CBP: Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to be temporarily closed on 9/11
Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo will be closed temporarily on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a release. CBP will halt all traffic at about 6:45 a.m. to host the annual remembrance. Traffic will then resume around 8:00 a.m.
Water concerns expressed for Los Dos Laredos at TAMIU workshop
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Los Dos Laredos and TAMIU held a workshop indicating signs of binational concerns regarding water for both sides of the border. Officials from both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo gathered Thursday at the TAMIU Student Center alongside utilities and water...
Laredo to host pair of free water conservation seminars on Thursday
A pair of events promoting water conservation will be held in Laredo on Thursday, Sept. 8, with the goal of informing the community on the best practices amid the drought. Though a large amount of rainfall and photos of a full Lake Casa Blanca have shifted Laredo's eyes away from the drought conditions throughout the state, the city still has an impending issue with its water supply.
Resident physician announces run for City Council District VI
On Thursday, Sept. 8, guests were invited to the official announcement of Dr. Tyler King running for City Council District VI at 550 Pizzeria on Shiloh Drive. “I may not be from Laredo, but I am a Laredoan by choice,” King said. “I came here with the intention to serve only as a physician, but the leadership vacuum at City Hall and the two-week water boil notice in February changed everything for me. When 30% of our water infrastructure is 50 years old or older, clearly the can has been kicked down the road. We need a short, medium, and long-term water master plan that includes strategies for preserving the Rio Grande, an emergency water source, and sustainable ways to access water for the future.”
Three families receive new mobile homes through Webb Co. program
Three families received new mobile homes through the Webb County Community Action Agency Self-Help Reconstruction Program this week. According to the county, the new homes are energy efficient that may help amid the blistering heat of Laredo, and it praised Commissioner Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina for her efforts and contributions.
New tiny homes to benefit homeless community
Eight new tiny homes have been donated by Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9194 and Genesis Light Committee to the city of Laredo. They are currently planned for placement in on the 2200 block of Lafayette and will benefit local homeless veterans. According...
Stage 2 water conservation continues as area dams' statuses improve
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard discussed the drought status in Laredo for local leaders on Tuesday night. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, there are currently 149,958 people in the county that are being...
Laredo is one of least ethnically diverse cities, study finds
Laredo is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., a report from WalletHub shows. The study considered 501 of the most populated American cities and compared them based on ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity and birthplace diversity. Ethnoracial diversity considered the ethnic and racial backgrounds of each city's residents, while linguistic diversity was determined based on languages spoken in the city and birthplace diversity considered where city residents were born.
Laredo proclaims September Hunger Action Month
In an effort to create awareness about the realities of hunger in the South Texas region, the City of Laredo along with the South Texas Food Bank proclaimed the month of September 2022 as Hunger Action Month. The proclamation was read and signed by Mayor Pete Saenz on Tuesday, Sept....
Council to promote upcoming Laredo EPA meeting on EtO emissions
Ethylene oxide emissions were once again at the center of an agenda item this week, with City Council approving an increase of awareness by the city's public information office regarding emissions prior to the Sept. 15 public meeting with the Environmental Protection Agency. Representatives of the Laredo Air Coalition gathered...
Laredo PD seeks help identifying man relating to vehicle theft
The Laredo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning regarding a motor vehicle theft. The Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force posted multiple photos on Twitter Thursday morning of the man wanted for questions as well as the vehicle. The photos show...
Laredo comic con announces "The Suicide Squad" actor to appear in hometown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The South Texas Collectors Expo has announced its latest guest, and it's a hometown favorite. Julio Cesar Ruiz, most famous for his portrayal of Milton in DC's "The Suicide Squad," will be appearing at the comic convention, the organization announced via social media Wednesday.
Powerful stories shared during Suicide Prevention Proclamation
During Friday's Suicide Prevention Month proclamation, advocates for mental health treatment gathered and shared stories about the severity of suicide, provided information and resources to help those that are struggling, and spoke out about its impact on their lives and their loved ones. The city ceremony was held prior to...
sheltonherald.com
PILLAR hosts candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide
PILLAR will be hosting the 10th annual Candlelight Vigil in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8-9 p.m. at the Bartlett Park at 5911 Thomas Ave. This event will honor the memory of those who have died by suicide, survivors and those impacted by suicide....
WBCA to unveil 125th celebration poster
As the year 2022 enters its last quarter, the Washington Birthday Celebration Association prepares for next year’s festivities by preparing various activities and events and officially unveiling 2023’s celebration poster on Friday. The unveiling of the poster will be the 125th celebration poster that will feature work from...
