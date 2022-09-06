ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Highland Park’s New Cask Strength Whisky Is Made for Lovers of Smoky Single Malts

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bZyP_0hkZPyRW00

In the scotch whisky world, there are two styles that can be divisive at times: high-proof whisky bottled at cask strength with no water added to cut down the proof and intensely smoky scotch made from heavily peated barley. This new whisky from Highland Park combines the best of both of these worlds, meaning that the lovers are gonna love, the haters are gonna hate and all the while the angels will continue to drink their share.

Highland Park is an interesting and unique distillery, located in the far northern region of Scotland’s Orkney Islands in the small town of Kirkwall. Viking heritage is proudly on display with bottles called things like Viking Heart, Viking Honor, Viking Scars, Valkyrie and Valknut. The whisky tends to strike a nice balance between sherry and peat influence—not quite reaching the sherry bomb levels of The Macallan and not as smoky as an Islay scotch like Ardbeg . This is the third release of Highland Park Cask Strength and the new whisky clocks in at 64.1 percent ABV, which is definitely something to contend with. The liquid was aged in three different cask types—first-fill sherry-seasoned American oak, first-fill sherry-seasoned European oak and a lesser amount of refill casks. And according to the brand, this release uses a higher amount of Orkney peated malt, meaning that the palate of the whisky starts off with strong smoky notes followed by honey-glazed lemon and a hint of anise.

“With Cask Strength, you are at a great place to start exploring the taste that best suits your palate by adding water, ice or your preferred serve,” said master whisky maker Gordon Motion in a statement. “It’s your whisky and should be enjoyed your way. For me, a cask strength whisky really celebrates that balance between old and new, and I look forward to seeing how consumers enjoy the new whisky.” Cheers to the concept of drinking whisky how you like it, despite what anyone else thinks. But this does certainly seem like a dram that could use a splash of water or two to mellow it out a bit.

Highland Park Cask Strength No. 3 will be available via ReserveBar later this month, as well as at other online retailers, for an SRP of $99.99.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

This Rare New Single Malt From Glenmorangie Was Aged Like Bourbon

Hey, diehard bourbon lovers, there’s a luxe new single malt on the scene that you should check out. Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1998 is unique in that it’s the only whisky from the Highland distillery to be aged entirely in new charred oak barrels, the same type of cask that bourbon must be matured in. But at $900 for a bottle, you might not want to make an Old Fashioned with this whisky. To be clear, this is not the first time Glenmorangie has used new charred oak barrels to hold whisky. While this particular 23-year-old vintage contains some of the...
DRINKS
Robb Report

This New Bourbon Is Made From Oaxacan and Kentucky Blue Corn

Do the grains from which your whiskey is made affect the flavor? Scotch distilleries like Bruichladdich and Irish distilleries like Waterford have been championing this concept by releasing single farm and regional vintage expressions. And now this small New England craft distillery is using two different types of blue corn from far-flung regions to see how a bourbon will taste. Blue Velvet Bourbon sounds like it could be an Elvis or David Lynch-backed brand, but it’s not. The efficiently named Industrious Spirits Company (or ISCO, which claims to be Providence, Rhode Island’s first distillery since Prohibition) is behind this new whiskey,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Robb Report

Kentucky Owl Had a Japanese Master Blender Craft Its Newest Bourbon

If the concept of a Japanese blender behind a bourbon sounds familiar, that’s because Jim Beam introduced this concept with Legent a few years ago, a collaboration between master distiller Fred Noe and Suntory blender Shinji Fukuyo. Now Kentucky Owl has gotten in on the action as well, combining the forces of master blenders John Rhea and Yusuke Yahisa of Japan’s Nagahama Distillery. So how does this new release differ? Obviously, the bourbon at the core of the release is entirely different. Kentucky Owl is a brand started by Dixon Dedman in 2014, a revival of his family’s whiskey legacy that...
DRINKS
Robb Report

One of America’s Great Craft Brewers Is Now Making Single Malt Whiskies

Beer and whiskey are intrinsically linked—the low-alcohol liquid that goes into the still after fermentation is often called “distiller’s beer,” after all. So it makes sense that many craft breweries have gotten into whiskey-making over the years, and one OG that has been at it for well over a decade now is Oregon’s Rogue Ale & Spirits. Rogue Ale & Spirits was founded in 1988 by a trio of Nike executives, and what began as a brewpub now has locations in Oregon and Washington and products available across the nation. It’s perhaps best known for its core Dead Guy Ale, a...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotch Whisky#Islay Whisky#For Lovers#The Lovers#Food Drink#Beverages#Kirkwall#Viking#Abv#American#European
Robb Report

Dickel’s Nicole Austin Delivers Another Outstanding Whiskey With Her New Bottled in Bond

Nicole Austin, general manager and distiller at Tennessee’s Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., has been on something of a winning streak over the past few years with some fantastic new whiskey releases. And that shows no sign of slowing down with the fourth release in the George Dickel Bottled in Bond series, another excellent vintage Tennessee whisky (Dickel spells it like the Scots do) that doesn’t care whether or not your consider it to be bourbon. You see, there’s an argument to be made that Tennessee whiskey is actually bourbon because it meets all of the legal requirements, although it undergoes one...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

Michter’s Will Release a New Toasted Barrel Sour Mash Whiskey for Just the Second Time

This fall there’s going to be a whole lot of new whiskey releases, as there is every year when the weather starts to cool down in most parts of the country and people start stocking up on brown spirits. And Michter’s will make its mark on this increasingly full docket by releasing, for just the second time, its US*1 Toasted Barrel Sour Mash Whiskey. The first release of this whiskey came out in 2019, which feels like an eternity ago at this point. First things first—this is a sour mash whiskey, and not a bourbon, because the mash bill has all...
DRINKS
Robb Report

‘Napa Was a Ghost Town’: Why California Wine Country Had a Surprisingly Slow Summer

Hop on your Instagram, and it seems like just about everyone is traveling this summer. Italy, Portugal, France—they’re all over the place. Except for maybe one location in particular: Napa Valley. California’s wine country has been having a much slower summer than usual, according to a new report from the San Francisco Chronicle. In Napa Valley, hotel bookings this July were down 3 percent compared with 2021 and 10 percent compared with 2019. In Yountville, specifically, bookings were down so much, a report noted an “unheard-of low June occupancy rate of 56 percent compared to pre-pandemic occupancy level of 72 percent.” “Napa...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet Adds Two More Royal Oak 50th Anniversary Watches to the Party

Audemars Piguet leans into its ongoing 50th-anniversary celebration of the mighty Royal Oak with two new limited editions that reinterpret the model in up-to-the-minute livery and materials. There is a titanium Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon and another new all-black introduction in a ceramic chronograph with pink gold hands and markers. The Royal Oak anniversary lineup has so far been flush with tourbillons—in January, we saw a new Flying Tourbillon, followed by an openworked version of the complication, and then the Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra Thin RD#3 in the spring. The new ref. 26730TI.OO.1320TI.04 stands out because of two outstanding elements combined for the...
APPAREL
Robb Report

This Aussie Distiller Is Bringing Its Single Malts to the US for the First Time

Australians have been making whisky for years, but until now have been better known for their Vegemite, Tim Tams and this guy. It’s only recently that single malts from down under have been making an impact here in the US, and the latest Aussie booze to reach our shores is Morris Single Malt Whisky, made at a distillery located at a fortified wine producer in Northeast Victoria. San Francisco spirits and beer producer and importer Hotaling & Co. is launching Morris Whisky here this fall with two initial expressions—Australian Single Malt Signature Whisky and Australian Single Malt Muscat Barrel Whisky. The...
DRINKS
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This New Collection of Cottages Just Opened on the Grounds of Winston Churchill’s Former Home

The Templeton Estate dates back to the 18th-century when Templeton House, a Grade II-listed property, was built for Lady Templeton in 1786. Templeton House, also the former home of Sir Winston Churchill, was a decade-long project that was completed in 2019—one of London’s most painstaking restorations in history. The grand property, which is available for vacation rentals after Richstone Properties acquired the development, is one of the most iconic in all of London. Now, Richstone Properties is revealing its latest expansion of rental accommodations: Templeton West.  Templeton West is a collection of new-build cottages, stables, and the grand Dower House that...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This $14.25 Million 1908 San Francisco Home Seamlessly Blends Vintage Touches With Modern Design

Forget what you know about San Francisco’s compact city homes; this $14.25 million residence at 2624 Green Street in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood defies the norm. This beautiful brick home dates back to 1908 and its many period details have been painstakingly maintained and restored. In recent years, the home has been modernized and redesigned, including recessed lights and built-in speakers, while retaining its standout early 20th-century elements, like coffered ceilings and ebony oak floors. The seller is former Blue Jeans CEO Quentin Gallivan, who has lived in the home for many years—and it’s easy to see why. The two-story...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Rand’s Sporty New 22-Foot Powerboat Can Reach a Blistering 50 Knots at Full Tilt

Rand’s latest powerboat brings a whole new meaning to “versatile.” The sporty 22-footer, christened simply Source 22, has a flexible layout to accommodate all manner of ocean activities and can be equipped with either diesel or electric propulsion. Opt for the latter and you’ll also have the fastest electric boat on the market, according to the Danish yard. Inspired by high-end sports cars, Source 22 features a sleek hull designed for speed and efficiency. Like a race boat, it has a 4:1 ratio in length and width to improve performance. It promises 30 percent less consumption of fuel and electricity when traveling...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million

What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Stellar Whiskey? Why The Glenlivet Sent Barley to Space

The delayed Artemis I launch and the prospect of putting people back on the moon has made space a hot topic once again. But if you’ve been wondering when whisky was going to enter the interstellar conversation, that time has finally come. The Glenlivet sent some barley to be studied in the heavens a few years ago, and now that it’s back it might possibly be turned into whisky. To commemorate the occasion, this week the team at the distillery in the Speyside region of Scotland put on their dad joke hats and retooled the welcome sign to say: “Welcome to...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Exclusive: This NYC Condo Building Will Soon Offer Helicopter Rides to the Airport

It’s not unusual for luxury buildings to include lavish perks for its residents. But, for those at 53 West 53rd Street in Manhattan—the amenities now include door-to-door transfers to the airport via private charter. The luxury Manhattan residential building has revealed exclusively to Robb Report its new partnership with Blade aviation to provide private transfers to and from all New York airports via the charter’s nearby location in Midtown West. There will be car service arranged so you can be taken straight to your doorstep. Residents can book their transfers through the building’s concierge. And they’ll also be able to use...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
domino

Jenni Kayne and Staub Just Made West Coast–Meets–French Countryside Cookware

Designer, tastemaker, and all-around creative curator Jenni Kayne has dabbled in everything from apparel to home decor to cleaning supplies. No matter what product she launches (even a voluminous bottle of dish soap), it’s always imbued with her California-cool, minimalist vibe. Her signature style is marked by calming neutrals, modern silhouettes, and clean lines—and the same goes for her latest collaboration with classic French cookware brand Staub (which also happens to be one of our favorite Dutch oven makers) that dropped earlier this week.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Allain Passard Will Create a Pop-Up Restaurant Inside Louis Vuitton’s Seoul Flagship Shop

Louis Vuitton is partnering with a slightly unexpected person on its latest project: the renowned chef Alain Passard. Passard, who’s behind the Michelin three-star L’Arpège in Paris, will be working with the luxury-goods company to open a pop-up restaurant at its flagship in Seoul, South Korea, Hypebeast reported Thursday morning. The restaurant itself will be modeled after a vegetable garden, with the vegetarian menu incorporating fresh, seasonal ingredients. “It will be a space that awakens the true taste of autumn based on fresh ingredients with the staff who have turned into gardeners,” Passard said. The announcement of Passard’s project comes on the heels...
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down

California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy