two schools square off for the eighth time on the gridiron. The Bulldogs...
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee native helps with World’s Largest Peanut Boil
Set to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, the 52nd Annual Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil concluded with an early sellout around 4 p.m. Sunday. In total, 34 tons of peanuts were sold, with most of the nuts being boiled. Customers who prefer their peanuts parched also left the event satisfied.
Andalusia Star News
River Falls opens new town hall; announces projects
Nearly 10 years after uncovering decades of stolen public funds, the Town of River Falls today is celebrating growth and looking toward the future. Only a few weeks ago, the town opened a new center of operations on Plywood Mill Road, Mayor Patricia Gunter said Friday. The move came after years of rebuilding town coffers and services, which caused employees to outgrow its facility next to the River Falls Volunteer Fire Department. Gunter said the council obtained a low-interest USDA Facility Rural Development loan two years ago for the project; however, COVID interrupted the process.
luvernejournal.com
Ma-Chis tribe receives donation from Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) to be distributed in Crenshaw County
On Aug. 30, the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama, located in Elba, was gifted with a semi-trailer load of baby and adult diapers, masks, canes, and other personal protection equipment. The tribe will distribute the items to those in need residing in Coffee, Crenshaw, Covington, Geneva, Dale, Houston,...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville welcomes new pastor
Greenville’s newest pastor, Edward Shirley, of the First United Methodist Church, officially joined the community and led his first service in Greenville on July 10. Along with Sharon, his wife of 33 years, the Shirley family moved here from Brundidge. Shirley was the pastor at Brundidge United Methodist Church...
Brewton Standard
Lancaster honored at milestone event
A special gathering of friends and relatives commemorated the 88th birthday of Emma Lancaster on Aug. 13. Held at the John L. Fisher Center, the event was MC’d by Minister Regina Watson in honor of Lancaster’s milestone birthday. “Four score and eight years,” Lancaster said. “It’s great to...
Andalusia Star News
Dyess retires after 37-year career with Shaw Industries
Adrian Dyess reflected on his work experiences as a Shaw Industries Plant 65 C-grade reliability technician for almost 37 years with a single word: stability. “I started working for Shaw in Andalusia on Sept. 12, 1985, and decided to retire on August 31. I turned 65 in June. My wife Tina is also turning 65 and retiring in September. We will be celebrating our 45th wedding anniversary in December. I’ve been blessed and am very thankful,” Dyess said.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia rolls to big homecoming win over Bullock County, 50-9
The Andalusia Bulldogs took care of its homecoming business Friday, collecting a region win in the process, defeating Bullock County, 50-3. The Bulldogs racked up 272 yards of total offense with senior Dorian Crittenden leading the way with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the night. Jack Lathrop continues...
lowndessignal.com
The need for home health services is rising
As the nation’s geriatric population continues to rise and diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s remain prevalent, so does the need for in-home care services from companies like Ivy Creek Butler Home Health. Ivy Creek Butler Home Health has offices in Greenville and Georgiana, but serves the surrounding counties with a team of healthcare professionals who make in-home visits to patients.
Evergreen’s Life Saver 5 back in service following July crash
EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Life Saver 5 announced Tuesday the medical air ambulance service is back in the skies. Life Saver 5 crashed on July 29th in Andalusia, injuring the team on board. Luckily, none of the injuries were life-threatening and those on board are continuing to recover from the crash. “Thank you for the […]
Andalusia Star News
County BOE approves Fiscal Year 2023 budget
The Covington County Schools Board of Education approved a budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 and handled four personnel matters at its latest meeting held Tuesday, Sept. 6. The board approved to adopt a 2023 budget of approximately $48.6 million, an increase from the 2022 budget, which was approximately $35.2 million. The board estimates spending approximately $20.1 million on instructional services in the 2022-23 school year; $4.9 million on instructional support; $3.7 million on operations and maintenance; $4.8 million on auxiliary services; $1.9 million on general administrative services; $10.4 million on capital outlay; $436,000 on debt service; and $2.1 million on other expenditures.
Andalusia Star News
Red Level goes for second straight win at Houston County
After opening the home schedule with a win, Red Level (1-1, 1-1 1A Region 2) ventures east for another region matchup at Houston County (0-3, 0-2) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The Tigers and Lions will square off for the first time ever. “Houston County looks to be really...
Troy Messenger
1913 news reported a ‘belled buzzard’ in county
One of the interesting stories I came across recently had to do with a “belled buzzard”. I was never able to find any information on who or how this buzzard was “belled,” but I think you will enjoy the stories from 1911-1915. J. W. Edge, living...
Neighbor called a hero for saving 2 women caught in a burning house in southeast Alabama
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Two women caught in a house fire in Enterprise were saved by a neighbor over the weekend. The neighbor risked his own life in order to save the lives of Mary Griffin, a retired teacher, and her caregiver. On Sunday afternoon, flames could be seen coming from the two-story house on […]
wtvy.com
Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers. Sergeant Angela Brown, age 52, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, EPD announced in a Facebook post earlier today. Brown had served as a part of EPD since April of 1994 in...
Andalusia Star News
Wildcats trek west with trip to Southern Choctaw
Despite falling short last week, Florala (1-1) heads into a long road trip optimistic with a non-region game at Southern Choctaw (0-2) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The two teams will play each other for only the second time. Although Head Coach Jordan Cantrell has never been to Southern...
wtvy.com
Neighbor saves family from Enterprise house fire
Dothan Commission postpones controversial liquor vote. Dothan Commission postpones controversial liquor vote. City of Enterprise to name new public information manager. Tonight the council plans to appoint Emily Glasscock as the public information manager. She will manage the city's communications and IT systems -- as well as assisting with local media and public relations for city leadership.
wtvy.com
Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.
Andalusia Star News
Bobcats hope for leg up on Providence Christian
Following a win in the first home game, Opp (2-1, 2-0 3A Region 2) goes for the same result in a difficult matchup with Providence Christian (2-1, 2-0) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. This year marks the seventh straight year the teams have met. The Bobcats have won the...
