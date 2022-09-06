Read full article on original website
WDEF
Whitfield County Assessors freezing property evaluations
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County is pushing “pause” on property taxes this year while they consider their options. The Board of Assessors on Tuesday voted to set aside any changes to the tax digest for now and return to the valuations from last year. They will...
allongeorgia.com
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Flooding Relief Assistance
Governor Kemp officially requested emergency assistance for those affected by the flooding in Chattooga County from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). If FEMA determines that federal assistance is warranted, the request will be sent to the President of the United States for approval. If the President signs the federal...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Republic Waste Services Raising Some Disposal Rates, Eliminating Cash Payments
RINGGOLD – Representatives with Republic Waste Services, which operates and manages the Catoosa County Transfer Station, notified the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners of changes including some increased fees and eliminating cash payments for waste disposal. Some fees for residents will remain unchanged. Beginning September 15, rates that have...
livability.com
New Initiatives Boost Job Prospects in Catoosa County, GA
Catoosa County organizations are working together to offer higher-paying jobs for residents. When it comes to the story of job growth in Catoosa County, GA, three carefully coordinated logos — a pair of open arms signifying the chamber of the commerce, gears illustrating the work of the Economic Development Authority, a mortarboard cap representing the new College and Career Academy — say it all.
WTVC
Chattooga County residents share frustrations amid ongoing water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The struggle to get "back to normal" continues across North Georgia tonight. Many people in Chattooga and Floyd Counties still don't have water. What's even more frustrating for these residents, is that some who live right across the line from them do. We spoke to...
WTVC
"A woman's perspective is needed:" New Hamilton Co Commission lacks female representation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Commission had their first meeting under the new administration and something was missing: female representation. "You may have noticed that I referenced all of you as 'you guys' because quite literally the commission has taken an interesting turn here," Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said during the meeting.
allongeorgia.com
Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water
Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
WTVC
Cleveland clothing manufacturer closing, effecting over 100 workers
A Cleveland clothing manufacturer is closing it's doors, effecting over 100 workers, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hardwick Tactical Corporation in Cleveland will be permanently closing on September 30th, 2022. This will put 127 employees out of work. Hardwick Tactical gave the following statement:. "Hardwick Tactical,...
WTVC
Chattooga County flooding leaves residents and schools without clean water
Residents in Summerville are feeling the weight of the flooding this past weekend. As you can see from this photo, people are lining up in a parking lot in Summerville to get clean water that the flood left many residents without it. Chattooga County business owners say they have never...
WTVC
Georgia Governor tours Summerville as residents and businesses recover from flooding
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp visited Summerville Wednesday as residents and businesses continue to recover from damages caused by severe flooding. Governor Kemp is urging Georgians to be weather alert this weekend, because he says the state meteorologist says storms are expected to roll through again.
Gov. Kemp tours part of Chattooga County as residents beg for help after flash floods
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Chattooga County residents are still without water several days after flash floods ravaged the area over the weekend. Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp toured several relief stations as help flows in on Wednesday. Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot was with Kemp...
WTVC
Chattooga County flooding: What you should do if your home has water damage
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Chattooga County dealt with severe flooding over the weekend. Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. With several home owners dealing with water damage, we take a look at what can be done if this happens to...
WDEF
Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area
CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
WTVCFOX
Ringgold cyclist arrested for allegedly committing battery at Chickamauga Battlefield
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — A Ringgold cyclist is facing charges for allegedly riding through an active work zone, pepper spraying a construction worker, and pointing a stun gun at him at Chickamauga Battlefield, the National Park Service says. National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded to a physical altercation...
CBS 46
Flooding in Chattooga County September 2022 | Complete Coverage
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong storm dumped almost a dozen inches in some areas of Chattooga County on Sept. 3. This caused severe flash flooding in the town of Summerville, impacting dozens of residents and businesses.
WTVC
Georgia receives new COVID boosters
ATLANTA, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Health announced they will begin to offer the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week. They are available at health departments in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield counties. The CDC and the Advisory...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
walkercountyga.gov
Walker 180 for September 2022
A millage rate reduction, our firefighters train their foreign counterparts overseas and the Ag Festival returns… all in this month’s edition of Walker 180!. Sign up for the blood drive here: https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/144439. SUBSCRIBE to our YOUTUBE channel to watch the video version of this production.
chattanoogapulse.com
Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
