Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Park County through 315 PM MDT At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Sunlight Basin, or 15 miles northeast of East Entrance, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sunlight Basin around 255 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dead Indian Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida...Georgia St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Baker, Charlton and Nassau Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Friday was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Teton County through 345 PM MDT At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mystic Falls, or near Old Faithful, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Old Faithful around 310 PM MDT. Kepler Cascades and Scaup Lake around 315 PM MDT. Craig Pass and Shoshone Lake around 320 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Grant Village and Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In Virginia, Highland County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, and Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nueces THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL NUECES AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 08:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.9 to 8.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Watch, from 6 PM EDT this evening through this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:13 PM this evening at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 2 to 3 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 7.1 1.3 1.3 N/A Minor 09/08 PM 8.0 2.2 1.2 N/A Major 10/08 AM 6.8 1.0 0.7 N/A None 10/09 PM 7.4 1.6 0.7 N/A Minor 11/09 AM 6.7 0.9 0.4 N/A None 11/10 PM 6.9 1.1 0.4 N/A None
High Surf Advisory issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS For coastal flooding: Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. For beach impacts: Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach flooding and erosion. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized minor flooding is possible this weekend during the evening high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 6.4/ 6.9 1.4/ 1.9 1.1/ 1.6 0 NONE 09/08 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.7/ 2.2 0.7/ 1.1 0 NONE 10/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.7/ 1.1 0 NONE 10/09 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.5/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 0-1 NONE 11/10 AM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 11/10 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.5/ 2.0 0.8/ 1.3 0-1 NONE ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 6.7/ 7.2 1.1/ 1.6 1.0/ 1.5 2 NONE 09/08 PM 7.4/ 7.9 1.8/ 2.2 0.9/ 1.4 2 MINOR 10/08 AM 6.6/ 7.1 1.0/ 1.5 0.6/ 1.1 2 NONE 10/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.5/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 2 MINOR 11/09 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 0.2/ 0.7 2 NONE 11/09 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.3/ 1.8 0.6/ 1.1 1-2 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 6.9/ 7.4 1.0/ 1.5 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 09/09 PM 7.7/ 8.2 1.8/ 2.2 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR 10/09 AM 7.0/ 7.5 1.1/ 1.6 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 10/10 PM 7.4/ 7.9 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR 11/09 AM 6.8/ 7.3 0.9/ 1.4 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 11/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.7/ 1.1 3 NONE 09/08 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.6/ 1.1 3-4 MINOR 10/08 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.8 4 NONE 10/08 PM 5.7/ 6.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.2/ 0.8 4 MINOR 11/09 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.4/ 0.9 0.1/ 0.6 3 NONE 11/09 PM 5.7/ 6.2 0.7/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 3 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.5/ 1.0 3-4 NONE 09/08 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.4/ 1.9 0.9/ 1.4 4-5 MINOR 10/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.5/ 1.0 5 NONE 10/09 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.2/ 1.7 0.7/ 1.1 4 MINOR 11/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.7 3 NONE 11/10 PM 5.5/ 6.0 0.8/ 1.3 0.7/ 1.1 3 NONE HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/09 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.8/ 1.3 2.1/ 2.6 0 NONE 09/09 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.6/ 2.0 2.2/ 2.7 0 MINOR 10/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.7/ 2.2 0 NONE 10/10 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.2/ 1.7 2.0/ 2.5 0 MINOR 11/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.6/ 2.0 0 NONE 11/11 PM 5.6/ 6.1 1.0/ 1.5 2.0/ 2.5 1 NONE
Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Central Black Hills, Fall River, Harding by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 08:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Central Black Hills; Fall River; Harding; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Perkins; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Gusty showers and scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Harding, Butte, southwestern Meade, western Custer, northwestern Perkins, Lawrence, western Fall River, southwestern Pennington, southeastern Campbell, Weston and Crook Counties through 600 PM MDT At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers and scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles south of Scranton to 5 miles north of Alva to 10 miles east of Bill. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Newcastle, Lead, Custer, Lemmon, Sundance, Hill City, Edgemont, Buffalo, Dewey, Summerset, Deadwood, Harding, Upton, Moorcroft, Whitewood, Johnson Siding and Newell. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 49. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 144 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING High tide has passed.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 06:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility below 1/2 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Surf Advisory issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 09:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Never swim alone. Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet on ocean beaches. * WHERE...South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha`s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For those heading to the ocean beaches today or Saturday, be aware that many beaches no longer are staffed with lifeguards for the season.
Heat Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 11:53:00 Expires: 2022-09-09 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Excessive heat with heat indices of 102-109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Some lower elevations of northern-central, northwest and west Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Between 10 AM and 4 PM AST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure. Heat stroke possible.
Flood Advisory issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-09 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central Minnesota, Pine. In northwest Wisconsin, Burnett, Douglas and Washburn. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 925 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pine City, Rock Creek, Grantsburg, Trade Lake, Siren, Wascott, Webster, Solon Springs, Minong, Webb Lake Wisconsin, Gordon, Dairyland, Danbury, Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area, Branstad, Randall, Oakland, Riverside, Markville and Birch Island Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Fairfield COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide levels are expected to remain below minor flooding benchmarks this weekend. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 8.7/ 9.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 09/11 PM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 10/01 PM 8.7/ 9.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 11/12 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.1/ 1.6 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 11/12 PM 8.7/ 9.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 12/01 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 0.6/ 1.1 0-1 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 8.3/ 8.8 1.0/ 1.5 0.7/ 1.1 0 NONE 09/11 PM 8.6/ 9.1 1.3/ 1.8 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 10/12 PM 8.1/ 8.6 0.8/ 1.3 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 11/12 AM 8.4/ 8.9 1.1/ 1.6 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 11/01 PM 8.2/ 8.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 12/01 AM 8.2/ 8.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 AM 5.0/ 5.5 1.0/ 1.5 1.1/ 1.6 0 NONE 09/10 PM 5.4/ 5.9 1.4/ 1.9 1.0/ 1.5 0 NONE 10/10 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.8/ 1.3 0 NONE 10/11 PM 4.9/ 5.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 11/11 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 11/11 PM 4.7/ 5.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 8.7/ 9.2 0.9/ 1.4 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 10/12 AM 9.2/ 9.7 1.4/ 1.9 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 10/11 AM 8.7/ 9.2 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 11/12 AM 9.3/ 9.8 1.5/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 11/01 PM 9.3/ 9.8 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 12/12 AM 8.6/ 9.1 0.8/ 1.3 0.8/ 1.3 0 NONE
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST Friday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...From late Saturday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 42.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 43.6 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...80s to low 90s this evening. 95-105 Wednesday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25-35 mph this evening. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph WEdnesday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Citrus, Inland Citrus, Inland Levy by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Inland Citrus; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus and Inland Levy. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread showers and storms shifting onshore from the Gulf of Mexico today and Saturday will lead to areas of flooding. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County .Flow around Hurricane Kay will push tropical moisture into southeast California Friday and Saturday, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following areas, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From 10 PM tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through Saturday night which will be capable of moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals of up to 1 inch will be possible with some locally higher amounts possible. Many areas across Death Valley National Park have been heavily inundated with rainfall this summer which will mean many washes will be primed for rapid runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood http://www.weather.gov/vegas
