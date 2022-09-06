Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
This is my New Favorite Drink Located in this Schaumburg coffee ShopChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
nwi.life
IU Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence offers non-credit courses for learners of all ages
Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) offers a variety of non-credit courses and educational programs that aim to assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives as we face today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. CURE offers a variety...
fox32chicago.com
'It frightens people': Adderall shortage impacting Chicago area
CHICAGO - There is a nationwide shortage of Adderall — the most commonly-prescribed drug to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD — and it is now affecting Chicago area patients and pharmacies. "It frightens people," said Dr. Robert Shulman, a psychiatrist at Rush University Medical Center. "It...
fox32chicago.com
'The Love Fridge' in Englewood that feeds community gets solar panels
CHICAGO - The Love Fridge in Englewood is helping fill a need in the community, and now it's powered with sustainable energy. The freestanding fridge is stocked with free food for those in need. The fridge is positioned next to a garden where vegetables are grown to feed the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Cyclist killed in Chicago crash devoted time to help disadvantaged youth
CHICAGO - Friends remember the joking and the laughter that always followed Samuel Bell, who relished his work on behalf of disadvantaged youth. "Sam had some of the most amazing stories [about] these children whose brothers and fathers died due to gang violence," said Kevin Klein, a friend who worked with Bell at the Midtown Educational Foundation. "He was able to work with these kids to keep them off the street and keep them on a good path."
947wls.com
Study finds Chicago is one of the Least Rudest major U.S. cities
There’s a new study out, which looked into the rudest cities in America. But they DIDN’T ask travelers. Instead, they surveyed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metro areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in THEIR OWN CITY. So it turns out Chicagoans...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
African-American Chicago Public School Teachers/Staff To Receive Settlement Funds in Discrimination Lawsuit
In 2012 and 2015, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and three teachers filed lawsuits against the Chicago Board of Education (the Board) challenging the Board’s “turnaround” policies and termination of hundreds of African American teachers and paraprofessional staff, alleging the turnarounds had a disparate racial impact and were a pattern or practice of race discrimination. The Chicago Teachers Union alleged the Board targeted South and West side schools with disproportionately higher African American teachers and staff. All employees at turnaround schools were terminated. Yesterday, the Court entered an order granting final approval of the $9.25 million settlement of both lawsuits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CPS lunch menu: Students taste test variety of new cafeteria food to offer items kids like eating
A group of CPS students are not only eating the cafeteria food, but liking it.
Lightfoot announces advisory council to gather input on Bally's casino as project moves foward
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday she has formed a new advisory council designed to gather community input on the city's casino plan, as Bally's moves forward with their plans for a temporary casino in River North and a permanent casino in River West."Since beginning the process to secure a Chicago Casino, my administration has remained dedicated to ensuring our residents have every opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns about it," Lightfoot said in a statement. "This Community Advisory Council will create a tangible space for this important engagement and allow community stakeholders of all kinds to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise
CHICAGO - The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pullman, Altgeld Gardens Could Get New 101-Room Hotel And Save A Lot Grocery Store
PULLMAN — Two Black-owned companies are trying to get city grants to build a hotel and grocery store on the Far South Side. The Pullman Hotel Group wants to build a 101-room, full-service hotel on part of the former Ryerson Steel plant site near 111th Street and Doty Avenue. Yellow Banana, which is reviving six Save A Lot stores on the South and West sides, is trying to build one from the ground up at 130th Street and Eberhardt Avenue in Altgeld Gardens, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said.
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: What’s the deal with the extreme weather around the world?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been more extreme heat and flooding around the world. Also, Tom gives you this week’s forecast and if this weekend will be a wet one. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
blockclubchicago.org
How Well Do You Know Chicago History? Test Your Knowledge At Hideout Trivia
BUCKTOWN — Monthly trivia nights at The Hideout return this week, with topics including current events and Chicago history. Hideout trivia starts 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for September, October and November at the bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Each month features a...
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Southwest Side CTA riders have continued to experience service gaps
Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Southwest Side CTA riders have continued to experience delayed service due to COVID-19 labor shortages, but not all trains and buses have been equally affected. Since January 2022, as customers have entered any CTA station they’ve been greeted by a customer alert on a screen that warns them of potential delays caused by staffing problems. One of the most frustrating issues has been the CTA’s failure to acknowledge that it doesn’t have enough bus and train operators to provide all its scheduled service. The Bus and Train Tracker apps have continued to show ghost trains and buses – runs that disappear from the screen before they arrive.
fox32chicago.com
Fire burns at vacant factory on Chicago's Southeast Side
CHICAGO - Crews were battling a building fire Thursday night on Chicago's Southeast Side. The fire is burning near West 79th Street and South Hoyne Avenue at a vacant factory in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. No word on if there were any injuries. No further details were immediately available.
Labor Day has special meaning for South Side's Pullman neighborhood
At 111th street, outside the old Pullman rail car factory, there was a formal Labor Day celebration. Dignitaries also helped the A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum break ground for a multi-million-dollar–and multi-phase–expansion.
NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’
LOGAN SQUARE — After years of living on the East Coast, newlyweds Stacy Newman and Benjamin Rosenthal moved to Chicago this summer to start the next chapter of their lives. The couple hoped to land a two- or three-bedroom place on the North Side for about $3,000 a month. But their real estate broker struggled to find suitable apartments because of a shortage of available places and climbing rents. The few places that met their needs were snapped up within hours of being posted online, they said.
Comments / 0