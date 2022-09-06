Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Southwest Side CTA riders have continued to experience delayed service due to COVID-19 labor shortages, but not all trains and buses have been equally affected. Since January 2022, as customers have entered any CTA station they’ve been greeted by a customer alert on a screen that warns them of potential delays caused by staffing problems. One of the most frustrating issues has been the CTA’s failure to acknowledge that it doesn’t have enough bus and train operators to provide all its scheduled service. The Bus and Train Tracker apps have continued to show ghost trains and buses – runs that disappear from the screen before they arrive.

