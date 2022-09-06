ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

ClutchPoints

Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
People

Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball

Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sports
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez shouts out Aaron Judge for tying one of his Yankee records

Aaron Judge passed Alex Rodriguez in the New York Yankees record books on Monday, and A-Rod was quick to shout the slugger out on Twitter. It’s tough to see your once-glorious records go broken, but when they’re broken by a player blistering toward the record for most home runs in a single American League batter’s season, it’s hard not to tip your cap.
MLB
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees' Aaron Judge has historic home run lead over rest of MLB

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on pace to break Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season, but he's also on a historic pace relative to the rest of the league. The New York Post's Jon Heyman tweeted Monday that Judge's home run total of 54...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason

As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Sox get Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan

Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show. In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.
BOSTON, MA

