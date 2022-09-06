ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

After suddenly canceling L.A. show, the Weeknd says return date is 'being worked out'

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

The Weeknd is on the road to recovery and will return to live performances just days after he abruptly canceled his sold-out Saturday concert at SoFi Stadium.

On Tuesday, the "Save Your Tears" singer reassured fans that he'll resume his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour with his two upcoming shows in Toronto set for Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

"doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for," the Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said in an Instagram post.

The star of the forthcoming Netflix series "The Idol" was briefly out of commission after losing his voice during Saturday's SoFi concert. Three songs into his set, the Weeknd told fans that he needed to cut the show short.



In the middle of "Can't Feel My Face," the Weeknd walked offstage. Another number played in its stead before the house lights came up. He returned onstage, noting that he had lost his voice and apologized for canceling the show.

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,” he told the audience. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

Later that night, he issued a statement on Twitter explaining that his "heart dropped" when he lost his voice. He told the L.A. concertgoers he would "make it up to you."

"LA date is being worked out soon," he wrote Tuesday. "thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO."

Times audience engagement editor David Viramontes contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

Vogue Magazine

Lil Nas X’s Theatrical VMAs Look Is By One of Fashion’s Rising Stars

It was hard to miss Lil Nas X at tonight’s MTV VMAs—mainly because his fabulously over-the-top outfit practically took up the entire red carpet. Paying homage to the flamboyant, statement-making outfits that have graced the VMAs for years now, the Montero rapper brought a dash of theatricality to the event—and we’re so glad he did. Nobody commanded attention quite like the star, who's impressively nominated for seven accolades this evening.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Rocks Plunging Corset Top While Leaving NYC Hotel After Epic VMAs Performance: Photo

2022 VMA Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj was spotted heading out of her New York City hotel on the morning of Aug. 30, two mornings after she won the prestigious award from MTV at the Video Music Awards. The 39-year-old rapper was dressed in another bright outfit consisting of green leggings with mesh paneling and a white and blue corset top that showed off her cleavage. She accessorized with a large bedazzled necklace that spelled out “Queen”, a blinged-out bracelet, and a watch, and completed the look with bright purple peep-toe heels. Nicki styled her long, highlighter pink hair in a high ponytail and waved at cameras as she exited the hotel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
