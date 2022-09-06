Effective: 2022-09-09 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS For coastal flooding: Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. For beach impacts: Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach flooding and erosion. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized minor flooding is possible this weekend during the evening high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 6.4/ 6.9 1.4/ 1.9 1.1/ 1.6 0 NONE 09/08 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.7/ 2.2 0.7/ 1.1 0 NONE 10/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.7/ 1.1 0 NONE 10/09 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.5/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 0-1 NONE 11/10 AM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 11/10 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.5/ 2.0 0.8/ 1.3 0-1 NONE ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 6.7/ 7.2 1.1/ 1.6 1.0/ 1.5 2 NONE 09/08 PM 7.4/ 7.9 1.8/ 2.2 0.9/ 1.4 2 MINOR 10/08 AM 6.6/ 7.1 1.0/ 1.5 0.6/ 1.1 2 NONE 10/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.5/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 2 MINOR 11/09 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 0.2/ 0.7 2 NONE 11/09 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.3/ 1.8 0.6/ 1.1 1-2 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 6.9/ 7.4 1.0/ 1.5 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE 09/09 PM 7.7/ 8.2 1.8/ 2.2 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR 10/09 AM 7.0/ 7.5 1.1/ 1.6 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 10/10 PM 7.4/ 7.9 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR 11/09 AM 6.8/ 7.3 0.9/ 1.4 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 11/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.7/ 1.1 3 NONE 09/08 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.6/ 1.1 3-4 MINOR 10/08 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.8 4 NONE 10/08 PM 5.7/ 6.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.2/ 0.8 4 MINOR 11/09 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.4/ 0.9 0.1/ 0.6 3 NONE 11/09 PM 5.7/ 6.2 0.7/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 3 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.5/ 1.0 3-4 NONE 09/08 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.4/ 1.9 0.9/ 1.4 4-5 MINOR 10/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.5/ 1.0 5 NONE 10/09 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.2/ 1.7 0.7/ 1.1 4 MINOR 11/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.2/ 0.7 3 NONE 11/10 PM 5.5/ 6.0 0.8/ 1.3 0.7/ 1.1 3 NONE HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/09 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.8/ 1.3 2.1/ 2.6 0 NONE 09/09 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.6/ 2.0 2.2/ 2.7 0 MINOR 10/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.7/ 2.2 0 NONE 10/10 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.2/ 1.7 2.0/ 2.5 0 MINOR 11/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.6/ 2.0 0 NONE 11/11 PM 5.6/ 6.1 1.0/ 1.5 2.0/ 2.5 1 NONE

