On Thursday, Sept. 8, guests were invited to the official announcement of Dr. Tyler King running for City Council District VI at 550 Pizzeria on Shiloh Drive. “I may not be from Laredo, but I am a Laredoan by choice,” King said. “I came here with the intention to serve only as a physician, but the leadership vacuum at City Hall and the two-week water boil notice in February changed everything for me. When 30% of our water infrastructure is 50 years old or older, clearly the can has been kicked down the road. We need a short, medium, and long-term water master plan that includes strategies for preserving the Rio Grande, an emergency water source, and sustainable ways to access water for the future.”

LAREDO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO