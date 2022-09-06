NFL Injury Report

NBC Sports’ Peter King got the sense from his time with the Bills during training camp that they want QB Josh Allen to start to dial back how often he’s running the ball. Allen’s mobility at his size is obviously a huge advantage, but Bills GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott were both in Carolina and saw how eventually Cam Newton wore down under the load of carrying the team. King asked Allen what his focus was this offseason and it seemed to confirm an emphasis on taking care of his health.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO