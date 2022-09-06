Read full article on original website
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball
Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
Yankees’ brutal injury luck continues with DJ LeMahieu blow
The New York Yankees aren’t only struggling to consistently win ballgames, but they also can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Per Aaron Boone on The Michael Kay Show, DJ LeMahieu is the latest player to head to the IL:. LeMahieu is currently dealing with a...
Alex Rodriguez shouts out Aaron Judge for tying one of his Yankee records
Aaron Judge passed Alex Rodriguez in the New York Yankees record books on Monday, and A-Rod was quick to shout the slugger out on Twitter. It’s tough to see your once-glorious records go broken, but when they’re broken by a player blistering toward the record for most home runs in a single American League batter’s season, it’s hard not to tip your cap.
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
MLB insider’s take proves why Brian Cashman’s job with Yankees is safe for life
You want general manager Brian Cashman fired? Many New York Yankees fans do. Sadly, if that’s how you feel, you might as well go pick a different team to support because Cash isn’t going anywhere. And we’re not just saying that because of the rumor that suggested the GM would be back in 2023 after this current contract year.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Yankees' Aaron Judge has historic home run lead over rest of MLB
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on pace to break Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season, but he's also on a historic pace relative to the rest of the league. The New York Post's Jon Heyman tweeted Monday that Judge's home run total of 54...
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason
As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
Hot Triple-A start proves Anthony Volpe already belongs with Yankees
The New York Yankees currently run a floundering offensive unit out every day around clear league MVP Aaron Judge. Coming off a series in Tampa Bay where the team scored three total runs, all scored by Judge, some sort of shakeup is clearly necessary. No one can wave a magic...
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays will begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees as the AL East division race is tighter than ever. It is time to look at our MLB odds series to deliver a Rays-Yankees prediction and pick. Tampa Bay trailed New York by 13 games at...
Sox get Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan
Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show. In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.
