NFL Injury Report
The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|Thursday
BUFFALO BILLS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — BUFFALO: DNP: T Tommy Doyle (foot), TE Quintin Morris (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Stefon Diggs (not injury related - resting player). FULL: WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin), S Jordan Poyer (elbow), DT Tim Settle (calf). LOS ANGELES: DNP: WR Van Jefferson (knee).
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 0