ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

BUFFALO BILLS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — BUFFALO: DNP: T Tommy Doyle (foot), TE Quintin Morris (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Stefon Diggs (not injury related - resting player). FULL: WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin), S Jordan Poyer (elbow), DT Tim Settle (calf). LOS ANGELES: DNP: WR Van Jefferson (knee).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Thursday night’s season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the defending champs Los Angeles Rams. One man, in particular, was able to live up to all the hype with an epic performance in his first game of the season. This was none other than Josh Allen. The Bills […] The post Bills star Josh Allen joins Tom Brady, Drew Brees with epic NFL record after putting on show vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Tim Settle#Bills#San Diego#American Football#Dnp
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

NBC Sports’ Peter King got the sense from his time with the Bills during training camp that they want QB Josh Allen to start to dial back how often he’s running the ball. Allen’s mobility at his size is obviously a huge advantage, but Bills GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott were both in Carolina and saw how eventually Cam Newton wore down under the load of carrying the team. King asked Allen what his focus was this offseason and it seemed to confirm an emphasis on taking care of his health.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: DE Mario Addison downgraded

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 1 as they prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Defensive end Rasheem Grant (thigh) remained listed as a non-participant in Thursday’s practice. However, defensive end Mario Addison (thigh), who was a limited participant on Wednesday, was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MaxPreps

Former Ohio high school football players on NFL 53-man rosters to start season

The 103rd season of the National Football League (NFL) kicks off this week with 32 team's competing for a spot in Super Bowl XVII. At the end of August, when the squads cut their rosters to 53, there were 74 former Ohio gridiron stars spread throughout the league. Only California, Texas, Florida and Georgia have more current alumni on NFL rosters.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Mike Tirico Has Blunt Comment On Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 season opener isn't off to the best start this Thursday night. The 2022 Super Bowl champs didn't score a single point in the first quarter, and Matthew Stafford may be to blame. Early in the second quarter, the veteran quarterback threw an ugly pick to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

2022 NFL Odds: Washington Commanders over/under win total prediction

With a new nickname, fresh jerseys, and a first-year quarterback lurking in the shadows, the Washington Commanders enter 2022 with the dream of being the top team out in the NFC East. It is time to take an exclusive sneak peek at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, where our Washington Commanders over-under […] The post 2022 NFL Odds: Washington Commanders over/under win total prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Bills open NFL season as betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL leading up to the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams season opener on September 8th. Nick reiterates he does not think Josh Allen and Bills should be Super Bowl favorites despite their status as Super Bowl favorites.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Rams: Tuesday injury reports

OL Tommy Doyle (foot) TE Quintin Morris (hamstring) WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin) Notes: Poyer did not play during the preseason but has said he expects to play vs. the Rams. Notes: According to Rams Wire, Jefferson’s status is “up in the air” ahead of game day. .. CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) had surgery this offseason but will play vs. the Bills.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots list four players on Thursday injury report for Week 1

The New England Patriots added another player to Thursday's injury report ahead of their regular-season opener vs. the Miami Dolphins. Second-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe was a limited participant in practice due to a groin injury. He was the only new addition to the injury report, which still includes wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), running back/wideout Ty Montgomery (knee) and tackle Isaiah Wynn (back).
NFL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
87K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy