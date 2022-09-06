Nearly 10 years after uncovering decades of stolen public funds, the Town of River Falls today is celebrating growth and looking toward the future. Only a few weeks ago, the town opened a new center of operations on Plywood Mill Road, Mayor Patricia Gunter said Friday. The move came after years of rebuilding town coffers and services, which caused employees to outgrow its facility next to the River Falls Volunteer Fire Department. Gunter said the council obtained a low-interest USDA Facility Rural Development loan two years ago for the project; however, COVID interrupted the process.

