ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitfield County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Whitfield County Assessors freezing property evaluations

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County is pushing “pause” on property taxes this year while they consider their options. The Board of Assessors on Tuesday voted to set aside any changes to the tax digest for now and return to the valuations from last year. They will...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Flooding Relief Assistance

Governor Kemp officially requested emergency assistance for those affected by the flooding in Chattooga County from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). If FEMA determines that federal assistance is warranted, the request will be sent to the President of the United States for approval. If the President signs the federal...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Republic Waste Services Raising Some Disposal Rates, Eliminating Cash Payments

RINGGOLD – Representatives with Republic Waste Services, which operates and manages the Catoosa County Transfer Station, notified the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners of changes including some increased fees and eliminating cash payments for waste disposal. Some fees for residents will remain unchanged. Beginning September 15, rates that have...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
livability.com

New Initiatives Boost Job Prospects in Catoosa County, GA

Catoosa County organizations are working together to offer higher-paying jobs for residents. When it comes to the story of job growth in Catoosa County, GA, three carefully coordinated logos — a pair of open arms signifying the chamber of the commerce, gears illustrating the work of the Economic Development Authority, a mortarboard cap representing the new College and Career Academy — say it all.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whitfield County, GA
Whitfield County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
allongeorgia.com

Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water

Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Cleveland clothing manufacturer closing, effecting over 100 workers

A Cleveland clothing manufacturer is closing it's doors, effecting over 100 workers, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hardwick Tactical Corporation in Cleveland will be permanently closing on September 30th, 2022. This will put 127 employees out of work. Hardwick Tactical gave the following statement:. "Hardwick Tactical,...
CLEVELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Property#Tax Assessment#Cost Of Living#The Near Future#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Whitfield County Board#The Board Of Assessors#The Assessors Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDEF

Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Georgia receives new COVID boosters

ATLANTA, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Health announced they will begin to offer the new bivalent COVID-19 booster this week. They are available at health departments in the North Georgia Health District, which includes Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens, and Whitfield counties. The CDC and the Advisory...
GEORGIA STATE
walkercountyga.gov

Walker 180 for September 2022

A millage rate reduction, our firefighters train their foreign counterparts overseas and the Ag Festival returns… all in this month’s edition of Walker 180!. Sign up for the blood drive here: https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/144439. SUBSCRIBE to our YOUTUBE channel to watch the video version of this production.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy