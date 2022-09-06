Eric Lesser and Kim Driscoll make final pitches in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor as voters head to the polls in pouring rain

Read full article on original website
Massachusetts governor’s race poll: Maura Healey leads Geoff Diehl by 18 points in new Emerson College/WHDH poll
Fresh off a primary victory in which she was essentially uncontested for the Democratic nomination for governor of Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey enjoys a comfortable lead over Republican former state Rep. Geoff Diehl in the general election, a new poll found. Massachusetts voters prefer Healey to Diehl 52% to...
Former Gov. Jane Swift endorses Anthony Amore for Massachusetts state auditor
Republican state auditor candidate now boasts two gubernatorial endorsements as he prepares to battle Democratic state Sen. Diana DiZoglio in the general election cycle. Amore, the security director of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, nabbed the support of former Gov. Jane Swift on Thursday, two days after the sole Republican candidate looking to succeed retiring state Auditor Suzanne Bump secured the GOP nomination.
‘Super Happy Fun America’ organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary
Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
‘It’s super exciting:’ AG Maura Healey promotes Worcester’s economic development in first appearance since winning primary election
A day after easily winning the Democratic primary, Attorney General Maura Healey traveled to Worcester Wednesday afternoon, where she pitched to voters the possibility of increased economic development that one of the city’s neighborhoods has experienced over the past decade. Healey toured the Worcester Public Market with her running...
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
Geoff Diehl wins over Chris Doughty in Republican 2022 primary race for governor
Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed for the corner office by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary contest for governor Tuesday evening over Chris Doughty, a political novice and Wrentham business owner. Diehl had captured 136,879 votes with about 94% of precincts reporting around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday....
Republican governor nominee Geoff Diehl called a ‘grave threat’ to abortion access, reproductive care in Massachusetts
As abortion access crystallizes into a central theme of the race for Massachusetts governor, reproductive care providers and advocates condemned newly minted Republican nominee Geoff Diehl over the threat they say he poses to women here and across the country who come to the commonwealth for health services. The message...
Geoff Diehl, fresh off primary victory, slams COVID vaccine mandate for state workers
In the first press conference since his primary win, Geoff Diehl, a Trump-backed former Massachusetts lawmaker, said the Massachusetts decision to mandate COVID vaccines for state workers went “way over the line.”. Diehl has stated that if he is elected as the state governor his day-one initiative would to...
Massachusetts 2022 Primary Election Results: Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester district (Jake Oliveira vs. Sydney Levin-Epstein)
With current Sen. Eric P. Lesser seeking the lieutenant governor seat, two candidates are running for Lesser’s Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District seat. Sydney Levin-Epstein, of Longmeadow, and state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, of Ludlow, are running in the Democratic primary for the state Senate seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Lesser.
Western Mass. veterans nonprofit Soldier On receives $500,000 grant from state, providing major boost to support services
Western Massachusetts veterans will have increased access to housing assistance and critical support services after a state grant program awarded a half-million dollars to a Pittsfield-based nonprofit aiming to end veteran homelessness. Soldier On — a nonprofit providing support services, financial help and shelter across the region to veterans at...
Sports betting grew without it being legal in Massachusetts; bettors primarily young, educated males
SPRINGFIELD — One in five Massachusetts residents bets on sports, a figure that’s grown from about 13% in 2014 and roughly tracks business in states where sportsbooks are already legal. “We know that Massachusetts is quite a sports crazy state already,” said Rachel A. Volberg, a University of...
Oath Keepers membership: Leaked list includes 550 members from Massachusetts, including 2 elected officials, report claims
There are two Massachusetts elected officials listed as being members of Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. The center received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing...
Sports betting in Massachusetts took a step forward Thursday when regulators discussed and adopted initial regulations
Massachusetts sports betting regulators on Thursday made their first foray into approving and debating regulations for the emerging industry, taking an initial look at companies that will certify betting devices and the house rules they will need to have in place before accepting bets. Nearly a month after Gov. Charlie...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winners Wednesday
Another lottery prize was won off of a ticket sold at at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, a “lucky” store that has sold multiple big winners this year. The store has sold seven prizes worth at least $100,000 this year. Three of them have been for $1 million and one was for $25,000 per year for life.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 $100,000 ' Mass Cash’ prizes won at the same West Boylston store Thursday
Six $100,000 winning “Mass Cash” tickets were sold at the same store in West Boylston store Thursday. The tickets were all sold at J&J Variety, which is located at 360 West Boylston St. It is not uncommon for multiple winning lottery tickets to be sold at the same...
Massachusetts and New Hampshire men rescued from White Mountain cliff in June plead guilty to reckless conduct
A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire man have pleaded guilty to charges connected to a reckless ascent of a White Mountain cliff in June, which required rescuers to navigate dangerously steep terrain to bring them down safely. The two men, both in their 20s, became trapped the afternoon of...
Flags in Massachusetts flying at half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
Massachusetts flags are flying at half-staff until Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Governor Charlie Baker told news outlets on Thursday. Baker praised the longest-reigning monarch of the U.K. Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland on Thursday. “Her imprint...
Massachusetts drivers will no longer get full 12 months when they are late on inspections following RMV rule change
Massachusetts will adopt a new policy on vehicle inspections come November, officials announced Thursday. Historically, vehicles were affixed with a sticker for the month their last inspection occurred. For example, if your sticker expired in September, but your car was inspected a month later, the new sticker would carry a “10,” for October.
