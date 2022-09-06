ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City: Even more to come from Erling Haaland, says Kevin De Bruyne

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRm5N_0hkZPxYn00

Kevin De Bruyne backed Erling Haaland to get even better after another stunning goalscoring display got Manchester City off to a winning start in the Champions League .

Haaland scored another two goals as Premier League winners City powered to a 4-0 victory over Sevilla in their Group G opener at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday.

The Norwegian’s double took his City tally to 12 goals in just eight appearances for the club and his overall record in Europe’s top club competition to 25 in 20 outings.

De Bruyne, who teed up Haaland’s 20th-minute opener in Seville, told BT Sport: “I try to do my job, make the right movements and try to create as many chances as I can.

“I know, one way or another, Erling is going to be there. For the moment he is scoring the goals and obviously it helps us win games, and it is a pretty good thing for him. A perfect start.

“The way he has adapted to us is really good but I think outside the goalscoring there is another part in the game, and I think that part is maybe more tough to adapt to.

“But it makes it more exciting that if he can adjust to the way we play then the level is going to go up and that is what we demand from him.

“If you score that much you can get away with a little bit more but he knows, and we know, we can still do better.”

City’s convincing success eclipsed Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Copenhagen and took them to the top of the group ahead of next week’s meeting with Haaland’s former club at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne said: “The first away game is very important. You have to set a tone and I think we did that today. Obviously it was a good performance, a good victory and it is nice to start it (that way).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1Xn8_0hkZPxYn00

Three of City’s goals, with Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also on target, came in the second half and manager Pep Guardiola felt they played better after they stopped trying to play directly to Haaland.

Guardiola said: “We made not a good first half – we wanted to attack too quick.

“When they were playing better we scored the second one with a brilliant action from Phil. Then after it was easier. We gave more passes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVLBw_0hkZPxYn00

“Sometimes we want to rush so quick because Erling is there. You have this attraction of him, we want to attack it sometimes. We have to be more patient.”

Asked if Haaland’s presence could therefore disrupt City’s play, Guardiola said: “I didn’t say that! I prefer to have him.”

Guardiola went on to hail Haaland’s awareness in front of goal.

He said: “I think his numbers in all his career – not just here, when he was in previous teams – is quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal.

“He scored two in the centre and had (the chances) for two or three more. We have incredible numbers scoring goals and (we want) to continue like that.

“We have another battle against Tottenham on Saturday and hopefully he can continue scoring goals.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'If he adds goals, this kid will be so frightening': Rio Ferdinand hails 'incredible' Phil Foden after his starring role in Man City's win over Sevilla... but harsh Pep Guardiola insists the Englishman 'is not playing so well'

Rio Ferdinand has hailed Phil Foden as a complete footballer after the 22-year-old's goalscoring contribution against Sevilla on Tuesday night. The former Manchester United and England star praised the Manchester City forward's all-round performance, describing him as 'the full package', despite suggesting he could still add further goals to his game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Inter Milan 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leroy Sane scores one goal and forces an own goal by luckless D’Ambrosio

BAYERN Munich's Leroy Sane scored one goal and forced an own goal by Inter Milan as they beat the Italian side 2-0 away in their Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday. Germany international Sane superbly controlled a pinpoint Joshua Kimmich cross before rounding Inter keeper Andre Onana, who was making his debut for the club, to give Bayern the lead in the 25th minute.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#The Champions League#Sevilla#Norwegian#Bt Sport#Borussia Dortmund
Yardbarker

McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener

On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester City showing an interest in Real Madrid star

Manchester City are showing an interest in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. Since signing for Real Madrid in 2014, Kroos has played a pivotal role in the Spanish clubs’ success. The German international has won three league titles and four Champions League’s, and at the age of 32, is still performing at the highest level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Graham Potter takes Chelsea training despite Premier League postponement

Graham Potter led his first training session as Chelsea boss on Friday, despite the weekend’s Premier League postponements.Chelsea, who had been due to visit Fulham on Saturday before football fixtures at all levels across the UK were postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, are currently understood to be preparing as normal for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.Potter was confirmed as Chelsea’s first managerial appointment under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali on Thursday.The 47-year-old spent Thursday afternoon at Chelsea’s Cobham training base, meeting club staff.Co-controlling owners Boehly and Eghbali...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hat-trick hero Robert Lewandowski and 'mini Messi' Marcus Edwards storm into our Champions League team of the week... but with only two Man City stars included, does two-goal Erling Haaland make it?

There really is nothing quite like the UEFA Champions League. Heavyweights colliding wherever you looked through the schedule. Lots of braces across the continent, a hat-trick sprinkled in in Barcelona and there are as many inquests as there are celebrations... we're looking at you, Liverpool. So, after the opening round...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

833K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy