Effective: 2022-09-09 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nueces THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL NUECES AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO